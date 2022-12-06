Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 1903 house of Merritt Violette, the man who owned Samuel Clemens' birthplace and worked to develop Florida, MissouriCJ CoombsFlorida, MO
The Culbertson-Head Farmstead constructed in 1855 is unexpectedly linked to an 1886 diary I discovered 20 years agoCJ CoombsPalmyra, MO
Two More Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergQuincy, IL
Missouri’s Costliest Flood Caused by the Man Who Wanted to Have Fun Away From His WifeCeebla CuudMissouri State
wlds.com
JBS USA Acquires Bushnell, IL-Based TriOak Foods
A global pork producer with local ties has purchased some local assets. JBS USA has reached an agreement to acquire some assets of a McDonough County pork and grain producer. The Journal Courier reports that JBS has come to an agreement with Bushnell-based TriOak Foods. Terms of the agreement have...
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. MJ & Co of Quincy, Inc., sold a residence at 1025...
khqa.com
Adams County Health Department to start lab draw program
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Adams County Health Department is announcing a new lab draw program to help people uninsured, under-insured and those with high deductible insurance plans. People 18 years and older wishing to have labs drawn should bring their doctor’s orders, have their orders faxed to 217-217-6335,...
khqa.com
Town Hall scheduled to address housing issue
PALMYRA, Mo. (KHQA) — Affordable housing continues to be an issue, but steps are bring made after it was addressed earlier this year at the Tri-State Housing Summit. Representative Louis Riggs announced plans to form a statewide housing task force and the discussion of its formation is set to take place Friday at Northeast Missouri Power and Light in Palmyra, MO.
khqa.com
Quincy Fire Department encourages safety this holiday season
QUINCY, IL (KHQA) — The holiday season is a time to decorate homes with bright lights, beautiful Christmas trees, and enjoy time around the fireplace with friends and family, but it is very easy to forget about safety. Ryan Willingham with the Quincy Fire Department says it isn't unusual...
The Culbertson-Head Farmstead constructed in 1855 is unexpectedly linked to an 1886 diary I discovered 20 years ago
Culbertson-Head Farmstead, Palmyra, Missouri.Photo byJim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a home close to Palmyra, Missouri that was built in 1854–1855, although in looking at it, that seems hard to believe. The historic home is called the Culbertson-Head Farmstead which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) in 1982. Palmyra is the county seat of Marion County. There are several buildings in Palmyra listed on the NRHP.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Dec. 6, 2022
Sara R Smith (39) 316 Elm for FTA Fighting at 620 Broadway Lodged 186/131. Twonda Abbey reported her 03 Pontiac was entered and electronics were stolen from it while parked in the 300 block of Oak 170. Chad J Monroe (47) Tennessee,Il for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident...
KOMU
Two minor earthquakes reported in western Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY - Two minor earthquakes were reported in western Monroe County over the past four days. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was reported Saturday around 2:19 a.m., about 3 miles southwest of Madison. It had a depth of about 656 feet. A magnitude...
khqa.com
Pike County (MO) Sheriff discusses possibility of suspending jail operations
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Pike County, Missouri Sheriff Stephen Korte says because of a short-staffed department, it has become a challenge to safely operate the facility and continue to provide safety on the roads. Now, the Pike County Jail in Bowling Green, Missouri is discussing the possibility of...
The 1903 house of Merritt Violette, the man who owned Samuel Clemens' birthplace and worked to develop Florida, Missouri
The Merritt Violette House in Florida, Missouri.Photo byTheCatalyst31, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Merrit Violette House (aka Merritt “Dad” Violette House) was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983. This one-story house is located in Florida, Missouri. The architectural description is an eclectic vernacular Queen Anne style. It has an attic and it’s sheathed in clapboard and has a lot of fish scale shingles.
khqa.com
Pike County Jail in Missouri possibly suspending operations
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — The jail in Pike County, Missouri, may be suspending operations and detainees could be moved to another jail as early as this week because of staffing problems. Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte said the inmates would likely be moved to the Audrain County Jail...
khqa.com
Jones and Thone scheduled for preliminary hearing
LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — The date has been set for the preliminary hearings for both William Jones and Alexis Thone. Jones and Thone were both arrested in October of this year on drug trafficking charges. The former police chief in Louisiana, Missouri was held in the Lincoln County Jail...
Deja Vu? There’s Been Another Missouri Quake Near Madison
I had to do a double-take to make sure I wasn't seeing the same thing that happened over the weekend. There's been another earthquake between Mark Twain Lake and Moberly, Missouri centered near the town of Madison. According to the USGS, this quake was slightly larger than the 2.4 earthquake...
khqa.com
KHQA's Hometown Hero making a difference in children's lives
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Friday, with the help of Peters Heating and Air Conditioning and Hilbing Autobody, KHQA got the chance to recognize a local woman for her continued innovation and drive in helping better the lives of children and their parents though education. For the past 28 years...
wlds.com
IL 4th District Appellate Court Upholds Dismissal of Aggravated DUI Charge Against McBride in Fatal 2020 Crash in Quincy
The Illinois Fourth District Appellate Court upheld an April ruling to dismiss a charge of aggravated driving under the influence against a Quincy woman involved in an August 2020 crash that killed 4 people. The appellate court upheld then-Adams County Judge Amy Lannerd’s decision to dismiss the charge against Natasha...
Is There a Lost Treasure from 1875 Near Bear Creek in Hannibal?
Did you know there was a train wreck in 1875 near Bear Creek in Hannibal where many jewels and diamonds were lost and never recovered? It's true and thanks to one local researcher, we now can know more about this legend that just happens to be true. Big thanks to...
khqa.com
Quincy man injured in single car crash
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man suffered moderate injuries in a crash that happened shortly after noon on Tuesday in Marion County, Mo. Caleb Veihl, 30, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix eastbound on Missouri 168 about two miles west of Philadelphia when his car ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned. according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's (MSHP) crash report.
khqa.com
Clarence woman injured in crash
CLARENCE, Mo. (KHQA) — A Clarence, Mo., woman on Thursday was injured in a two vehicle crash that happened at the intersection of Elm Street and Highway 151 in Clarence in Shelby County. Around 9:15 p.m., an SUV was traveling northbound on the highway when a Chevrolet Impala, driven...
khqa.com
Quincy woman arrested on DUI suspicion after crash
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman is facing multiple charges following a two-vehicle crash on Friday that left her seriously injured, according to the Quincy Police Department. Around 3:23 p.m., Brigita Miller, 28, was travelling southbound in a Dodge Durango on Highway 96, north of Highway 24. At...
khqa.com
Police: Macon man facing charges for dumping puppies on roadside
MACON COUNTY, MO. (KHQA) — A Macon, Mo., man has been arrested for animal neglect after deputies say he dumped five puppies along a roadway. A Macon County deputy on Tuesday responded to Southwest Boulevard just outside of the Macon City limits regarding a litter of puppies that were abandoned along a roadside. A deputy rescued the puppies and took them to the Linn County Animal Shelter for care, according to the Macon County, Missouri Sheriff's Office.
