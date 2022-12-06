ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hebron, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

1 person taken to hospital after house fire in Latonia

COVINGTON, Ky. — One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Latonia Friday. Neighbors were on a walk when they noticed the fire and quickly tried to get the homeowner out. This happened on 39th street around 12:30 a.m. Officials tell us there was one...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Batavia Township fire destroys home, damages house next door

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A garage fire in Batavia Township Friday destroyed one home and damaged another. A mail carrier spotted the garage burning on Wedgewood Court around 10 a.m. and called 911. This video was sent in by a Local 12 viewer:. The fire spread to the rest...
BATAVIA, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on North Bend Road (KY 237) at I-275 in Hebron

HEBRON, Ky. — Report of a crash on North Bend Road (KY 237) at I-275 in Hebron. Emergency crews on scene. No report of injuries. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
HEBRON, KY
WKRC

School bus hits student in Clermont County

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Batavia High School student was hit by a school bus Thursday morning. According to the school district, the student was struck by the bus at Old State Route 32 and Batavia Road. The student was taken to the hospital for observation. The school said...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Southbound I-75 reopened by police after earlier crash

CINCINNATI — Police reopened southbound I-75 in Roselawn after a crash, Thursday morning. The crash was reported at 10:46 a.m. by the Ohio Department of Transportation between Ronald Reagan Highway and Paddock Road exits. Delays are expected to last up to an hour. Stopped traffic is backed up to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive at Second Street in Franklin. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
FRANKLIN, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Hauck Road in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Hauck Road in Sharonville involving an Amazon Prime van and a pickup truck. Police are responding, injuries unknown. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of crash with injuries on Ohio Pike in Amelia

AMELIA, Ohio — Reports of crash with injuries on Ohio Pike in Amelia. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
AMELIA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy