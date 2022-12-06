ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin arrested, charged with DWI-Persistent

By Matt Clapp
Awful Announcing
Awful Announcing
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XDXHL_0jYgBsa100

St. Louis Cardinals play-by-play man Dan McLaughlin of Bally Sports Midwest was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated on Sunday in Missouri. It’s the third time he’s been arrested for DWI.

The Creve Coeur Police Department released a statement announcing the arrest and details on Monday night.

McLaughin has been charged for “Persistent Offender of Driving While Intoxicated,” a Class E Felony.

It carries a sentence of up to four years in prison if found guilty.

In 2011, McLaughlin was arrested for DWI for the second time in 13 months. Despite those two DUI arrests, Fox Sports Midwest allowed McLaughlin to return as the team’s broadcaster for the 2012 season after a suspension, and he’s remained the lead television play-by-play voice ever since.

McLaughlin, 48, “was transferred to the St. Louis County Justice where he is being held on $25,000 cash only bond,” according to the Creve Coeur Police Department.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch was able to reach McLaughlin for comment.

McLaughlin reportedly wrote in a text message, “No excuses. I’m dealing with this and seeking the treatment that I need. I ask for your privacy for me and my family.” He added that he’s “deeply remorseful.”

McLaughlin, reached on Monday night, said he was “deeply remorseful” for his actions Sunday.

“No excuses,” McLaughlin wrote in a text message. “I’m dealing with this and seeking the treatment that I need. I ask for your privacy for me and my family.”

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch adds that “Neither the Cardinals nor Bally Sports Midwest immediately commented on McLaughlin’s arrest.”

[ Cory Stark ; St. Louis-Post Dispatch ; Photo Credit: Bally Sports Midwest]

The post Cardinals announcer Dan McLaughlin arrested, charged with DWI-Persistent appeared first on Awful Announcing .

Comments / 25

Paula Geen Plack
3d ago

I'm sorry I like Dan but what is it going to take? Him killing someone or himself? Nothing wrong with drinking and having a good time but in this day in age there is no reason not to use an Uber.

Reply(1)
20
john q public
3d ago

I understand alcoholism, just hit 20 years sober,Nov19th..But Danny boy, you must get a taxi or Uber these days..It's not like you don't have the money? And this will probably cost you your job, and they will put you away for awhile this time! It's an insideius disease and may God grant you a miracle to whip it, whip it Good! Most of us out here like you, Danny, I hope for you and your families sake, this time sobriety takes in you!!! God Bless You ✝️

Reply(1)
16
DantheLegend
3d ago

The Cards have given Dan many chances and he still doesn’t get it. I can’t see why these drunks keep drinking and driving when it’s so obvious its so self destruction. I wonder what triggered him this time, a fight, a death in the family or because it was Monday. It doesn’t appear to take much of a reason for giving up and worse giving up on your kids and family. A true shame. At least he’s got money and is well liked so probably no jail time, a stent in rehab and some community service most likely What a waste of a good life. Makes me sick and mad at the same time. Will miss him this next season. I doubt they give him another chance. A liability if he kills a family on the highway and he remains employed with the organization. 😞

Reply(1)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Man killed by police in St. Louis County identified

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A man was shot and killed in suburban St. Louis Tuesday after he charged at police detectives who were trying to arrest him, St. Louis County officials said. He has been identified as Mark Davenport, 48, of Rolla. Maryland Heights detectives had been searching for...
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
KOMU

Former St. Louis Aldermen sentenced in corruption charges

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- Former St. Louis Aldermen John Collins-Muhammed and Jeffrey Boyd have been sentenced after previously pleading guilty to charges related to bribery schemes. Collins-Muhammed pleaded guilty in August to three counts. On December 6, he was sentenced to 45 months (three years and nine months) and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Three former St. Louis aldermen sentenced in bribery case

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three former St. Louis aldermen, including the longtime board president, will go to prison for accepting bribes from a businessman. The sentences handed down Tuesday in federal court ended a three-year investigation. The businessman provided bribes in exchange for tax breaks and a reduced rate in obtaining a city-owned property. Federal officials have not named the businessman but the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported he is facing his own federal charges.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Friday early morning accidents in Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) A Hillsboro woman was injured in a single vehicle accident in Jefferson County on Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2001 Ford F150 driven by 26-year-old Kolleen Hughes was driving on Highway 30 west of Whisper Valley Road when she travelled off the south side of the road to avoid a deer and overturned.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KSDK

St. Louis Battlehawks reveal 2023 jersey

ST. LOUIS — The Battlehawks are back for 2023 with new gear. The look for the jerseys was revealed Wednesday. The team previewed the look Tuesday with a social media post showing a black and white image of fabric, white and gray stitches, and a stylized "St." for "St. Louis."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Awful Announcing

Awful Announcing

180
Followers
249
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2006, Awful Announcing has been an invaluable source of news and commentary related to the sports media industry, along with sports in pop culture. We focus on covering stories large and small, obscure and mainstream, absurd and emotional. Awful Announcing has continued to grow, reaching over three million people a month and is widely cited and read by both fans and those within the industry.

 https://awfulannouncing.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy