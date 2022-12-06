Effective: 2022-12-09 22:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-10 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving...slow down... use your headlights...and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Alexander; Hardin; Massac; Pope; Pulaski DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE..Portions of Southwest Indiana, Western Kentucky, and far Southern Illinois. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions will develop in areas of low visibility. Use extra caution on the roads.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO