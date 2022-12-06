ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Big Ox
3d ago

it may be commonplace, but it is in absolutely every single departments rules and regulations that "professional courtesy" is not permitted. she's a chief; the standards are unwaivering just based on her position. makes you think what else she has done behind her badge....think before you type....

Rick Sheafer
3d ago

Cops do this all the time, is all the fuss because it's a woman? Not that what she did was right but this is a common practice, Cops like to call it professional courtesy. It's wrong no matter how you cut it, I've seen good cops give cops tickets then be ostracized by fellow officers for doing so which is wrong. You either hold yourself to a higher standard or you have no business being a cop.

CNN

Opinion: One piece of advice for law enforcement after Tampa Police Chief's resignation

Former police captain Sonia Pruitt writes that now former Tampa Police Chief's actions during a traffic stop last month crossed an ethical breach. As it's not unusual for law enforcement officials to identify themselves in situations like that, she violated police standards. "In this time of persistent calls for police reform and accountability, I have just one piece of advice for law enforcement finding themselves in a similar situation: Just take the ticket," she says.
TAMPA, FL
