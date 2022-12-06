SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Nutcracker ballet is a beloved Christmas tradition for many, and over 2,000 students here in Michiana got to see the performance on Friday!. Members of the Southold Dance Theater performed for the all-youth audience at the Morris Performing Arts Center. The cast was made up almost entirely of youth performers from the South Bend, Elkhart, LaPorte, and southwest Michigan region.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO