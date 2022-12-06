ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpena, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wbkb11.com

Alpena Salvation Army Receives Grant Money for Food Pantry

110 food pantries across the state of Michigan were awarded a total of two hundred and forty three thousand dollars in grant money that will increase healthier food options. Two here in northeast Michigan were selected, including the Salvation Army in Alpena. The Alpena Salvation Army received over $3,000 of...
ALPENA, MI
wbkb11.com

Alcona County Veterans Affairs Office Faces New Hurdle

As the Alcona County Veterans Affairs Department work to move to their new office building next year, today they face another hurdle. At Wednesday’s board of commissioners meeting in Alcona, the veteran’s office was asked for cost allocations for the treasurer’s and clerk’s services. The problem with this, however, is that they are pulling this money from the veteran’s office’s millage.
ALCONA COUNTY, MI
wbkb11.com

Hessel Woman Charged Following Alpena Township Incident

A Hessel woman is facing an assault with a dangerous weapon charge stemming from an incident last week. Michigan State Police were called to a home in Alpena township where the husband of 41–year–old Jennifer Headley said she threatened him with a handgun while arguing at his brother’s house. He reported she then left the home.
ALPENA, MI
wbkb11.com

Posen Boys and Girls Basketball Roll to Victory

POSEN, MI- It was a good night to be a Posen Viking. The Posen Girls basketball team got the night started with a 71-14 win over Whittemore-Prescott. The Vikings were lead by Ella Szatkowski who dominated throughout with 35 points. The boys were just as dominate, as they also took...
POSEN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy