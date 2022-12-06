ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNDU

Over 2,000 Michiana students attend live performance of ‘The Nutcracker’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Nutcracker ballet is a beloved Christmas tradition for many, and over 2,000 students here in Michiana got to see the performance on Friday!. Members of the Southold Dance Theater performed for the all-youth audience at the Morris Performing Arts Center. The cast was made up almost entirely of youth performers from the South Bend, Elkhart, LaPorte, and southwest Michigan region.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Downtown South Bend Celebrates the holidays this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown South Bend is celebrating the holidays all weekend. Kylie Carter from Downtown South Bend joined 16 News Now at Noon to share the details. It all starts with the Holiday Lights Parade Friday from 7 - 7:45 p.m. Free parking is available at several garages in the area.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

‘Gift of Lights’ continues at Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A holiday tradition continues in South Bend. The ‘Gift of Lights’ at the Potawatomi Zoo is celebrating five years. And it’s bigger and better than ever,with more than a million lights, and plenty of picture opportunities. Guests can also enjoy beverages, snacks,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Diaper drive helps hundreds of Michiana families

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - With rising costs and inflation still hitting Michiana hard, a local organization is helping parents and infants through a diaper drive. United Through Motherhood, a St. Joseph/Benton Harbor organization, is dedicated to helping mothers, fathers and infants thrive. “We appreciate the effort to create distribution...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Goshen family continues holiday lights tradition

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas lights are a tradition for many families, but one Goshen family takes it to the next level every single year. Dan and Mary Kay Longacre have been decorating their home for 26 years. The display includes some hand-made features with family memories. It has become...
GOSHEN, IN
22 WSBT

Winding Brook Park's "Gift to the Community"

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A popular community Christmas event is now underway in Mishawaka. Winding Brook Park's "Gift to the Community" is an annual Christmas lights display, which benefits 9 charities around the area. Each group provides volunteers to help, and the neighborhood association then shares the donations from...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

The Lerner Theatre gears up for busy holiday season

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Lerner Theatre is celebrating the holiday season with a host of free and ticketed events. Amber Heydon from The Lerner joined 16 News Now at Noon to chat about the upcoming events. To view all of the upcoming events, or to purchase tickets, click here.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Michiana Festival of Beers donates $12,000 to ‘Resale to the Rescue’

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Organizers of this year’s Michiana Festival of Beers are donating $12,000 dollars to “Resale to the Rescue.”. A check was presented to the organization at their Mishawaka store on Thursday. The charity is a non-profit that helps animal welfare groups around the community with...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Three local non-profits team up to gift bikes to kids in need

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Bikes for Kids is a non-profit organization that provides refurbished and new bikes to underprivileged kids in Northern Indiana. Each year they do a spring bike giveaway, but this year, they wanted to give out even more bikes. “So, we decided to look for other...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

DTSB to host 5th annual ‘Holiday Light Parade’ on Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The holiday season is in full swing in downtown South Bend!. The month-long event series is entering the second weekend with its “5th Annual Holiday Parade,” the return of the Holiday Historic Walking Tour, a chance to visit with Santa, a gingerbread village competition, and so much more!
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Marian boys hoops looks to make return to state final

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marian boys basketball team will be back in action Friday night as the Knights host Plymouth for a chance at their fifth straight win to open the new season. At practice on Thursday, the Knights told 16 Sports that last year’s loss in the state...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

BOSS Services asking for nominations for holiday giveaway

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — In the spirit of the holiday season, a heating and cooling company in Benton Harbor is gifting two American Standard Furnaces to families in need. Boss Services has been providing heating and cooling services in southwest Michigan for 6 years. Right now, it’s asking people...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Piece of USS Arizona on display at Mishawaka City Hall

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka is honoring those who fought in the attack on Pearl Harbor. On Thursday, Mayor Dave Wood announced the display via Twitter, in which he also remembered Arthur Huys, a Mishawaka native. Huys was among some of the 2400 Americans killed in the Pearl Harbor attack 81 years ago.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Potawatomi Zoo adds young groundhog to its family

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There is a cute new addition to the Potawatomi Zoo family!. Poppy was rescued as a young pup and rehabilitated by a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, so the zoo is not exactly sure how old she is. However, the young groundhog will be part of the...
SOUTH BEND, IN

