Thomasville, GA

Lincoln, Brookwood boys hoops teams pick up wins Monday

By Alison Posey
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
The Lincoln boys basketball team improved to 5-0 on the year with a 53-38 win over Rickards, while in south Georgia, Brookwood topped Byne Christian 56-24.

WTXL ABC 27 News

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

