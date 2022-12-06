ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WRDW-TV

How Ga. officials plan to make future elections run smoothly

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a runoff election watched around the country, officials in Georgia are already starting to plan and prepare for the next election cycle. With record turnout numbers for early voting, they’re looking to improve the process. We spoke with the Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger,...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gov. Kemp lays out his plan to fight inflation in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Kemp held a press conference Thursday to share his “inflation-fighting” priorities ahead of the upcoming legislative session. The governor reflected on his past efforts to put more money back in the pockets of Georgia taxpayers, calling on the continuation of financial relief efforts such as the state’s gas tax suspension and cash assistance program.
Monroe Local News

Kemp and legislative leaders announce extension of gas tax suspension, second tax refund

Atlanta, GA – (Dec. 8, 2022) – Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones, and Speaker-Nominee Jon Burns, today announced he has extended the temporary suspension of the state motor fuel and locomotive fuel tax and the supply chain state of emergency until Jan. 10, 2023. The state leaders also reiterated their support for a next phase of inflation relief through a second tax refund, equal in size to this year’s, and an extension of the homestead tax exemption that will be introduced in the coming legislative session.
WSAV News 3

Matt Hatchett named to lead Georgia House spending committee

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia State Rep. Matt Hatchett, a Dublin Republican, was named Wednesday to lead the state House Appropriations Committee, a key role in writing the state’s $58 billion budget. New committee assignments will be made after the newly elected General Assembly convenes on Jan. 9, but Hatchett’s appointment was announced early by House […]
atlantanewsfirst.com

Kemp extends gas tax suspension through holiday season

SAVANNAH, Georgia (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is extending the suspension of the state’s motor fuel tax for another month to help families offset the cost of holiday spending. The Republican made the announcement Thursday at the state Capitol with fellow GOP leaders. The tax of 29.1...
Washington Examiner

DOJ monitoring polls in four Georgia counties amid Warnock-Walker runoff

As Georgia voters decide who will be their next senator, the Department of Justice will be monitoring polls in four Georgia counties, the department announced Tuesday. Officials in the Civil Rights Division will keep an eye on Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Macon-Bibb counties to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws. The division frequently monitors elections in various jurisdictions across the country in keeping with the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Groups work to mobilize Black votes in runoff election

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to the Secretary Of State’s website, 3.5 million people voted, roughly half of all registered voters. Warnock picked up several percentage points compared to the general election in areas of the state like Bibb County with a large Black population. Atlanta News First Reporter Abby Kousouris talked with groups who worked to mobilize those voters.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Warnock’s victory shows 2020 wasn’t a fluke for Democrats in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s election Tuesday to a full six-year term leaves Georgia Democrats confident that the 2020 election wasn’t a fluke. Two years ago, Georgia voters chose Joe Biden as the winner of the state’s electoral votes and elected two Democrats...
accesswdun.com

Warnock or Walker? Georgia voters settle last Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters on Tuesday decided the country's final Senate contest, choosing between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican football legend Herschel Walker after a four-week runoff blitz that drew a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight. The runoff was determining whether Democrats gain...
valdostatoday.com

Georgia highly vulnerable to identity theft, fraud

ATLANTA – In a new study, Georgia is found to be the 7th Most Vulnerable State to Identity Theft & Fraud. With the average data breach in 2022 costing $9.44 million and taking 277 days to contain, the free credit-monitoring website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s States Most Vulnerable to Identity Theft & Fraud, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.
