Read full article on original website
Related
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. U.S. media seated near him said Wahl fell back in his seat in the media tribune at Lusail Iconic Stadium during extra time and reporters adjacent to him called for assistance. Emergency services workers responded very quickly, the reporters said, and the reporters later were told that Wahl had died. Wahl tweeted on Wednesday that he had celebrated his birthday that day. American reporters who knew Wahl said he was 49. Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup. He wrote Monday on his website that he had visited a medical clinic while in Qatar.
Prominent U.S. soccer journalist dies while covering World Cup
"I'm gay. I'm the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup," Eric Wahl said in the post. "My brother was healthy. He told me he received death threats."
Los Angeles Sports Nation
Los Angeles, CA
444
Followers
629
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT
Enhancing Your Los Angeles Sports Fan Experiencehttps://www.laxsportsnation.com/
Comments / 0