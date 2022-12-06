Read full article on original website
The Big Ox
3d ago
it may be commonplace, but it is in absolutely every single departments rules and regulations that "professional courtesy" is not permitted. she's a chief; the standards are unwaivering just based on her position. makes you think what else she has done behind her badge....think before you type....
Rick Sheafer
3d ago
Cops do this all the time, is all the fuss because it's a woman? Not that what she did was right but this is a common practice, Cops like to call it professional courtesy. It's wrong no matter how you cut it, I've seen good cops give cops tickets then be ostracized by fellow officers for doing so which is wrong. You either hold yourself to a higher standard or you have no business being a cop.
