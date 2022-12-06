Lincoln, Brookwood boys hoops teams pick up wins Monday
The Lincoln boys basketball team improved to 5-0 on the year with a 53-38 win over Rickards, while in south Georgia, Brookwood topped Byne Christian 56-24.
The Lincoln boys basketball team improved to 5-0 on the year with a 53-38 win over Rickards, while in south Georgia, Brookwood topped Byne Christian 56-24.
Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.https://www.wtxl.com/
Comments / 0