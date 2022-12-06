ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Champaign Police ticket man found naked in a family restroom

By Marley Capper
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L6ceO_0jYgB6jk00

Update 3:57 p.m. on 12/6/2022

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said the man was in a private nursing room adjacent to the family restroom. That’s when a family walked into the nursing room and saw him touching himself inappropriately.

Police said his actions in a public place violated a city ordinance and he will be fined.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A man was ticketed for disorderly conduct after police say he was found naked in a family restroom.

Mahomet teenager pleads guilty to unlawful possession of a gun

It happened Sunday at Market Place Mall in Champaign.

Police say the bathroom had a lock, but a family walked in and saw him.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 17

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Man arrested in Lovington stabbing investigation

LOVINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Lovington man has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection to a stabbing that left a man dead in September. Matthew E. Nation, 52, is accused of stabbing his neighbor to death in what the coroner called a “neighborhood dispute” the morning of Sept. 26. The Illinois […]
LOVINGTON, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: Beware of mail theft

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is reminding people to be vigilant this holiday season when it comes to the mail. Champaign Police said that with a growing number of items being delivered by the U.S. Postal Service and other shipping companies, postal officials shared several tips and measures that people can take […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Trial delayed for man accused of Daddio’s murder

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The trial date for a Bloomington man of shooting and killing one woman and injuring another is once again delayed. Michael Bakana, 43 will now face a jury trial for his alleged murder of Mariah Petracca, 22 on January 9th, 2023. Bakana is accused of shooting and killing Petracca in January 2021 outside of Daddio’s nightclub in downtown Bloomington.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Suspects In Church Vandalism Incident Identified As Juveniles

CLARKSVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to the Clark County Illinois Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the suspects in connection to an incident of vandalism at the Green Moss Church near Clarksville, Illinois have been identified as juveniles. This came after an investigation during which the persons of interest were identified. The church located at Green Moss […]
CLARKSVILLE, IN
videtteonline.com

ISUPD responds to armed robbery off campus Tuesday; no injuries reported

Illinois State University Police responded to a report of an armed robbery Tuesday. ISUPD and Normal Police received a call at about 3:30 p.m. which detailed a robbery that had occurred 10 minutes prior. In a Facebook post, ISUPD said two ISU students were approached by two men in Fairview...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Three displaced after Charleston apartment fire

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people are out of a place to stay after their Charleston apartment caught fire Friday morning. Chief Steve Bennett said the fire happened around 8:20 a.m. at 1136 West Hayes Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the rear of an apartment in the four-unit building and […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

One dead in Coles County crash

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A crash in Coles County claimed the life of a 24-year-old woman from Florida, Sheriff’s officials said on Friday. The crash happened on Westfield Road at County Road 2100E. Officials said the driver, identified as Jean Laborde, lost control of her car and slid into the path of a Freightliner […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Arrest made in stabbing death of Lovington man

MOULTRIE, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in the stabbing death of a Lovington man. According to the Illinois State Police, Matthew E. Nation was arrested for stabbing Michael Peck, 54, to death on Sept. 27 on S. Logan Street in Lovington. According to Illinois State Police, Nation...
LOVINGTON, IL
wglt.org

A wild life: How a Bloomington animal rescuer became the Local Tarzan

Chase Cavalera wears open-toed, slide-on shoes for a reason. Cavalera is a wildlife rescue volunteer. Over the past six years, he’s become Bloomington-Normal’s unofficial go-to helper for those who spot an injured squirrel in their backyard, a young rabbit trapped in a chain-link fence, or a pregnant opossum in their dumpster.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WCIA

Woods Basement Systems

We at Woods Basement Systems, Inc. want to create a safer world, where people feel more comfortable and protected in their homes. By providing reliable basement waterproofing, crawl space repair, foundation repair, and other home improvement services, we take damp, uncomfortable houses and transform them to dry, stable, healthy, and comfortable homes.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies deceased Urbana student

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department and Champaign County Coroner released on Wednesday new information about an Urbana Middle School student who died the previous day, including the student’s name. Coroner Duane Northrup identified the student as 12-year-old Lucas Cristobal. Northrup and officials with Urbana Police said Cristobal reportedly collapsed in a hallway […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for Champaign battery suspect

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an aggravated battery that happened in September. Officials said that the evening of Sept. 17, two men attacked a third inside One Stop Food and Liquor on North Neil Street. Champaign Police identified one of the suspects but needs […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Chicago teenager pleaded guilty for making threats to Urbana High School

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– One of the teenagers arrested for making threats to Urbana High School pleaded guilty.  State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the 15-year-old from Chicago is facing a Class 4 felony for disorderly conduct for calling in threats last month.  She faces up to two years in juvenile prison or probation.  
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Crime of the Week: Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department needs help in solving this week’s crime of the week. At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, the Decatur Police responded to a shooting in the alley of the 1600 block of E William. Officers observed a gunshot victim with a non-life-threatening injury to their leg upon […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Trees of Christmas past

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – For decades Susan Vanschoyck has had the privilege of carrying on a family tradition. The tradition of her family’s 1950’s aluminum Christmas tree. This year, Susan decided she didn’t want to keep the tree all to herself. So, she asked her assisted living facility, Evergreen Place, if she could have a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Catalytic converter thefts continue on U of I campus

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is reporting that catalytic converters remain a target for thieves on campus, with several theft reports in recent weeks. After a lull in theft on-campus theft reports throughout the summer and fall, U of I Police began to regularly report catalytic convert thefts again starting […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Champaign couple saves dog’s live with CPR

Dr. Sally Foote says one of the first things you can do if you're concerned about your pet's breathing is roll their lips over their teeth to check their reaction. Another step would be to elevate their back legs and tap them in between their shoulder blades to dislodge anything that might be blocking their breathing.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Decatur man gets 65 years for murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Lamar T. Williams has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for the murder of Mary E. Bond of Decatur. Bond was shot inside of a home on November 24,2020 and was in critical condition following the shooting. Authorities found her Tuesday night at a location in the 1400 block of E. Moore St. She died from her wounds three days later at Decatur Memorial Hospital. She was 69 years old.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Home Alone Star in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) – The 1990’s blockbuster Home Alone is a movie everyone can enjoy. But did you know one of the stars of the movie lives here in Champaign?. Shannon Morber was 10 years old when she got her big break in the holiday classic. She played the role of a girl singing in the children’s choir.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Pontiac prison staff to picket amid safety concerns after inmate attack

PONTIAC, Ill. (WCIA) — Correctional officers in Pontiac are hitting the picket line on Wednesday to protest what they said is a severe understaffing and, as a consequence, reduced safety. This protest comes just weeks after a pair of officers working in the Pontiac Correctional Center were attacked by an inmate armed with an improvised […]
PONTIAC, IL
WCIA

WCIA

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy