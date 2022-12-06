Read full article on original website
WNDU
Over 2,000 Michiana students attend live performance of ‘The Nutcracker’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Nutcracker ballet is a beloved Christmas tradition for many, and over 2,000 students here in Michiana got to see the performance on Friday!. Members of the Southold Dance Theater performed for the all-youth audience at the Morris Performing Arts Center. The cast was made up almost entirely of youth performers from the South Bend, Elkhart, LaPorte, and southwest Michigan region.
WNDU
Downtown South Bend Celebrates the holidays this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown South Bend is celebrating the holidays all weekend. Kylie Carter from Downtown South Bend joined 16 News Now at Noon to share the details. It all starts with the Holiday Lights Parade Friday from 7 - 7:45 p.m. Free parking is available at several garages in the area.
WNDU
‘Gift of Lights’ continues at Potawatomi Zoo
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A holiday tradition continues in South Bend. The ‘Gift of Lights’ at the Potawatomi Zoo is celebrating five years. And it’s bigger and better than ever,with more than a million lights, and plenty of picture opportunities. Guests can also enjoy beverages, snacks,...
WNDU
Diaper drive helps hundreds of Michiana families
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - With rising costs and inflation still hitting Michiana hard, a local organization is helping parents and infants through a diaper drive. United Through Motherhood, a St. Joseph/Benton Harbor organization, is dedicated to helping mothers, fathers and infants thrive. “We appreciate the effort to create distribution...
WNDU
Goshen family continues holiday lights tradition
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Christmas lights are a tradition for many families, but one Goshen family takes it to the next level every single year. Dan and Mary Kay Longacre have been decorating their home for 26 years. The display includes some hand-made features with family memories. It has become...
22 WSBT
Winding Brook Park's "Gift to the Community"
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A popular community Christmas event is now underway in Mishawaka. Winding Brook Park's "Gift to the Community" is an annual Christmas lights display, which benefits 9 charities around the area. Each group provides volunteers to help, and the neighborhood association then shares the donations from...
WNDU
The Lerner Theatre gears up for busy holiday season
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Lerner Theatre is celebrating the holiday season with a host of free and ticketed events. Amber Heydon from The Lerner joined 16 News Now at Noon to chat about the upcoming events. To view all of the upcoming events, or to purchase tickets, click here.
WNDU
Michiana Festival of Beers donates $12,000 to ‘Resale to the Rescue’
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Organizers of this year’s Michiana Festival of Beers are donating $12,000 dollars to “Resale to the Rescue.”. A check was presented to the organization at their Mishawaka store on Thursday. The charity is a non-profit that helps animal welfare groups around the community with...
WNDU
Three local non-profits team up to gift bikes to kids in need
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Bikes for Kids is a non-profit organization that provides refurbished and new bikes to underprivileged kids in Northern Indiana. Each year they do a spring bike giveaway, but this year, they wanted to give out even more bikes. “So, we decided to look for other...
WNDU
DTSB to host 5th annual ‘Holiday Light Parade’ on Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The holiday season is in full swing in downtown South Bend!. The month-long event series is entering the second weekend with its “5th Annual Holiday Parade,” the return of the Holiday Historic Walking Tour, a chance to visit with Santa, a gingerbread village competition, and so much more!
WNDU
Marian boys hoops looks to make return to state final
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marian boys basketball team will be back in action Friday night as the Knights host Plymouth for a chance at their fifth straight win to open the new season. At practice on Thursday, the Knights told 16 Sports that last year’s loss in the state...
abc57.com
BOSS Services asking for nominations for holiday giveaway
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — In the spirit of the holiday season, a heating and cooling company in Benton Harbor is gifting two American Standard Furnaces to families in need. Boss Services has been providing heating and cooling services in southwest Michigan for 6 years. Right now, it’s asking people...
WNDU
Full Circle Cafè & Espresso Bar launches new dinner menu, operating hours
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - A popular eating spot in downtown Stevensville will be open a little longer!. Full Circle Cafè & Espresso Bar is extending its operating hours and adding on dinner items!. Full Circle Cafè is open Sunday and Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday...
WNDU
Washington’s Amiyah Reynolds scores 1,000 points in high school career
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Washington girls basketball team is led by a dominant senior who also just so happens to be the coach’s daughter. Sound familiar?. This was the story of the ‘21-22 season as well — with Washington being led to a 3A state championship by now-college-freshman Mila Reynolds.
WNDU
John Glenn School Corporation students donate over 12,000 food items to Walkerton pantry
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Students with the John Glenn School Corporation are stepping up to help their community’s food pantry this holiday season. On Thursday morning, students from Urey Middle School delivered their donations to the Walkerton Christian Community Food Pantry. So far this year, the school district has...
WNDU
Piece of USS Arizona on display at Mishawaka City Hall
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Mishawaka is honoring those who fought in the attack on Pearl Harbor. On Thursday, Mayor Dave Wood announced the display via Twitter, in which he also remembered Arthur Huys, a Mishawaka native. Huys was among some of the 2400 Americans killed in the Pearl Harbor attack 81 years ago.
WNDU
McDonald’s to offer 50 cent double cheeseburgers Thursday and Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ‘Tis the season for holiday gifts!. McDonald’s is showing its holiday spirit by offering $0.50 double cheeseburgers on Thursday and Friday only through the McDonald’s App. The offer is part of their “Szn of Sharing” promotion which features daily deals through Dec....
WNDU
Michiana high school hoops scores and highlights: 12/8/2022
SB Riley 76, John Glenn 71 (OT)
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo adds young groundhog to its family
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There is a cute new addition to the Potawatomi Zoo family!. Poppy was rescued as a young pup and rehabilitated by a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, so the zoo is not exactly sure how old she is. However, the young groundhog will be part of the...
abc57.com
Struggling Berrien County veterans receive free holiday meal baskets
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – On Wednesday, December 7, Berrien County Veterans were given a helping hand in the form of a holiday meal basket—filled with a turkey, bottles of water, biscuits, dessert and personal care items. “Unfortunately there’s not a cook in there,” joked Mendez Holliday, with event...
