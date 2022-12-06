Lincoln, Brookwood boys hoops teams pick up wins Monday

VALDOSTA – Sallas Mahone Elementary 5th grade Jr. Beta Club has designed and painted a Christmas Card display for the front lawn. A huge congratulations to Sallas Mahone’s 5th grade Jr. Beta Club members for constructing, designing, and painting their very first, beautiful Christmas Card that is now displayed on their front lawn! Members had the opportunity to be a part of this project, from designing, attaching hinges, painting, or sketching. They beautifully displayed what team work represents by contributing their own skill to complete this mission ALL ON THEIR OWN!

