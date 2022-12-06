Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs12.com
Missing juvenile out of Palm Beach Gardens found
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Janise was recovered. The Palm Beach Schools Police Department is searching for a missing girl from Palm Beach Gardens. Authorities say 15-year-old Janise Santos was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 7, on the campus of Palm Beach Gardens High School.
cbs12.com
Shooting in Riviera Beach put Suncoast High School on lockdown
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Suncoast Community High School was placed on lockdown for a few hours on Thursday evening. The Riviera Beach Police Department said there was a shooting nearby on Avenue U and West 13th Street that caused the school to be placed on lockdown since it's in close proximity.
cbs12.com
Sheriff: Felon runs from deputies in Indian River County, caught later that same day
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man wanted on multiple charges got away from police only to be caught later that same day, according to deputies. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said Zanja Stinson was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and improper exhibition of a firearm.
cbs12.com
Jupiter High School on lockdown following medical emergency with student
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Jupiter High School was placed on a lockdown Thursday morning after an incident involving a student. At 10:23 a.m., the School District of Palm Beach County sent out a call to parents and staff. The text of it read:. Good morning, Jupiter HS parents and...
cbs12.com
Palm Beach County School District set to change LGBTQ policies
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County School District was in hot water with the state of Florida over its LGBTQ policies. In a meeting Wednesday, the school discussed its action plan after receiving a letter from the state board of education last month that says they are in violation of the parent's bill of rights. The seven members made changes to their "equity statement" to become compliant with Florida law.
cbs12.com
Jupiter's Lisa Keough turns her life around with her Marathon motivation
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Every runner competing in this weekend’s Garden of Life Palm Beaches Marathon has a story. Jupiter’s Lisa Keough was is the furthest thing from a perceived athlete a few years ago, until she motivated herself to pull off the impossible. Now she’s showing others that anything is possible.
cbs12.com
Bank branches team up to catch couple using fake license to cash bad check, deputy says
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Good communication between bank branches led to a big bust: two people suspected of trying to use a fake driver's license to steal thousands, and one of them may have done something similar last spring. The manager of a bank west of Boca Raton...
cbs12.com
Dispute over dirt on a shirt leads to food fight, a bite on the victim's back
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This case started with one of the more interesting calls for help. A man reported a woman throwing food and bottles at him, as well as biting him. According to the arrest report, he told a Boynton Beach police officer their screaming “turned physical...
cbs12.com
Election lawsuit tries to get West Palm Beach mayoral challenger tossed from March ballot
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It may seem elections are held and then lawsuits are filed, but it's the opposite in West Palm Beach. Mayor Keith James is running for a second term and filed a complaint to get his opponent in next spring's election off the ballot.
cbs12.com
Power Plant Attacks: After incidents in Carolinas, emergency officials on alert nationwide
TREASURE COAST, Fla. (CBS12) — Due to the rise in threats — power companies and emergency operation centers across the country — including here in South Florida — are on high alert. CBS12 News asked officials in our area how they prepare for these incidents, and...
cbs12.com
Jupiter ballet company announces free performance of 'The Nutcracker' at The Gardens Mall
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A Jupiter-based ballet company is preparing for a special performance at The Gardens Mall, free to everyone. The talented dancers of the Paris Ballet and Dance Company were in the CBS12 studio this afternoon. The Founder and Artistic Director Jean-Hugues Feray explains more about the dance studio and its accomplishments.
cbs12.com
Vanilla Ice visits CBS12 to talks about upcoming project and Winterfest
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A special guest was in the CBS12 News studio on Friday morning — rapper and reality TV star Vanilla Ice. Tonight in Wellington, Vanilla Ice will be headlining Winterfest at Village Park. Vanilla Ice says he's been apart of the event for over 20 years and finds that this is one of the ways he can give back to the community he calls home.
cbs12.com
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Okeechobee Boulevard
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist was killed after police say a car struck the victim and fled. The West Palm Beach Police Department shutdown three lanes on Okeechobee Boulevard near Sansbury Way to investigate a crash on Friday night. Officers said the driver hit the bicyclist...
cbs12.com
Holiday parade will shut down streets in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A holiday parade on Wednesday evening will shut down roads in Boca Raton. The Boca Raton Police Department tells drivers that Federal Highway will be closed from Camino Real to Glades Road from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. for the parade. Police say traffic...
cbs12.com
'It's a life safety issue:' Greenacres gives Lakeview Gardens 90 days to comply
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — At today’s code enforcement hearing —the city of Greenacres decided the Lakeview Garden Condominium has 90 days to bring the building up to code or face major fines. After an electrical fire on Halloween, residents at Lakeview Gardens were left without power for...
cbs12.com
'Brazen execution-style:' Man found dead, shot in car in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in West Palm Beach. Officers said the shooting took place just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday at 5560 North Haverhill Drive, at the apartment complex behind the 7/11 gas station. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 36-year-old Winston Pinto, of Riviera Beach, dead from a gunshot wound in a SUV.
cbs12.com
Man arrested for shooting from car changed his clothes, hid gun in laundry, deputies say
LAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Things move quickly when somebody shoots from a car they're driving, and the crime scene could run for miles. Last Monday morning, Nov. 28, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies got a case and went to see a woman near Lake Park who called to say she saw “a gray Dodge Charger shooting at another vehicle, possibly a Nissan four-door, which received gunshot damage. She then advised the Charger was observed chasing the other vehicle south onto Sunrise Drive.”
cbs12.com
Spirit Airlines returns to PBI, offering nonstop service to Atlantic City
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Spirit Airlines is returning to Palm Beach International Airport and offering discounted tickets to Atlantic City. The airline made the announcement on Thursday, stating flights will be discounted starting at $50 one-way to or from PBI and ACY. “We have a nearly 20-year...
cbs12.com
More sun and comfy temps Thursday
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Partly cloudy to clearing skies tonight, low 69. Sunny to partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Thursday. 10% chance for a quick passing shower. Highs in the lower 80s. Wind: NE 5-15 mph. Elevated rip current risk at the beaches with seas...
cbs12.com
House catches fire after homeowner was attacked by unknown assailant, authorities say
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — An attack led to a house fire in Stuart, authorities said. Martin County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the fire around 3 p.m. Luckily, firefighters managed to contain the fire into one area of the home. Authorities said the fire was set after the...
Comments / 0