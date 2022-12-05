ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swarthmore, PA

Phillymag.com

Where to Get Afternoon Tea Around Philadelphia

Seven Philly-area tearooms serving tiny sandwiches, scones with clotted cream, and all the tea you could possibly drink. It’s getting colder and darker, and your day could use a little brightening. If you want to drink something warm in a place serving tiny sandwiches and scones with clotted cream, here are the tearooms to check out whenever you’re next craving a cuppa.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Local business puts twist on the traditional cannoli

“A modern take on an Italian tradition,” that’s the slogan of a brand new Philadelphia business that specializes in cannolis. CNOLI offers a holiday menu with different flavored cannolis. Gingerbread, Christmas cookie, peppermint bark and snickerdoodle are a just a few of the delicious flavors that could be featured at your upcoming holiday party.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

This Mouth-Watering List Includes 7 Spots in Delco

Fifteen of the best hoagie places in the Philadelphia suburbs include seven from Delaware County, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today. A Cut Above at 3523 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square is the perfect place to find an authentic Italian hoagie. Order the namesake hoagie. Hoagie names at...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
South Philly Review

Feminist Flea Mini Market at Bok this Friday

The event is “mini.” The impact is major. On Dec. 9, from 6-10 p.m., the Feminist Flea Mini Market will highlight local artists and give shoppers plenty of opportunities to find unique holiday gifts, all while supporting Homies Helping Homies — a mutual aid initiative in Point Breeze.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
aroundambler.com

First Watch opening location in Montgomeryville

First Watch is opening a location at 744 Bethlehem Pike in Montgomeryville. The Florida-based restaurant chain has over 400 restaurants across 28 states. This will be the restaurant’s ninth location in the region. It serves breakfast, brunch, and lunch. The daily hours are 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The...
MONTGOMERYVILLE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Penn Valley Billionaire Developer on Ambitious Center City 76ers Complex Project; ‘I’ll Figure it Out!’

Artist's rendering of a Center-City arena for the Phila. 76ers. David Adelman, Penn Valley resident, continues his full-court-press effort to transform part of Phila.’s sagging fashion district into the Sixers’ home court. David Murrell reported his progress on the $1.3 billion vision in Philadelphia Magazine. Adelman established his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cat Country 107.3

Go Back In Time To Dickens Village Inside Macy’s In Philadelphia, PA

"It's the most wonderful time of the year." That's what all the songs say about Christmastime, right?. It's so true! I LOVE this time of year in South Jersey. There's always so much to do and see. A lot of towns put on Christmas parades, there are pop-up holiday-themed bars and restaurants in both Atlantic City and Philly, and there's always a fun holiday-adventure to be had every single weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Villanovan

Grasshoppergate: The State of Villanova Dining

As Villanova students prepared to leave for Thanksgiving break, a video posted to a non-university affiliated account became the talk of campus. The live grasshopper trapped in a sealed, pre-packaged Belle Aire Terrace salad quickly rose to stardom, after making its social media debut on @barstoolnova. That week, Yik Yak,...
VILLANOVA, PA
Chalkbeat

Family members work side by side at unique Philadelphia school

Kimberly Singleton was the parent of a student at Overbrook Educational Center in West Philadelphia when she lost her job at a billing company. Already an active volunteer at the school, she jumped at the chance when she saw an ad in the school newsletter for a classroom assistant.Singleton got the job in February 2020 — an “interesting” time to start, she said, given the impending COVID pandemic — and when...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chalkbeat

Philadelphia’s early childhood education community tackles food insecurity

This story is featured in Chalkbeat’s 2022 Philadelphia Early Childhood Education Guide on efforts to improve outcomes for the city’s youngest learners. To keep up with early childhood education and Philadelphia’s public schools, sign up for our free weekly newsletter here. When teachers at Children’s Playhouse, a pair of child care centers in South Philadelphia, noticed children sneaking school-provided snacks into their book bags to take home, it was a “huge...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Review

University falls in party school ranking

In 2019, The Princeton Review ranked the university as the number one party school. Since then, The Princeton Review has downsized its lists for the 2023 surveys from 62 to 50, removing the list naming the top party schools in the country. The Princeton Review has been one of the...
NEWARK, DE
glensidelocal.com

Four-story, multi-use building on E. Glenside Avenue under review

Plans for a four-story, multi-use building in Glenside are currently under review by Cheltenham Township. Property owner Brian Regli has proposed the demolition of parcels located at 29, 35, 105 and 115 E. Glenside Avenue, and the construction of a single building in their place. The first floor of the...
GLENSIDE, PA

