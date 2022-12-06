Former police captain Sonia Pruitt writes that now former Tampa Police Chief's actions during a traffic stop last month crossed an ethical breach. As it's not unusual for law enforcement officials to identify themselves in situations like that, she violated police standards. "In this time of persistent calls for police reform and accountability, I have just one piece of advice for law enforcement finding themselves in a similar situation: Just take the ticket," she says.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO