Fire sprinkler company to bring 75 jobs, $4.1M payroll to Brookfield
Ohio has approved a tax break for a company that says it will bring 75 new, full-time jobs with a $4.1 million annual payroll to Brookfield Township. The Ohio Tax Credit Authority on Wednesday okayed a 1.417%, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for Indiana-based Shambaugh & Son LP. Progressive Pipe...
Ultium Cells workers overwhelmingly approve UAW representation
The votes have been counted after two days of balloting and at workers at the Ultium Cells plant in Lordstown have voted to join the United Autoworkers Union. Votes were counted late Thursday and employees approved UAW representation 710 to 16. All full-time and regular part-time production and maintenance employees...
Ohio Lieutenant Governor to visit YSU December 12
Ohio Lieutenant Governor, Jon Husted will be visiting Youngstown State University on Monday. Husted will be making a stop to tour the university's Excellence Training Center (ETC) with university President, Jim Tressel to commend him for his contributions to the university. The ETC is a workforce, education, research and commercial...
Popular convenience store chain eyeing Ohio for future locations
Popular convenience store chain, Wawa is eyeing Ohio among other states for future locations. According to a press release, the chain plans to launch stores in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. However, no specific locations or areas have been chosen in any of these states yet. This is all part of...
Ultium Cells workers wrap up two-day vote on whether to unionize
"I'm excited, I hope we will have an overwhelming majority tonight," said Anthony Russo, one of the 900 workers at the Ultium Cells plant in Lordstown. They've been voting since Wednesday morning whether to unionize and join the United Auto Workers. It's the culmination of a process that started this...
Push for new voting laws in Ohio draws concerns
There's urgency in the Ohio legislature to pass new election laws in the coming weeks which would bring major changes to voting. If House Bill 294 passes, this would eliminate the opportunity to vote on the Monday before Election day. Those voting hours would be redistributed elsewhere. Advocates for voting-access...
