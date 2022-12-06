Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by policeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violenceEdy ZooWichita, KS
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this YearTravel MavenWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
ksal.com
Kansas to Construct Army Helicopters
New military helicopters will be made in Kansas. According to Senator Jerry Moran’s Office, Bell Textron Inc. was awarded the U.S. Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft contract. The contract with the U.S. Army is worth up to $1.4 billion. “The U.S. Army’s decision to award this contract...
KWCH.com
101-year-old Wichita woman, WWII vet looks back on Pearl Harbor attack
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wednesday, Dec. 7, marked 81 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor. On the day the country remembers what happened and the lives lost that day in 1941, a survivor in Wichita looks back on what she experienced and service for her country that followed. Dec....
Wichita is the only city in Kansas — and one of 19 nationwide — to receive this honor
The designation comes from the National Park Service.
KWCH.com
Kansas contractor feeling relief as lumber prices fall
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the price of lumber falls, Kansas contractors, like Brent Lawrenz, of BML Construction, are finally starting to feel the relief. Lawrenz said the last couple of years have been tough as he endured the high cost of materials. “Especially smart siding has been hard to...
KWCH.com
Vandal causes extensive damage at Wichita business
The district canceled classes Wednesday following online threats connected to inappropriate comments made at a basketball game with Topeka High School. First Native American to fly to space visits Cosmosphere in Hutchinson. Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST. Children in Hutchinson received a special space lesson from former...
KWCH.com
Call from FactFinder 12 helps woman who says company ignored her, kept thousands
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just getting around the house can be a tough task for Wichitan, Tanya Parker. Tanya relies on an oxygen machine and said she’s been looking for a new one after her current one had become too heavy for her to carry around. “For me, it...
One dead in motorcycle crash south of Wichita
Sedgwick County EMS and first responders are working a crash south of Wichita where one person has died.
KAKE TV
Multi-million dollar hotel project potentially coming to Hutchinson in 2024
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A new $18 Million Hotel and Conference Center could be coming to Hutchinson. City leaders say it would make up for a lack of hotel rooms when Hutch hosts big events. "That would be good. I think they'd like that. If they were coming from out...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County officering ‘bulky waste’ coupons
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Environmental Resources is offering “bulky waste” coupons. The coupon allows residents to dispose of up to 1,000 pounds of bulk waste at no cost. You can sign up for your bulky waste coupon by visiting https://ssc.sedgwickcounty.org/couponrequest/. After your information has been submitted,...
KAKE TV
City of Wichita launches landlord incentive program to help with housing voucher backlog
The city of Wichita’s housing department has a problem. It has plenty of people in its affordable housing voucher programs right now, around 800 according to housing director Sally Stang. The problem is not enough landlords willing to work with those clients. She says they have "had several landlords...
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Resident Receives Prestigious Award by Crime Stoppers USA
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – On November 13, 2022, Elaine Cloyd, Hutchinson, KS was awarded Crime Stoppers USA’s Lifetime Achievement Award for her work with local, national, and international Crime Stoppers organizations over the past 40 years. Elaine received this prestigious award for her passion and dedication to Crime Stoppers during the Crime Stoppers USA Annual Training Conference in Orlando, FL.
KWCH.com
Valley Center school to resume classes Thursday
Jennifer McDonald, the owner of Jenny Dawn Cellars, said he doesn't know what a vandal was thinking when broke into her business Tuesday night. First Native American to fly to space visits Cosmosphere in Hutchinson. Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST. Children in Hutchinson received a special space...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County adopts ‘use of force’ policy changes for Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC)
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Commissioners voted Wednesday to adopt a new “use of force” policy at the Juvenile Intake Assessment Center. The changes come more than a year after the death of Cedric Lofton. The 17-year-old died of cardiopulmonary arrest two days after a struggle with staff members while being restrained in a prone position.
KWCH.com
City of Wichita breaks ground on new police substation
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita broke ground Thursday on a brand new substatIon for the Wichita Police Department. Patrol East is mainly being funded by federal Covid-19 relief money. The new facility will be located at the corner of Lincoln and Pinecrest and will have room for...
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violence
WICHITA, Kan. - Sadly, in Wichita, teachers are increasingly becoming victims of violence. In the past year, there have been more than ten reported cases of violence against Wichita educators. This troubling trend highlights a growing culture of violence that permeates our schools and society as a whole.
KWCH.com
Wichita business temporarily closed after vandal leaves extensive damage
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita business was closed on Wednesday after a vandal broke in and caused extensive damage. The break-in happened Tuesday night at Jenny Dawn Cellars, a winery on East Douglas near Union Station. “My security cameras were disabled and I couldn’t see what was happening in...
Restaurant inspections: Cockroaches, residue in ice bin, engine oil by candy in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
KWCH.com
Does It Work? EaZy MealZ Crisping Basket and Tray Set
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Air fryers are among the most popular cooking items right now. They don’t use much oil and they heat food evenly and quickly. But they can also be expensive. The EaZy MealZ Crisping Basket and Tray Set is promised to work in a similar fashion...
KAKE TV
Newton cabinet maker to shutdown costing hundreds of employees their jobs
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - “I've got a two-month-old daughter that I just got back from doing maternity leave and so I was just in shock, and really nervous about what the future holds," said Emily Smith. Emily has worked at MasterBrand Cabinets in Newton for years, but she had...
Wichita elementary student hit by car after school, hospitalized
A Wichita girl was sent to the hospital after she was hit by a car as school was letting out on Wednesday.
