thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: Trojan boys, wrestlers have good days
Chambersburg 55, Warwick 42: The Trojans were able to overcome a raft of turnovers to capture a victory over the Warriors during the final game of the Franklin County vs. Everybody Tip-Off Tournament at CASHS Field House on Saturday night. Chambersburg (2-1) built the lead to 35-27 after three periods,...
thesportspage.blog
Listen Live: Franklin County vs. Everyone Tip Off Tournament at Chambersburg December 9 and 10
Mid Penn Broadcasting will have live play-by-play of the boys games in the Franklin County vs. Everyone Tip Off Tournament at Chambersburg Friday and Saturday December 9 and 10. Waynesboro kicks off the action as they square off with Warwick. Game time is 7:00 p.m. followed by the Chambersburg Trojans...
thesportspage.blog
Southern Fulton girls fall to Northern Bedford
Northern Bedford defeated Southern Fulton 58-49 Thursday night in an Inter-County Conference game. The Indians (1-2, 0-2 ICC) battled back after an early deficit, but came up short. Andrea Elder had 10 points. Sandra Stotler and Emma Wilson finished with 9 points each. Kamryn Pittman finished with 7 points. Ashlynn McQuait had 6 points. Alexis Johnson finished with 5 points, and Rylea Lynch finsihed with 3.
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg roundup: Trojan boys pull away from Bobcats
Chambersburg 61, Northeastern 39: A big third quarter enabled the Trojans to pull away from the Bobcats on the first night of the Franklin County vs. Everyone Tip-Off Tournament at CASHS Field House on Friday night. Chambersburg (1-1) held a 25-18 lead at halftime. Midway through the third, the Trojans...
thesportspage.blog
Big early lead propels Blazers to victory
CARLISLE – The Cumberland Valley Christian Blazers piled up a 32-10 halftime lead and romped to a 63-36 victory over Carlisle Christian Thursday evening in a non-league boys basketball game. Senior Aaron Minnier led the Blazers (3-1) with a career-high 23 points. Minnier added to his all-around game with...
thesportspage.blog
Big fourth quarter leads McConnellsburg to victory
McConnellsburg went on the road to face the Williamsburg Pirates and were victorious in a back and fourth thriller, winning 51-44 The Spartans started the first quarter out hot to take a 17-8 lead. The Pirates would make a run of there own in the second quarter to cut the...
thesportspage.blog
Blazer girls run past Carlisle Christian
CARLISLE – The Cumberland Valley Christian Blazers shut out Carlisle Christian in the first quarter en route to a 48-16 victory in a non-league girls basketball game Thursday evening. The Blazers (3-1) rolled to a 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and were ahead 22-4 at...
thesportspage.blog
Fanett-Metal falls to Claysburg-Kimmel 42-41
Fannett-Metal (0-1) traveled to Claysburg-Kimmel on Wednesday evening for an ICC matchup with the Bulldogs. The Tigers trailed 16-15 at the half as both teams struggled to find any offensive rhythm. In the 3rd quarter, the Tigers found some success working the ball inside to sophomore Evan Wingert who scored...
