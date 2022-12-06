Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield’s message to Panthers after wild Rams debut
To say that Baker Mayfield exceeded expectations in his very first game with the Los Angeles Rams is the understatement of the NFL season. Hollywood couldn’t have scripted it better with the former Carolina Panthers QB completing an unbelievable comeback to close out the Las Vegas Raiders in style.
Dolphins news: Tyreek Hill gets real on Tua Tagovailoa’s struggles vs. 49ers
Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of the offense of the Miami Dolphins were not exactly booming in Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers on the road. In the Dolphins’ 33-17 road loss to San Francisco, Tagvailoa passed for 295 yards and two touchdowns but was just 18 of 33 and was also got picked off twice. Even after such a performance from the quarterback, Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill still believes 100 percent that Tagovailoa is going to be just fine (h/t David Furones of the Sun-Sentinel).
Lamar Jackson official status revealed for rival Steelers game
The Baltimore Ravens are poised to take on their rival Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14, but they might be without Lamar Jackson. Baltimore received some bad news on the potential status of their former MVP quarterback. Speaking on Friday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh stated that, when it comes to...
Rumor: Alabama WR Jermaine Burton makes a major decision for the 2023 season
The Alabama Crimson Tide finally received some promising news for the 2023 season. On Wednesday, reports surfaced that Jermaine Burton has opted against declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, and he will return to Alabama for its campaign next year. According to former Alabama wide receiver Donnie Lee Jr., there are several reasons behind Burton’s […] The post Rumor: Alabama WR Jermaine Burton makes a major decision for the 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seahawks news: Latest update on Kenneth Walker will send fantasy owners scrambling for wild sleeper pick
The Seattle Seahawks’ backfield might be significantly thinner in Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers at home. Running backs Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas both sat out Seattle’s Wednesday practice, which isn’t a good sign for their availability for this coming weekend’s contest. Meanwhile, running...
Baker Mayfield mania sweeps NFL Twitter after absurd 98-yard game-winning drive for Rams
The Los Angeles Rams haven’t been able to muster a season worthy of a title defense. Entering their Thursday night game against the streaking Las Vegas Raiders, the Rams have only mustered a 3-9 record, one of the worst records in the entire league. To make matters worse, the Rams lost QB1 Matthew Stafford to […] The post Baker Mayfield mania sweeps NFL Twitter after absurd 98-yard game-winning drive for Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pete Carroll drops bold 3-word take on DK Metcalf’s Seahawks status for Week 14
After sitting out the last two days of practice, it appears that there is finally some clarity on the status of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. Pete Carroll came out with a definitive statement, indicating he expects his star receiver on the field in Week 14. Transcribed by Corbin Smith of FanNation, Caroll spoke […] The post Pete Carroll drops bold 3-word take on DK Metcalf’s Seahawks status for Week 14 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Baker Mayfield gets eye-opening status update for Thursday Night Football vs. Raiders
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to be active on Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a Thursday morning tweet from NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. The 27-year-old quarterback’s status will depend on how John Wolford has recovered from a neck injury. Wolford last took the starting role against Geno […] The post Baker Mayfield gets eye-opening status update for Thursday Night Football vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nebraska’s Matt Rhule bolsters defense with impressive hire from Syracuse
After being fired from the Carolina Panthers, Matt Rhule landed on his feet by being named the new head coach of Nebraska football. Rhule recently brought in a new defensive coordinator as he looks to build the Cornhuskers into a competitive program. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Nebraska has hired Tony White, Syracuse’s former defensive […] The post Nebraska’s Matt Rhule bolsters defense with impressive hire from Syracuse appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Caleb Williams’ highly confident take on Patrick Mahomes comparisons
Following the success of his 2022 campaign, USC starting quarterback Caleb Williams has been compared to one of the NFL’s most prolific passers, Kansas City Chiefs QB1 Patrick Mahomes. In recent weeks, Caleb Williams has been labeled as the second coming of Patrick Mahomes. He is likely to be...
Cooper Kupp reacts to witnessing Baker Mayfield save Rams vs. Raiders
In recent weeks, the Los Angeles Rams lost two of their most important offensive pieces in quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Thus, the Rams needed someone to step up to become a bright spot in an otherwise dreary season, and they were able to get it from Baker Mayfield of all places, after LA claimed the first overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft off waivers following his release from the Carolina Panthers.
Baker Mayfield-led Rams comeback draws hilarious response from Myles Garrett
Baker Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams to a come from behind victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. That is a sentence Cleveland Browns fans certainly would have never expected to hear after Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. Browns’ star defender Myles Garrett shared a hilarious […] The post Baker Mayfield-led Rams comeback draws hilarious response from Myles Garrett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Geno Smith, DK Metcalf mid-week downgrades brings concern to Seahawks
Ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, the Seattle Seahawks have had several key players appear on the injury report. During Thursday’s practice, both Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf were limited at practice. Smith was listed on the injury report with a shoulder injury, while Metcalf was listed with a hip injury. Both Smith and Metcalf were available for Wednesday’s practice, leading to their arrival on the injury report coming as a surprise to those around the NFL.
Sean McVay reveals surgical status of Rams’ Matthew Stafford
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay shared a crucial update on injured QB Matthew Stafford, per Jourdan Rodrigue. “Sean McVay says as far as he as aware, Matthew Stafford will not need any sort of procedure as he recovers from a spinal cord contusion. Reiterates he expects Stafford to have a healthy off-season,” Rodrigue […] The post Sean McVay reveals surgical status of Rams’ Matthew Stafford appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets update from Jerry Jones
The Dallas Cowboys are seen as the frontrunner for free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr, but there are reports that Jerry Jones and the front office are slightly worried after seeing OBJ’s physical, which revealed he’s not totally healed from the ACL tear. Nevertheless, it appears America’s Team is still very interested in signing the star WR based on Jones’ comments on Wednesday.
Darius Slay tosses James Bradberry shade at Giants ahead of Week 14 clash
During the offseason, the New York Giants released starting cornerback James Bradberry. Now, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay is trying to figure out why they would do such a thing. Last season, James Bradberry played a key role in the Giants secondary. Along with appearing in all 17 games, he recorded 47 total tackles, 17 […] The post Darius Slay tosses James Bradberry shade at Giants ahead of Week 14 clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 bold predictions for Week 14 vs. Ravens
Coming off a Week 13 win against the Atlanta Falcons, the Pittsburgh Steelers are set to add another chapter in their storied rivalry with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14. While there is not much hope for the last-place team in the AFC North, the 5-7 Steelers are still technically within the AFC playoff hunt and would love nothing more than to play spoiler to their 8-4 rivals, who sit in first place.
Boilermakers eying Georgia football coach as candidate
The Purdue Boilermakers may pursue University of Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken as the team’s next head football coach, according to a Friday report from Dawg Nation. Monken’s ability to lead Georgia’s offense to 491.9 yards per game and 61 total touchdowns earned him a spot as one of the five finalists for the Broyles […] The post Boilermakers eying Georgia football coach as candidate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones proposes major NFL schedule change that team owners will love
If you’re going to ask Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones what change he wants to see in the NFL, he’ll probably answer a major scheduling change. Jones hinted as much in his recent appearance on the 105.3 The Fan, noting that he has always been a proponent of an 18-game season. The Cowboys boss emphasized that it’s the perfect number for him, with a 20-game schedule seemingly too long.
Kyle Shanahan gets real on 49ers passing on Tom Brady in 2020
The phrase hindsight is 20/20? It sure seems like it was for Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers, who had a chance to make Tom Brady their quarterback in the year 2020. It’s been rumored that Brady, then a free agent, had interest in playing for the Niners. Ahead of the 49ers’ matchup with […] The post Kyle Shanahan gets real on 49ers passing on Tom Brady in 2020 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
