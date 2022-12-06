ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

ksal.com

Kansas to Construct Army Helicopters

New military helicopters will be made in Kansas. According to Senator Jerry Moran’s Office, Bell Textron Inc. was awarded the U.S. Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft contract. The contract with the U.S. Army is worth up to $1.4 billion. “The U.S. Army’s decision to award this contract...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas contractor feeling relief as lumber prices fall

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the price of lumber falls, Kansas contractors, like Brent Lawrenz, of BML Construction, are finally starting to feel the relief. Lawrenz said the last couple of years have been tough as he endured the high cost of materials. “Especially smart siding has been hard to...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Vandal causes extensive damage at Wichita business

The district canceled classes Wednesday following online threats connected to inappropriate comments made at a basketball game with Topeka High School. First Native American to fly to space visits Cosmosphere in Hutchinson. Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST. Children in Hutchinson received a special space lesson from former...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County officering ‘bulky waste’ coupons

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Environmental Resources is offering “bulky waste” coupons. The coupon allows residents to dispose of up to 1,000 pounds of bulk waste at no cost. You can sign up for your bulky waste coupon by visiting https://ssc.sedgwickcounty.org/couponrequest/. After your information has been submitted,...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Hutchinson Resident Receives Prestigious Award by Crime Stoppers USA

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – On November 13, 2022, Elaine Cloyd, Hutchinson, KS was awarded Crime Stoppers USA’s Lifetime Achievement Award for her work with local, national, and international Crime Stoppers organizations over the past 40 years. Elaine received this prestigious award for her passion and dedication to Crime Stoppers during the Crime Stoppers USA Annual Training Conference in Orlando, FL.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Valley Center school to resume classes Thursday

Jennifer McDonald, the owner of Jenny Dawn Cellars, said he doesn't know what a vandal was thinking when broke into her business Tuesday night. First Native American to fly to space visits Cosmosphere in Hutchinson. Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST. Children in Hutchinson received a special space...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County adopts ‘use of force’ policy changes for Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC)

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Commissioners voted Wednesday to adopt a new “use of force” policy at the Juvenile Intake Assessment Center. The changes come more than a year after the death of Cedric Lofton. The 17-year-old died of cardiopulmonary arrest two days after a struggle with staff members while being restrained in a prone position.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

City of Wichita breaks ground on new police substation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita broke ground Thursday on a brand new substatIon for the Wichita Police Department. Patrol East is mainly being funded by federal Covid-19 relief money. The new facility will be located at the corner of Lincoln and Pinecrest and will have room for...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita business temporarily closed after vandal leaves extensive damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita business was closed on Wednesday after a vandal broke in and caused extensive damage. The break-in happened Tuesday night at Jenny Dawn Cellars, a winery on East Douglas near Union Station. “My security cameras were disabled and I couldn’t see what was happening in...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Does It Work? EaZy MealZ Crisping Basket and Tray Set

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Air fryers are among the most popular cooking items right now. They don’t use much oil and they heat food evenly and quickly. But they can also be expensive. The EaZy MealZ Crisping Basket and Tray Set is promised to work in a similar fashion...

