Hopkinsville hosts tree-lighting, parade this weekend
It’ll be a big weekend for Christmas festivities in Hopkinsville, with the tree-lighting Friday night and the parade Saturday evening. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman reminds that 11-year old Zach Boyd will be the switch-flipper for the tree-lighting Friday night at 6 on Founders Square. Toby Hudson...
Pembroke brings in the Christmas spirit with community event
Rain didn’t stop Pembroke from getting in the Christmas spirit Tuesday night. Christmas in the park was moved into the old gym and a good crowd turned out for the festivities. Mayor Judy Peterson says they were glad to see so many neighbors talking together and getting a chance to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus, who were on hand to hear Christmas wishes and joys.
Pembroke Christmas festivities moved to old gym
Pembroke’s Christmas in the Park Tuesday night has been moved indoors due to the forecast of rain. It will begin at 6 p.m. in the old gym at US 41 and KY 115 and officials say Santa and Mrs. Claus will keep their commitment to be there and there will still be refreshments and other festivities.
Mitchell Utley
(Age 70, of Lewisburg) Celebration of Life will be Saturday December 10th at 11am at the Glory Bound Church. Christian Cremation is in charge of arrangements.
Lynda Nell Knight
(Age 65, of Elkton) Funeral service will be Wednesday December 7th at 11am at the Todd County Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm at the Todd County Funeral Home.
Bonnie Faye Wright Sisk
(Age 80, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Wednesday December 7th at 12noon at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10am till the service hour at Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home.
Betty Lou Hendricks
(Age 78, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Saturday December 10th at 12noon at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Atkins Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10am till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
Margie Knight Dixon
(Age 81, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Wednesday December 7th at 2pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Jones Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12noon till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
Leonard Werley
(Age 60, of Princeton) Memorial service will be Sunday December 11th at 1pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Madisonville. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of arrangements.
One injured in Clarksville wreck
One person was injured in an accident on the MLK Parkway in Clarksville Wednesday morning. It happened on the eastbound side in front of Matthews Nissan when Clarksville police say a driver failed to yield the right of way and caused the crash. That individual was taken by EMS to Tennova Health Hospital and their status was unknown.
HPD investigating thefts of heating unit, catalytic converter
A heating unit was stolen in recent weeks from a building at Riverside Cemetery. The unit valued at $3,200 was stolen sometime between November 10 and Thursday afternoon, according to the Hopkinsville police report, which does not name any suspects. Meanwhile, the catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle at...
Four Boys Basketball Coaches Join Rotary Tuesday
Matt McGowan-HCA Toby Miles-Christian County. They started with opening comments and addressed the beginning of their respective seasons as well as the seniors they had brought with them. The floor was then opened up for questions for the coaches. Here is the full session, fair warning some of the questions...
Trial date scheduled in Boulevard murder case
A trial date has been scheduled for the one adult and two juveniles charged in connection with the March 2 fatal shooting of a man outside Casey’s General Store. Hopkinsville police allege 20-year old Christian McKeel drove 17-year old Jonathan Weston and 16-year old Joshua Cotton to Casey’s with intent to commit a robbery. A detective testified earlier this year that a struggle ensued during the attempted robbery and that’s when 19-year old Alijah Watts was shot in the abdomen.
DG robbery suspect appears for arraignment
The man who allegedly committed robbery at the West Seventh Street Dollar General asked for help with his drug addiction during arraignment Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court. On October 18 of this year, 27-year-old Edward Gilstrap, Jr. of Hopkinsville allegedly left the West Seventh Street Dollar General Store with...
Man accused of assaulting woman with handgun
A Hopkinsville man has been arrested for felony assault and wanton endangerment after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend Monday night with a handgun. The Hopkinsville police arrest citation for 45-year old Carlos Hatcher of Hopkinsville says he was in an altercation with the victim over text messages at a home on Camilla Drive when he allegedly struck her with the loaded handgun and then held the gun to her body.
Man served with felony warrants facing new gun, drug charges
A man sought on several felony warrants is facing new drug and gun charges following a traffic stop Monday night on South Campbell Street. Hopkinsville police located and stopped 30-year old Travis Lacy of Hopkinsville and served him with a Christian County Grand Jury indictment warrant for engaging in organized crime, trafficking in meth and marijuana, possession of a handgun by a felon and other drug-related charges. He also had warrants for probation violation and failure to appear in court.
Bond modification request denied for McHenry Street murder suspect
A request for bond modification was denied for Robert Torian in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon, as officials prepare for trial in March. Torian, who is charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing Terrill Moore during an argument that began inside a car on McHenry Street in August of 2019, filed a motion for bond modification on his own behalf. Speaking with Judge Andrew Self, he says he’s been in custody awaiting trial since he was 18 years old, and he’s frustrated with the delays.
Evidence focus of hearing for double-murder suspect
Preparations for trial continue in the double-murder case against Anthony Gaines, as evidence was the focus of discussions in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. Gaines appeared alongside defense attorney Brandi Jones, who meticulously highlighted what portions of evidence they are still seeking from the Commonwealth, including full phone records on Gaines’ phone, reports from the labs that have done evidence testing, regional law enforcement reports concerning the two victims in the case, updated evidence logs, if there were any additional anonymous tips concerning the case and more.
Awards This Week 12/5-12/9
Austin Peay State University redshirt sophomore guard Sean Durugordon was named the ASUN Conference Newcomer of the Week. Durugordon, a Harlem, New York, native, averaged 16.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists last week against Western Kentucky and Tennessee State. He recorded eight points, seven rebounds and two assists, Nov. 30, in a one-point loss to the Hilltoppers in the Winfield Dunn Center. Durugordon posted career-highs in points (24), minutes (40), field goals made (9), and steals (2) and tied a career-high with three assists, Dec. 3, in the Governors’ 77-61 win at home against Tennessee State. He also tallied six boards and a block against the Tigers. Durugordon ranks 10th in the ASUN in 3-point attempts (45).
