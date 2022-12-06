ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahokee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Missing juvenile out of Palm Beach Gardens found

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Police say Janise was recovered. The Palm Beach Schools Police Department is searching for a missing girl from Palm Beach Gardens. Authorities say 15-year-old Janise Santos was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 7, on the campus of Palm Beach Gardens High School.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
cbs12.com

Shooting in Riviera Beach put Suncoast High School on lockdown

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Suncoast Community High School was placed on lockdown for a few hours on Thursday evening. The Riviera Beach Police Department said there was a shooting nearby on Avenue U and West 13th Street that caused the school to be placed on lockdown since it's in close proximity.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Palm Beach County School District set to change LGBTQ policies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County School District was in hot water with the state of Florida over its LGBTQ policies. In a meeting Wednesday, the school discussed its action plan after receiving a letter from the state board of education last month that says they are in violation of the parent's bill of rights. The seven members made changes to their "equity statement" to become compliant with Florida law.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Jupiter's Lisa Keough turns her life around with her Marathon motivation

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Every runner competing in this weekend’s Garden of Life Palm Beaches Marathon has a story. Jupiter’s Lisa Keough was is the furthest thing from a perceived athlete a few years ago, until she motivated herself to pull off the impossible. Now she’s showing others that anything is possible.
JUPITER, FL
cbs12.com

Vanilla Ice visits CBS12 to talks about upcoming project and Winterfest

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A special guest was in the CBS12 News studio on Friday morning — rapper and reality TV star Vanilla Ice. Tonight in Wellington, Vanilla Ice will be headlining Winterfest at Village Park. Vanilla Ice says he's been apart of the event for over 20 years and finds that this is one of the ways he can give back to the community he calls home.
WELLINGTON, FL
cbs12.com

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Okeechobee Boulevard

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist was killed after police say a car struck the victim and fled. The West Palm Beach Police Department shutdown three lanes on Okeechobee Boulevard near Sansbury Way to investigate a crash on Friday night. Officers said the driver hit the bicyclist...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Holiday parade will shut down streets in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A holiday parade on Wednesday evening will shut down roads in Boca Raton. The Boca Raton Police Department tells drivers that Federal Highway will be closed from Camino Real to Glades Road from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. for the parade. Police say traffic...
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

'Brazen execution-style:' Man found dead, shot in car in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in West Palm Beach. Officers said the shooting took place just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday at 5560 North Haverhill Drive, at the apartment complex behind the 7/11 gas station. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 36-year-old Winston Pinto, of Riviera Beach, dead from a gunshot wound in a SUV.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man arrested for shooting from car changed his clothes, hid gun in laundry, deputies say

LAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Things move quickly when somebody shoots from a car they're driving, and the crime scene could run for miles. Last Monday morning, Nov. 28, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies got a case and went to see a woman near Lake Park who called to say she saw “a gray Dodge Charger shooting at another vehicle, possibly a Nissan four-door, which received gunshot damage. She then advised the Charger was observed chasing the other vehicle south onto Sunrise Drive.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

More sun and comfy temps Thursday

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Partly cloudy to clearing skies tonight, low 69. Sunny to partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Thursday. 10% chance for a quick passing shower. Highs in the lower 80s. Wind: NE 5-15 mph. Elevated rip current risk at the beaches with seas...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy