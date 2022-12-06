Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 21:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-10 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Dubois; Floyd; Harrison; Jefferson; Orange; Perry; Scott; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and east central, north central, northwest and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Alexander, Hardin, Massac, Pope, Pulaski by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 22:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-10 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving...slow down... use your headlights...and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alexander; Hardin; Massac; Pope; Pulaski DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE..Portions of Southwest Indiana, Western Kentucky, and far Southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions will develop in areas of low visibility. Use extra caution on the roads.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 21:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-10 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Dubois; Floyd; Harrison; Jefferson; Orange; Perry; Scott; Washington Dense Fog Possible Tonight and Saturday Morning Areas of fog reducing visibility to less than one mile are likely overnight and early Saturday. Locally dense fog may reduce visibility to a quarter-mile or less, resulting in hazardous travel conditions. Drivers should use extra caution when encountering fog. Use low-beam headlights in fog and leave extra space between you and the car in front of you.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 23:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-10 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving...slow down... use your headlights...and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Ballard; Caldwell; Calloway; Carlisle; Christian; Crittenden; Daviess; Graves; Henderson; Hickman; Hopkins; Livingston; Lyon; Marshall; McCracken; McLean; Muhlenberg; Todd; Trigg; Union; Webster DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE..Portions of Southwest Indiana, Western Kentucky, and far Southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions will develop in areas of low visibility. Use extra caution on the roads.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, Jennings, Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 21:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-10 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bartholomew; Brown; Decatur; Jackson; Jennings; Lawrence; Monroe; Morgan DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Morgan, Monroe, Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Lawrence, Jackson and Jennings Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 21:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-10 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adair; Allen; Anderson; Barren; Bourbon; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Butler; Casey; Clark; Clinton; Cumberland; Edmonson; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Grayson; Green; Hancock; Hardin; Harrison; Hart; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Lincoln; Logan; Madison; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Metcalfe; Monroe; Nelson; Nicholas; Ohio; Oldham; Russell; Scott; Shelby; Simpson; Spencer; Taylor; Trimble; Warren; Washington; Woodford DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and east central, north central, northwest and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 18:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-10 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bartholomew; Boone; Brown; Carroll; Clay; Clinton; Daviess; Decatur; Delaware; Fountain; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hendricks; Henry; Howard; Jackson; Jennings; Johnson; Knox; Lawrence; Madison; Marion; Martin; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Owen; Parke; Putnam; Randolph; Rush; Shelby; Sullivan; Tippecanoe; Tipton; Vermillion; Vigo; Warren AREAS OF DENSE FOG POSSIBLE TONIGHT Areas of fog are expected across Central Indiana tonight. Visibility less than one mile will be common, and some areas could see dense fog with visibility around one quarter mile or less. If traveling, be prepared for fog that could suddenly reduce visibilities. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Comments / 0