Alpena Salvation Army Receives Grant Money for Food Pantry
110 food pantries across the state of Michigan were awarded a total of two hundred and forty three thousand dollars in grant money that will increase healthier food options. Two here in northeast Michigan were selected, including the Salvation Army in Alpena. The Alpena Salvation Army received over $3,000 of...
Alcona County Veterans Affairs Office Faces New Hurdle
As the Alcona County Veterans Affairs Department work to move to their new office building next year, today they face another hurdle. At Wednesday’s board of commissioners meeting in Alcona, the veteran’s office was asked for cost allocations for the treasurer’s and clerk’s services. The problem with this, however, is that they are pulling this money from the veteran’s office’s millage.
Concerns Grow After New DNR Director Announcement, Airspace Proposal
The clock is ticking for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to make their decision on phase one of the Camp Grayling land expansion proposal. The DNR was expected to make their decision no later than the end of the year, but after a change in directors was announced, people aren’t sure what to expect.
Hessel Woman Charged Following Alpena Township Incident
A Hessel woman is facing an assault with a dangerous weapon charge stemming from an incident last week. Michigan State Police were called to a home in Alpena township where the husband of 41–year–old Jennifer Headley said she threatened him with a handgun while arguing at his brother’s house. He reported she then left the home.
MSP troopers arrest woman as she crosses Mackinac Bridge after allegedly threatening husband with gun
A woman from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is facing assault charges after allegedly threatening her husband with a gun over the weekend. She was arrested just after crossing the Mackinac Bridge.
Posen Boys and Girls Basketball Roll to Victory
POSEN, MI- It was a good night to be a Posen Viking. The Posen Girls basketball team got the night started with a 71-14 win over Whittemore-Prescott. The Vikings were lead by Ella Szatkowski who dominated throughout with 35 points. The boys were just as dominate, as they also took...
