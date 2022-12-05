Read full article on original website
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Philadelphia Premium Outlets Augments Seasonal Shopping Appeal with Dec. 10 Party
Philadelphia Premium Outlets is hosting a Dec. 10 onsite holiday event. As if its shopping opportunities aren’t enough, The Philadelphia Premium Outlets, Limerick, is adding another reason to stop by this weekend. Its 2022 holiday celebration takes place Dec. 10 from 1–3 PM. The afternoon, with appeal to...
Phillymag.com
Where to Get Afternoon Tea Around Philadelphia
Seven Philly-area tearooms serving tiny sandwiches, scones with clotted cream, and all the tea you could possibly drink. It’s getting colder and darker, and your day could use a little brightening. If you want to drink something warm in a place serving tiny sandwiches and scones with clotted cream, here are the tearooms to check out whenever you’re next craving a cuppa.
phl17.com
Local business puts twist on the traditional cannoli
“A modern take on an Italian tradition,” that’s the slogan of a brand new Philadelphia business that specializes in cannolis. CNOLI offers a holiday menu with different flavored cannolis. Gingerbread, Christmas cookie, peppermint bark and snickerdoodle are a just a few of the delicious flavors that could be featured at your upcoming holiday party.
This Mouth-Watering List Includes 7 Spots in Delco
Fifteen of the best hoagie places in the Philadelphia suburbs include seven from Delaware County, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today. A Cut Above at 3523 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square is the perfect place to find an authentic Italian hoagie. Order the namesake hoagie. Hoagie names at...
Feminist Flea Mini Market at Bok this Friday
The event is “mini.” The impact is major. On Dec. 9, from 6-10 p.m., the Feminist Flea Mini Market will highlight local artists and give shoppers plenty of opportunities to find unique holiday gifts, all while supporting Homies Helping Homies — a mutual aid initiative in Point Breeze.
It's Lit! MontCo Family Keeps Christmas Display Going Strong For 40th Year
For the 40th year running, one Montgomery County family is decking the halls this season. The Drelicks of Harleysville were fresh off a four-game winning streak on Family Feud when they launched their 2022 Christmas display on Black Friday, the family announced on its Facebook page. Well-known to neighbors and...
aroundambler.com
First Watch opening location in Montgomeryville
First Watch is opening a location at 744 Bethlehem Pike in Montgomeryville. The Florida-based restaurant chain has over 400 restaurants across 28 states. This will be the restaurant’s ninth location in the region. It serves breakfast, brunch, and lunch. The daily hours are 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The...
Peddler’s Village Gains National Recognition After Being Featured on a Major Platform
The Lahaska shopping village was featured for thinner Christmas festivities. Peddler’s Village was recently featured on one of the biggest television shows in the entire country, showcasing the area’s unique shops. The Lahaska shopping center, a favorite destination for both locals and visitors, was recently visited not just...
Penn Valley Billionaire Developer on Ambitious Center City 76ers Complex Project; ‘I’ll Figure it Out!’
Artist's rendering of a Center-City arena for the Phila. 76ers. David Adelman, Penn Valley resident, continues his full-court-press effort to transform part of Phila.’s sagging fashion district into the Sixers’ home court. David Murrell reported his progress on the $1.3 billion vision in Philadelphia Magazine. Adelman established his...
Go Back In Time To Dickens Village Inside Macy’s In Philadelphia, PA
"It's the most wonderful time of the year." That's what all the songs say about Christmastime, right?. It's so true! I LOVE this time of year in South Jersey. There's always so much to do and see. A lot of towns put on Christmas parades, there are pop-up holiday-themed bars and restaurants in both Atlantic City and Philly, and there's always a fun holiday-adventure to be had every single weekend.
Wynnewood Resident Cuts to the Chase on Question of Jews Incorporating Christmas Trees into Dec. Décor
A Wynnewood woman responding to a question on the appropriateness of Christmas trees in Jewish homes cited the real and powerful meaning already contained in the symbols of Hanukkah. Despite Christmas not being a Jewish holiday, its status as a secular-sacred event has led some non-practicing Jews to incorporate Christmas...
Despite Array of Upscale Montco Food Stores, This Workaday Brand Is Favored
When heading out to refill their pantries or grab what’s required for the day’s meals, grocery shoppers in Montgomery County have plenty of choices. Ryan Mulligan, in the Philadelphia Business Journal, reported a Food Trade News analysis of the area’s go-to spots for household staples.
vista.today
Landmark Building in West Chester, Home to Iron Hill Brewery, Sells to Boston-Based Investor
West Chester native John Barry, a real estate investor currently based in Boston, has bought the West Chester building that houses Iron Hill Brewery for $8.25 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Entity 1 West Gay Partners that is affiliated with Pearl Properties of Philadelphia was the...
Villanovan
Grasshoppergate: The State of Villanova Dining
As Villanova students prepared to leave for Thanksgiving break, a video posted to a non-university affiliated account became the talk of campus. The live grasshopper trapped in a sealed, pre-packaged Belle Aire Terrace salad quickly rose to stardom, after making its social media debut on @barstoolnova. That week, Yik Yak,...
westphillylocal.com
Grand Opening celebration, coat giveaway this Wednesday at new West Philadelphia Boys & Girls Club
Community members are invited to visit the mobile food pantry presented by The Print Foundation, Inc. and select a new children’s coat in the newly refitted gymnasium. The event kicks off at 3 p.m. and goes until 4:30. The 25,000-square-foot Boys & Girls Club provides two floors of classrooms,...
Family members work side by side at unique Philadelphia school
Kimberly Singleton was the parent of a student at Overbrook Educational Center in West Philadelphia when she lost her job at a billing company. Already an active volunteer at the school, she jumped at the chance when she saw an ad in the school newsletter for a classroom assistant.Singleton got the job in February 2020 — an “interesting” time to start, she said, given the impending COVID pandemic — and when...
fox29.com
Philadelphia homelessness is a serious problem, but 1 outreach program is working for change
KENSINGTON - Homelessness is a serious problem in Philadelphia and the opioid crisis in Kensington drives the numbers up. But, through the help of Project Home, organizers hope change will come sooner, rather than later. Amid the bone-rattling clatter of the El in Kensington, Kara Cohen sees her patients. The...
Philadelphia’s early childhood education community tackles food insecurity
This story is featured in Chalkbeat’s 2022 Philadelphia Early Childhood Education Guide on efforts to improve outcomes for the city’s youngest learners. To keep up with early childhood education and Philadelphia’s public schools, sign up for our free weekly newsletter here. When teachers at Children’s Playhouse, a pair of child care centers in South Philadelphia, noticed children sneaking school-provided snacks into their book bags to take home, it was a “huge...
The Review
University falls in party school ranking
In 2019, The Princeton Review ranked the university as the number one party school. Since then, The Princeton Review has downsized its lists for the 2023 surveys from 62 to 50, removing the list naming the top party schools in the country. The Princeton Review has been one of the...
glensidelocal.com
Four-story, multi-use building on E. Glenside Avenue under review
Plans for a four-story, multi-use building in Glenside are currently under review by Cheltenham Township. Property owner Brian Regli has proposed the demolition of parcels located at 29, 35, 105 and 115 E. Glenside Avenue, and the construction of a single building in their place. The first floor of the...
