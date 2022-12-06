Champaign Police ticket man found naked in a family restroom

Update 3:57 p.m. on 12/6/2022

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said the man was in a private nursing room adjacent to the family restroom. That’s when a family walked into the nursing room and saw him touching himself inappropriately.

Police said his actions in a public place violated a city ordinance and he will be fined.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A man was ticketed for disorderly conduct after police say he was found naked in a family restroom.

It happened Sunday at Market Place Mall in Champaign.

Police say the bathroom had a lock, but a family walked in and saw him.

