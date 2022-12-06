Read full article on original website
Town Hall scheduled to address housing issue
PALMYRA, Mo. (KHQA) — Affordable housing continues to be an issue, but steps are bring made after it was addressed earlier this year at the Tri-State Housing Summit. Representative Louis Riggs announced plans to form a statewide housing task force and the discussion of its formation is set to take place Friday at Northeast Missouri Power and Light in Palmyra, MO.
Adams County Health Department to start lab draw program
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Adams County Health Department is announcing a new lab draw program to help people uninsured, under-insured and those with high deductible insurance plans. People 18 years and older wishing to have labs drawn should bring their doctor’s orders, have their orders faxed to 217-217-6335,...
Pike County (MO) Sheriff discusses possibility of suspending jail operations
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Pike County, Missouri Sheriff Stephen Korte says because of a short-staffed department, it has become a challenge to safely operate the facility and continue to provide safety on the roads. Now, the Pike County Jail in Bowling Green, Missouri is discussing the possibility of...
Quincy Fire Department encourages safety this holiday season
QUINCY, IL (KHQA) — The holiday season is a time to decorate homes with bright lights, beautiful Christmas trees, and enjoy time around the fireplace with friends and family, but it is very easy to forget about safety. Ryan Willingham with the Quincy Fire Department says it isn't unusual...
Quincy woman arrested on DUI suspicion after crash
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman is facing multiple charges following a two-vehicle crash on Friday that left her seriously injured, according to the Quincy Police Department. Around 3:23 p.m., Brigita Miller, 28, was travelling southbound in a Dodge Durango on Highway 96, north of Highway 24. At...
Jones and Thone scheduled for preliminary hearing
LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — The date has been set for the preliminary hearings for both William Jones and Alexis Thone. Jones and Thone were both arrested in October of this year on drug trafficking charges. The former police chief in Louisiana, Missouri was held in the Lincoln County Jail...
Police: Macon man facing charges for dumping puppies on roadside
MACON COUNTY, MO. (KHQA) — A Macon, Mo., man has been arrested for animal neglect after deputies say he dumped five puppies along a roadway. A Macon County deputy on Tuesday responded to Southwest Boulevard just outside of the Macon City limits regarding a litter of puppies that were abandoned along a roadside. A deputy rescued the puppies and took them to the Linn County Animal Shelter for care, according to the Macon County, Missouri Sheriff's Office.
Clarence woman injured in crash
CLARENCE, Mo. (KHQA) — A Clarence, Mo., woman on Thursday was injured in a two vehicle crash that happened at the intersection of Elm Street and Highway 151 in Clarence in Shelby County. Around 9:15 p.m., an SUV was traveling northbound on the highway when a Chevrolet Impala, driven...
KHQA's Hometown Hero making a difference in children's lives
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Friday, with the help of Peters Heating and Air Conditioning and Hilbing Autobody, KHQA got the chance to recognize a local woman for her continued innovation and drive in helping better the lives of children and their parents though education. For the past 28 years...
KHQA Student Athlete of the Week: J.D. RICH, North Shelby High School
KHQA STUDENT ATHLETE OF THE WEEK...PRESENTED BY BLESSING HEALTH SYSTEM. Awards: Finished fourth in the State in both passing yards and passing touchdowns in Eight Man Football as a Senior. MVP of the Game in the Norm Stewart Classic last season. Second Team All Do-or-Die Point Guard as a Junior.
Hannibal Regional urges visitors with flu-like symptoms to stay home
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Hannibal Regional Hospital officials are urging people with flu-like symptoms to avoid visiting loved ones who are in the hospital, because there has been a sharp increase of influenza cases in the community. The hospital said an Infection Prevention decision has been made to request...
