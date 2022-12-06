Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Thursday, December 8th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Winter prep sports roll on with both hockey and basketball squads in action. In boys’ hockey, Hudson battles Big Rivers rival Memorial, Rice Lake takes on Chippewa Falls, and RAM hits the road to Wisconsin Rapids. In girls’ hockey, the ECA Stars host Medford....
WEAU-TV 13
Statewide football realignment proposal shows big changes for Big Rivers, others
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WEAU) - Proposed conference realignment changes put forward by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Conference Realignment Task Force suggest significant impacts to western Wisconsin schools beginning with the 2024 season. For starters, the Big Rivers and Valley Football Association would merge into two conferences, breaking up...
WEAU-TV 13
Micon Cinemas at Oakwood Mall opens Friday, tickets $1 Dec. 9-11
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Micon Cinemas at Oakwood Mall is opening Friday. A social media post via the Micon Cinemas Facebook Page says, “We’ve hung the sign and are ready to pop corn at our new Micon Oakwood location.”. According to an additional social media post via...
WEAU-TV 13
Snow likely to impact travel this morning south of highway 10
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Snow has continued to fall across the I-90 corridor and is slowly working its way just south of I-94. That said, the rest of your morning commute will likely be a bit slick as you head further to the south. This system has actually brought a few flashes of lightning and claps of thunder toward northern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. A bit of a wintry mix has tried to work in, especially with a slightly warmer layer just above the surface, which has created some ice-covered roads as well. The primary precipitation type, however, has been snowfall, at least for western Wisconsin. Snow will continue to fall through the morning and start to taper off toward the early afternoon. The general trend in snowfall totals by the time it is all said and done will consist of higher accumulations to the south, with a few locations receiving as much as 4 inches of wet, heavy snow, with accumulations tapering off closer to the Chippewa Valley.
WEAU-TV 13
Former News Anchor John Froyd passes away
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (WEAU) - We would like to take a moment to remember a dear friend and colleague, John Froyd. A former News Anchor here at WEAU, Froyd has passed away at the age of 89. Froyd spent more than 40 years in broadcasting, coming to WEAU in 1991 and serving as the 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. News Anchor until 1998.
WEAU-TV 13
Meteorologist Derrek Dalman and wife welcomes new baby
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Meteorologist Derrek Dalman and his wife Valerie are now the proud parents of Waylon James. Born yesterday afternoon weighing in at 7 lbs. 3 oz., Waylon joins big sister Veronica. We wish the Dalman family the best as they celebrate the holidays as a new family of four.
WEAU-TV 13
“Raise Spirits, Give Hope..in a Box”
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - “Raise Spirits, Give Hope...in a Box” is a fundraising campaign for the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic. Instead of gathering at an in-person event, you have the opportunity to support the Free Clinic by ordering a themed box filled with food and beverage to enjoy at your leisure in your home.
WEAU-TV 13
The Master Singers: Lessons and Carols 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Master Singers presents their annual Lessons and Carols Series in the Chippewa Valley. Friday, December 9 at 7:30 PM at First Congregational UCC in Eau Claire. Saturday, December 10 at 1:00 PM at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. News Release:. These...
WEAU-TV 13
HSHS hospitals: Walk like a penguin to avoid slips and falls this winter
EAU CLAIRE AND CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - As the winter season approaches, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals want to ensure area residents stay safe when walking on snow and ice. HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals each see an average of 100 people each year...
WEAU-TV 13
The challenges Christmas tree farms face
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The weekend of Christmas and the first weekend in December are what is often called the busy season for Christmas tree farmers as people look to get into the holiday spirit. “We’ve had fantastic years of live trees,” Greg Hann, Wisconsin Christmas Tree Producers Association...
WEAU-TV 13
Volunteers bringing blankets to ECASD students in need
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some students in Eau Claire received blankets Thursday. Volunteers loaded up blankets at Pine Meadow Golf Course to be delivered to Eau Claire Area School District students. These blankets are being given to students dealing with issues of homelessness. The blankets were made by volunteers...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire County hosts annual Holiday Drive-Thru Appreciation Event for foster families
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County’s Department of Human Services hosted its 3rd annual Holiday Drive-Thru Appreciation Event Thursday. The event is a way to celebrate the holidays for area foster families. There are about 150 families licensed or currently fostering kids across Eau Claire County. Community members and businesses stepped up with donations and gift cards to hand out during Thursday’s event.
WEAU-TV 13
CESA 10 hosts Educators Rising event
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An educational service agency in Chippewa Falls is doing its part to encourage more students to go into teaching. Cooperative Educational Service Agency, or CESA 10, hosted the “Educators Rising” event Thursday. Several high school kids, educators, and panelists came together to encourage students to go into teaching. Students started the day with a tour of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and chatting with the chancellor and his team.
Wisconsin witness describes circle-shaped object maneuvering near tree top level
Mondovi, WI.Photo byGoogle. A Wisconsin witness at Mondovi reported watching a circle-shaped object maneuvering near the tree top level nearby at about 11:30 p.m. on September 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County law enforcement stepping up patrols this Dec.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says they will be stepping up traffic enforcement this Dec. According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office is set to work with the police departments of Chippewa Falls, Cadott, Cornell and Stanley to increase patrol efforts and crack down on those that choose to operate without a seatbelt. The Sheriff’s Office along with other participating agencies have received a $50,000 Federal Seatbelt Enforcement Grant from the Bureau of Transportation Safety intended to cover the cost of the extra patrol efforts.
WEAU-TV 13
DNR seeking tips regarding illegal killings of 2 cow elk in Jackson County
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public’s help in solving the illegal killings of two cow elk. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, the incidents occurred in separate events in Jackson County during the recent gun-deer season.
WEAU-TV 13
Shortage in public defense attorneys delay court proceedings for defendants
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There is a shortage of public defenders in Wisconsin that affects the entire state, including the Chippewa Valley. Adam Plotkin, a managing attorney with the Wisconsin State Public Defense Office, says public defense lawyers are stretched thin. “The Eau Claire office, which has 12 staff...
WEAU-TV 13
Finalists present one last pitch at this year’s Idea Challenge
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Idea Challenge, an annual business idea contest, held an awards ceremony for this year’s finalists. Today, the five finalists presented one last business pitch to a panel of judges for a chance to win $5,000. The prize money can be used for business...
WEAU-TV 13
Blue Ox Music Festival announces 2023 lineup
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Blue Ox Music Festival is announcing its 2023 lineup. According to the announcement via the Blue Ox Music Festival Facebook Page, The Avett Brothers, Sam Bush, Mike Gordon (of Phish), Charley Crockett, The Infamous Stringdusters, Sierra Hull, Charlie Parr and many more are slated to be at The Pines Music Park in Eau Claire County on June 22-24 for Blue Ox 2023.
WEAU-TV 13
A non-profit teams up with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department to teach people how to administer Narcan
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The opioid epidemic rages on and health officials say it continues to claim more lives. For that reason, one non-profit is teaming up with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department in an effort to help save lives. They are holding their end-of-year opioid overdose prevention...
