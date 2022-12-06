Read full article on original website
Runoff Election: Absentee voting struggles force FoCo man to buy a plane ticket to vote
The 2022 election season came with several changes to voting laws in GeorgiaPhoto byGetty. (Forsyth County, GA) The 2022 election season came with several changes to voting laws in Georgia, including S.B. 202 or the “Election Integrity Act of 2021.”
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia lawmaker introducing legislation to extend future runoff elections
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Less than 24 hours after one of the most competitive runoffs in Georgia’s history, Rep. Jasmine Clark said she plans to introduce legislation to extend future runoffs from four weeks to six weeks. “There was not enough time for the volume of voters...
Gov. Brian Kemp, elected officials vote to extend gas tax suspension into 2023
GEORGIA — Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Governor-elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones, and Speaker-nominee Jon Burns announced another extension to the state gas, locomotive fuel tax and supply chain state of emergency until Jan. 10, 2023. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “With another holiday...
WRDW-TV
How Ga. officials plan to make future elections run smoothly
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a runoff election watched around the country, officials in Georgia are already starting to plan and prepare for the next election cycle. With record turnout numbers for early voting, they’re looking to improve the process. We spoke with the Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gov. Kemp lays out his plan to fight inflation in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Kemp held a press conference Thursday to share his “inflation-fighting” priorities ahead of the upcoming legislative session. The governor reflected on his past efforts to put more money back in the pockets of Georgia taxpayers, calling on the continuation of financial relief efforts such as the state’s gas tax suspension and cash assistance program.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Historical house in Decatur gets new name amid ties to the Confederacy
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A house in Decatur with more than 170 years of Georgia history has a new name as of this week. The house was originally named after a woman known as a hero of the confederacy. Now a professional women’s group, the Junior League of...
Monroe Local News
Kemp and legislative leaders announce extension of gas tax suspension, second tax refund
Atlanta, GA – (Dec. 8, 2022) – Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones, and Speaker-Nominee Jon Burns, today announced he has extended the temporary suspension of the state motor fuel and locomotive fuel tax and the supply chain state of emergency until Jan. 10, 2023. The state leaders also reiterated their support for a next phase of inflation relief through a second tax refund, equal in size to this year’s, and an extension of the homestead tax exemption that will be introduced in the coming legislative session.
Matt Hatchett named to lead Georgia House spending committee
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia State Rep. Matt Hatchett, a Dublin Republican, was named Wednesday to lead the state House Appropriations Committee, a key role in writing the state’s $58 billion budget. New committee assignments will be made after the newly elected General Assembly convenes on Jan. 9, but Hatchett’s appointment was announced early by House […]
atlantanewsfirst.com
Kemp extends gas tax suspension through holiday season
SAVANNAH, Georgia (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is extending the suspension of the state’s motor fuel tax for another month to help families offset the cost of holiday spending. The Republican made the announcement Thursday at the state Capitol with fellow GOP leaders. The tax of 29.1...
Washington Examiner
DOJ monitoring polls in four Georgia counties amid Warnock-Walker runoff
As Georgia voters decide who will be their next senator, the Department of Justice will be monitoring polls in four Georgia counties, the department announced Tuesday. Officials in the Civil Rights Division will keep an eye on Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Macon-Bibb counties to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws. The division frequently monitors elections in various jurisdictions across the country in keeping with the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Gas tax suspended again, Gov. Kemp says Georgians could expect tax refund next year
ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced the extension of the Georgia gas tax suspension for another month. Along with Kemp, state leaders such as Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones and Speaker-Nominee Jon Burns all voiced their support for a second tax refund that would be equal in size to this year's, according to a release from the governor's office.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Groups work to mobilize Black votes in runoff election
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to the Secretary Of State’s website, 3.5 million people voted, roughly half of all registered voters. Warnock picked up several percentage points compared to the general election in areas of the state like Bibb County with a large Black population. Atlanta News First Reporter Abby Kousouris talked with groups who worked to mobilize those voters.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Warnock’s victory shows 2020 wasn’t a fluke for Democrats in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s election Tuesday to a full six-year term leaves Georgia Democrats confident that the 2020 election wasn’t a fluke. Two years ago, Georgia voters chose Joe Biden as the winner of the state’s electoral votes and elected two Democrats...
accesswdun.com
Warnock or Walker? Georgia voters settle last Senate seat
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters on Tuesday decided the country's final Senate contest, choosing between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican football legend Herschel Walker after a four-week runoff blitz that drew a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight. The runoff was determining whether Democrats gain...
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The Requirements
Several states are issuing payments to residents, one of which is Georgia. The one-time bonus is between $500 to $1,500. But recipients will have to meet the criteria to get the cash. Are you someone who will see the extra funds in December?
valdostatoday.com
Georgia highly vulnerable to identity theft, fraud
ATLANTA – In a new study, Georgia is found to be the 7th Most Vulnerable State to Identity Theft & Fraud. With the average data breach in 2022 costing $9.44 million and taking 277 days to contain, the free credit-monitoring website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s States Most Vulnerable to Identity Theft & Fraud, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.
Georgia Today: Final runoff numbers, teens arrested in Thanksgiving shooting; Ludacris gifts shoes
LISTEN: On the Thursday Dec. 8 edition of Georgia Today: A look at the final numbers from the runoff election, two teens arrested for a Thanksgiving shooting, and rapper Ludacris teams with Mercedes-Benz to gift shoes to schoolchildren. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB...
Forsyth County contributes to new early voting record in Georgia
(Forsyth County, GA) A new early voting record was set in Georgia on Friday, December 2, when 352,953 votes were cast in the December 6 Runoff Election between incumbent Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) and Herschel Walker (R) for the U.S. Senate seat. The last record was set during early voting for the 2016 Presidential Election.
This vote sets Georgia's course for the next 6 years
“We are doing our best to promote the vote,” says Richard Rose, President of the Atlanta NAACP. Rose says the organization is doing everything it can “to make some noise” about how important Tuesday’s Runoff Election is.
HBO docuseries shines light on controversial church’s plans in Ga.
In between emotional interviews with victims of sexual abuse, a new HBO docuseries about a megachurch’s pedophilic leade...
