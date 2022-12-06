Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 19:47:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-10 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Dyer; Fayette; Gibson; Hardeman; Hardin; Haywood; Henderson; Henry; Lauderdale; Madison; McNairy; Shelby; Tipton; Weakley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Crittenden, Cross, Lee, Mississippi, Poinsett, St. Francis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 19:47:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-10 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Crittenden; Cross; Lee; Mississippi; Poinsett; St. Francis DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 23:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-10 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving...slow down... use your headlights...and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ballard; Caldwell; Calloway; Carlisle; Christian; Crittenden; Daviess; Graves; Henderson; Hickman; Hopkins; Livingston; Lyon; Marshall; McCracken; McLean; Muhlenberg; Todd; Trigg; Union; Webster DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE..Portions of Southwest Indiana, Western Kentucky, and far Southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions will develop in areas of low visibility. Use extra caution on the roads.
