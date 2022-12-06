ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newkirk, OK

Marijuana, fentanyl, cocaine seized from 2 Kansas residents during Oklahoma traffic stop

By Matthew Self
 3 days ago

KAY COUNTY, OK ( KSNT ) – Two Kansas residents were arrested on Saturday after a large quantity of drugs were discovered in their vehicle.

The Kay County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma reports that on Dec. 3 at 9 :30 p.m. a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle belonging to two Kansas residents in Newkirk. A probable cause search of the vehicle stemming from the odor of marijuana resulted in the discovery of the following:

  • A 9mm handgun
  • 40 grams of marijuana
  • 10 grams of cocaine
  • 172 grams of methamphetamine
  • 204 fentanyl pills
Both the driver and the passenger of the vehicle were arrested and taken to the Kay County Detention Center on multiple narcotics and firearm charges. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Comments / 11

Linda Veal
3d ago

keep him locked up Oklahoma. ADAs here Kansas they put them back on the streets to sell more drug's as informants.

Joe Galligher
3d ago

They should get out very easily since marijuana is legal in Oklahoma, searching anything because of the odor of marijuana is a thing of the past, that illegal search and seizure

Chris Fisher
2d ago

Good job police. Keep these drug runners/felons off the roads. Why can't you druggies get an honest job like the rest of us taxpaying citizens...

