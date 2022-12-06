Read full article on original website
Luka Doncic had an incredible dunk in Friday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks.
76ers recover in OT after blown lead to beat Lakers 133-122
Joel Embiid had 38 points and 12 rebounds, De'Anthony Melton scored a career-high 33 points off the bench and the Philadelphia 76ers recovered after blowing a nine-point lead in the final 30 seconds of regulation to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 133-122 in overtime
Johnson’s hot start helps Spurs beat Rockets, end skid at 11
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson had 32 points and the San Antonio Spurs snapped an 11-game losing streak, beating the Houston Rockets on 118-109. Johnson made his first nine shots and his first three 3-pointers in helping San Antonio win for the first time since Nov. 11. Tre Jones added a career-high 26 points. Rookie Jabari Smith Jr. led Houston with 23 points. San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich returned after missing the previous two games with what the team termed a “minor medical procedure.”
Russell, Timberwolves knock off Jazz
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – D’Angelo Russell scored 20 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 13 rebounds in his return to Utah and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Jazz 118-108 on Friday night. Rudy Gobert was traded Minnesota over the summer. The French center spent his first […]
Randle stays hot, scores 33 as Knicks top Hornets 121-102
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Julius Randle scored 33 points, RJ Barrett added 26 and the New York Knicks beat the Charlotte Hornets 121-102 for their third straight victory. Jalen Brunson had 11 points and 11 assists for the Knicks, who got back to .500 on the season at 13-13. The Knicks dominated the offensive glass, scoring 28 second-chance points to send the Hornets to their fourth straight loss. Terry Rozier scored 24 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 points on his 27th birthday, marking the seventh straight game both players have scored at least 20 points in a game for the shorthanded Hornets, who lack scoring options.
Jackson has 20 points, Grizzlies beat Pistons 114-103
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points and four blocks and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Detroit Pistons 114-103 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory. Brandon Clarke added 17 points for Memphis, missing only one of his eight shots. Dillon Brooks had 16 points, and Ja Morant finished with 15 points and 12 assists. Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 19 points, Marvin Bagley III scored 14 points, and Kevin Knox II and Isaiah Stewart finished with 13 points each. Memphis pulled away in the third quarter as Morant scored early and the Grizzlies shooting was above 57% in the game. They stretched the lead to 21 and carried a 98-78 advantage into the fourth.
AP source: NBA, NBPA extend opt-out deadline for CBA
The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are giving each other more time to decide if they want to opt out of the league’s current Collective Bargaining Agreement, a person with knowledge of the talks said Friday. The new opt-out date will be set for early 2023 and could be moved yet again depending on the progress of talks, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because nothing was revealed by either the NBA or NBPA.
Former Phillies ace Hamels feels healthy, eyes 2023 comeback
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies ace and 2008 World Series MVP Cole Hamels is plotting a comeback for 2023. Hamels turns 39 this month. He hasn’t pitched since made one start for the Atlanta Braves in 2020. The left-hander signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers late in the 2021 season but never pitched. Hamels isn’t ready to retire. He tells The Associated Press he underwent three surgeries over the last year, to his left shoulder, his right knee and his left foot. He says the surgeries addressed lingering injury concerns that affected his production in recent years.
Cards sign All-Star catcher Contreras to 5-year deal
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals will have a new starting catcher for the first time in more than 18 years. The team says it officially signed catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year contract with a club option for 2028. Financial terms were not released, but a source previously told the Associated Press the five-year deal is worth $87.5 million. The 30-year-old Contreras batted .243 with 22 home runs and 55 RBI in 113 games last season for the Chicago Cubs. He debuted with the Cubs in 2016 and won a World Series as a rookie.
