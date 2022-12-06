Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
1 person taken to hospital after house fire in Latonia
COVINGTON, Ky. — One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Latonia Friday. Neighbors were on a walk when they noticed the fire and quickly tried to get the homeowner out. This happened on 39th street around 12:30 a.m. Officials tell us there was one...
WKRC
Batavia Township fire destroys home, damages house next door
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A garage fire in Batavia Township Friday destroyed one home and damaged another. A mail carrier spotted the garage burning on Wedgewood Court around 10 a.m. and called 911. This video was sent in by a Local 12 viewer:. The fire spread to the rest...
Man Survives Rollover Crash But Then Is Struck To Death By Train
A man who survived a rollover crash was struck to death by a train shortly after.
WKRC
Crews search retention pond for missing Clermont County man with autism
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Crews are searching a retention pond for signs of a missing man with autism in Pierce Township Thursday. Pierce Township Police say Thomas Mills was last seen in the parking lot of the Amelia Court Apartments Tuesday morning around eight. A fire and rescue team...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on North Bend Road (KY 237) at I-275 in Hebron
HEBRON, Ky. — Report of a crash on North Bend Road (KY 237) at I-275 in Hebron. Emergency crews on scene. No report of injuries.
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a reported crash with injuries on Kirby Road in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio — Police on scene of a reported crash with injuries on Kirby Road in Lebanon.
WLWT 5
Reported crash with injuries on Commonwealth Avenue and Elm Street in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Reported crash with injuries on Commonwealth Avenue and Elm Street in Erlanger.
WKRC
School bus hits student in Clermont County
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Batavia High School student was hit by a school bus Thursday morning. According to the school district, the student was struck by the bus at Old State Route 32 and Batavia Road. The student was taken to the hospital for observation. The school said...
WLWT 5
Southbound I-75 reopened by police after earlier crash
CINCINNATI — Police reopened southbound I-75 in Roselawn after a crash, Thursday morning. The crash was reported at 10:46 a.m. by the Ohio Department of Transportation between Ronald Reagan Highway and Paddock Road exits. Delays are expected to last up to an hour. Stopped traffic is backed up to...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported structure fire on Main Street in Newtonsville
WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio — Crews responding to reported structure fire on Main Street in Newtonsville.
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reported crash with injuries on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Police responding to reported crash with injuries on Kenwood Road in Blue Ash.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive at Second Street in Franklin.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries in Crestview Hills on Thomas More Parkway
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries in Crestview Hills on Thomas More Parkway.
WLWT 5
Police respond to State Route 48 in South Lebanon for a reported crash with injuries
SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio — Police respond to State Route 48 in South Lebanon for a reported crash with injuries.
WLWT 5
West Clermont Middle School student suspended, accused of making threatening statement
BATAVIA, Ohio — A West Clermont Middle School student has been suspended after officials were made aware of a possible school threat this week. The Clermont County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday school officials were made aware of a sixth-grader who made threats of "shooting up the school" while in class.
WKRC
Fairfield Township Police find human remains, possibly linked to missing man
COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio (WKRC) - Police made a shocking discovery that may be connected to a man reported missing two years ago. Fairfield Township Police found human remains around the Hueston Woods State Park at the Butler County/Preble County border on Wednesday. Michael Allen McKenney was reported missing on June...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Hauck Road in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Hauck Road in Sharonville involving an Amazon Prime van and a pickup truck. Police are responding, injuries unknown.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported crash with injuries on Prospect Point Drive in Villa Hills
VILLA HILLS, Ky. — Crews respond to reported crash with injuries on Prospect Point Drive in Villa Hills.
WLWT 5
Reports of crash with injuries on Ohio Pike in Amelia
AMELIA, Ohio — Reports of crash with injuries on Ohio Pike in Amelia.
