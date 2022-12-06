ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Flying Magazine

Flying to Historic Kingston, New York

Kingston-Ulster Airport (20N) has a 3,100-foot runway, easy parking and a nice FBO. [Credit: Shutterstock]. Flying the busy Hudson River Corridor past New York skyscrapers is a classic mission for general aviation pilots. If you take relatives and friends for rides there, they will never forget the experience. But if,...
KINGSTON, NY
101.5 WPDH

DA: New York Woman ‘Nearly Ruined’ Hudson Valley Company

A Hudson Valley bookkeeper is facing a 1,330-count indictment for allegedly stealing nearly $1 million from a local company. On Wednesday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady, today announced a 1,330-count indictment charging a former bookkeeper with stealing almost $715,000.00, over the past two and a half years. Poughkeepsie,...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
columbiapaper.com

Deputy injured in crash en route to incident in Hudson

HUDSON—A Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt in a patrol car crash, November 29 at 9:11 p.m. The deputy, who was not identified in a press release from Columbia County Sheriff Donald Krapf, was driving a patrol car on South Third Street in the city, responding to assist Hudson Police on a “fight in progress” call.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

First Significant Snowfall of Season Predicted in Hudson Valley

Newburgh, Middletown, Poughkeepsie, Kingston and New Paltz should prepare for snow. It's already the holiday season and the Hudson Valley has yet to see any significant snow accumulations. In fact, the weather has been downright balmy in many parts of the region. Instead of snow, we've experienced some wet and humid weather causing some to wonder if winter would ever arrive.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out

A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
KINGSTON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Distribution Center Laying Off Over Half of Hudson Valley Workers

A Hudson Valley business has announced that it will be laying off over half of its workforce at the beginning of 2023. On Tuesday we told you that Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC in Newburgh had laid off over 200 of its employees just weeks before Christmas. The mass layoffs came as the company announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Just one day later it appears that another Orange County company has some bad news for local employees.
CHESTER, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Town of Haverstraw In Talks With Marina Operator For $14 Million Sale Of Vast Hudson River Waterfront Site

Safe Harbor Marina, Which Leases & Operates Marina Owned By Haverstraw, Seeking Raft Of Financial Boosts From Rockland IDA. The Hudson River marina operator at 600 Beach Road has filed an application with the Rockland County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) seeking a bevy of financial incentives to help them with the purchase of Safe Harbor Marina from the Town of Haverstraw.
HAVERSTRAW, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Meet ‘The Ornament King’ In Wappingers, NY This Holiday Season

No doubt you have heard his name and you have most certainly seen his ornaments. Christopher Radko, a Hudson Valley native, has been referred to as the "The Ornament King." If you are scratching your head for a second saying I know that name, we will give you a minute to realize that we are talking about a man whose work has made Christmas trees sparkle worldwide. Chances are you have one of his ornaments. You may have bought it yourself but more likely you received it as a gift for your tree.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Health Alliance Mary’s Avenue campus rehab complete

KINGSTON – A week from now, health care in the City of Kingston and in Ulster County will be taking another new direction. On December 14, the HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley will be opening its rehabilitated Mary’s Avenue facility, where emergency, in-patient care, its operating rooms and 164 beds will be located.
KINGSTON, NY
westchestermagazine.com

The Best Winter Farmers’ Markets to Visit in Westchester

When the mercury drops, here are the Westchester County farmers’ markets you can still shop at all winter long. In Westchester, it isn’t an exaggeration to say that farmers’ markets often serve as the beating heart of our communities, so it’s a good thing the market spirit doesn’t go into hibernation when the weather grows cold. Here are eight of our favorite markets that are open and stocked all winter long.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

