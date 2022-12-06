Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Flying Magazine
Flying to Historic Kingston, New York
Kingston-Ulster Airport (20N) has a 3,100-foot runway, easy parking and a nice FBO. [Credit: Shutterstock]. Flying the busy Hudson River Corridor past New York skyscrapers is a classic mission for general aviation pilots. If you take relatives and friends for rides there, they will never forget the experience. But if,...
The Longest Suspension Bridge in the World Was Once This Hudson Valley Bridge
The bridges that we drive over on our way to work, while traveling or simply to run errands have historic backgrounds. If you're from the Hudson Valley, your ancestors may have even played a role in the production, building and running of the many bridges in our area. Some Of...
DA: New York Woman ‘Nearly Ruined’ Hudson Valley Company
A Hudson Valley bookkeeper is facing a 1,330-count indictment for allegedly stealing nearly $1 million from a local company. On Wednesday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady, today announced a 1,330-count indictment charging a former bookkeeper with stealing almost $715,000.00, over the past two and a half years. Poughkeepsie,...
columbiapaper.com
Deputy injured in crash en route to incident in Hudson
HUDSON—A Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt in a patrol car crash, November 29 at 9:11 p.m. The deputy, who was not identified in a press release from Columbia County Sheriff Donald Krapf, was driving a patrol car on South Third Street in the city, responding to assist Hudson Police on a “fight in progress” call.
Popular Hudson Valley Bar Plans NYE Party For New York Parents
A very popular brewery in the Hudson Valley is hosting a New Year's Eve party for parents that won't be able to stay up until midnight. The Newburgh Brewing Company is hosting its first New Year's Eve party. This event is called a "NYE Party For People with Kids so 5pm is Perfect, Thanks Very Much."
Hudson Valley Man Significantly Damages 3 New York Schools, SO
Police say a Hudson Valley man was drunk and high when he purposely drove into three local school buildings. On Saturday, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office announced a recent investigation is now "closed" following the arrest of an Orange County man. Car Hits School Building In Wallkill, New York. On...
Oscar Winner Shocks Hudson Valley, New York Family, Army Veterans
An Academy Award winner gave a Hudson Valley family of seven the surprise of a lifetime. Jennifer Hudson surprised a Hudson Valley family, who are Army veterans, with a dream home makeover. Sullivan County, New York Family Wins Dream Home Makeover. Shomari and Renee Green of Monticello, New York recently...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Town police finally agree to body-worn camera agreement with county and provider
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – The Town of Poughkeepsie has finally signed on to participate in the Dutchess County Body-Worn Camera program that provides body-cams to participating departments at a reduced rate. The county program is administered by the Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response. At Wednesday night’s town board...
First Significant Snowfall of Season Predicted in Hudson Valley
Newburgh, Middletown, Poughkeepsie, Kingston and New Paltz should prepare for snow. It's already the holiday season and the Hudson Valley has yet to see any significant snow accumulations. In fact, the weather has been downright balmy in many parts of the region. Instead of snow, we've experienced some wet and humid weather causing some to wonder if winter would ever arrive.
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out
A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
Distribution Center Laying Off Over Half of Hudson Valley Workers
A Hudson Valley business has announced that it will be laying off over half of its workforce at the beginning of 2023. On Tuesday we told you that Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC in Newburgh had laid off over 200 of its employees just weeks before Christmas. The mass layoffs came as the company announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Just one day later it appears that another Orange County company has some bad news for local employees.
Former Fire Chief Of Northern Westchester Department Named NY Deputy State Fire Administrator
A former chief of a fire department in Northern Westchester is now the first woman to ever serve as New York's Deputy State Fire Administrator. Former Armonk Fire Chief Luci Labriola-Cuffe was named to the position, which serves the New York Office of Fire Prevention and Control…
rcbizjournal.com
Town of Haverstraw In Talks With Marina Operator For $14 Million Sale Of Vast Hudson River Waterfront Site
Safe Harbor Marina, Which Leases & Operates Marina Owned By Haverstraw, Seeking Raft Of Financial Boosts From Rockland IDA. The Hudson River marina operator at 600 Beach Road has filed an application with the Rockland County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) seeking a bevy of financial incentives to help them with the purchase of Safe Harbor Marina from the Town of Haverstraw.
Meet ‘The Ornament King’ In Wappingers, NY This Holiday Season
No doubt you have heard his name and you have most certainly seen his ornaments. Christopher Radko, a Hudson Valley native, has been referred to as the "The Ornament King." If you are scratching your head for a second saying I know that name, we will give you a minute to realize that we are talking about a man whose work has made Christmas trees sparkle worldwide. Chances are you have one of his ornaments. You may have bought it yourself but more likely you received it as a gift for your tree.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Health Alliance Mary’s Avenue campus rehab complete
KINGSTON – A week from now, health care in the City of Kingston and in Ulster County will be taking another new direction. On December 14, the HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley will be opening its rehabilitated Mary’s Avenue facility, where emergency, in-patient care, its operating rooms and 164 beds will be located.
Newburgh NY Airline Suddenly Stops This Thing Before Xmas Travel
Are you back to scanning the airlines for super-inexpensive airfares? Yep, me too. There is a hidden gem in an airport at Stewart Newburgh (SWF). It is super close, easy to get parking for and has a handful of discount flights to several destinations in Florida, and a few other states.
New York Father Accused of Hiding Child Arrested Again In Ulster
A New York father who was charged earlier this year for allegedly hiding a child in the Hudson Valley was arrested again in the region. On Monday, the Saugerties Police Department announced the arrest of Ulster County men following reports of several burglaries in the area. Two Saugerties, New York...
Fire Destroys Upstate New York Deli, 3 Injured In Hudson Valley
Many Hudson Valley residents were injured or displaced after a deli and meat market went up in smoke. On Friday just before 6 p.m., Sullivan County firefighters rushed to a fire outside a deli. Sullivan County, New York Deli Destroyed By Fire. The fire was at Boosur Meat & Deli...
westchestermagazine.com
The Best Winter Farmers’ Markets to Visit in Westchester
When the mercury drops, here are the Westchester County farmers’ markets you can still shop at all winter long. In Westchester, it isn’t an exaggeration to say that farmers’ markets often serve as the beating heart of our communities, so it’s a good thing the market spirit doesn’t go into hibernation when the weather grows cold. Here are eight of our favorite markets that are open and stocked all winter long.
Police investigating fatal roll-over accident in Orange County
New York State Police are reporting of a fatal roll-over car accident in the village of Goshen that occurred around noon on Thursday. The accident occurred off exit 124 westbound on State Route 17, when a car overturned into a retention pond.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0