ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Taylor Hall Feasts On Avalanche In Convincing Win

The defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche don’t seem to have anything for the Boston Bruins, who earned a 4-0 victory Wednesday night at Ball Arena. The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 21-3-1, while the Avalanche fell to 13-10-1. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Throughout their...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Sharks G James Reimer Hoping to Return for Tuesday

James Reimer is hoping to return to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. Reimer has missed the last six games for the Sharks due to a lower-body injury but is looking to play Tuesday versus the Arizona Coyotes. The veteran netminder has gotten off to a slow start this season, going 5-8-2 in 15 games, with a 3.00 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.
SAN JOSE, CA
NESN

How Bruins Feel About Playing In College Arena Vs. Coyotes

It will not be the usual setting for an NHL game Friday night when the Boston Bruins take on the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes are playing in a temporary home for the next three years at Arizona State University’s Mullett Arena, a 5,000-seat bandbox that lacks the stature of NHL arenas — TD Garden has a capacity of 17,850 for Bruins home games in comparison.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Admits He Struggles With This After Blowout Win

The Boston Celtics had things well in hand Wednesday night as their game against the Phoenix Suns shifted to the fourth quarter. The Celtics led by 39 points and the Suns had already waved the white flag, pulling all their starters. But despite the massive advantage, Jaylen Brown was on the floor for the first two minutes of the final frame.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

How Robert Williams Reacted To Brad Stevens Flexing Arms Picture

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens had a perfect photobomb of Robert Williams on Wednesday night prior to Boston’s beatdown of the Phoenix Suns. With the Celtics snapping a shot of the injured Williams arriving at the arena, Stevens was in the background flexing his arms at head-level.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Penguins D Kris Letang Returns to Practice for First Time Since Stroke

Kris Letang returned to practice Thursday for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. This is incredible when you consider that Letang returns to the ice just ten days after suffering a stroke. Letang has yet to be medically cleared to play in a game and isn’t expected to participate versus the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, but his return is not that far off either. This was the second stroke that Letang has suffered. The first was in 2014, costing him more than two months of action. This one shouldn’t keep him out anywhere near that long.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

Three Takeaways From Bruins’ Shutout Win Vs. Avalanche

The Bruins’ hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season is no fluke and they continued to tack on the wins Wednesday night. Boston took care of the depleted Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 4-0 at Ball Arena for the second time this season. Yes, it was disappointing we couldn’t see a healthy Avs team take on the wagon that is the Bruins, but the Black and Gold still looked like they could beat them at full strength.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Brad Stevens Had Perfect Photobomb Of Celtics Center Robert Williams

Brad Stevens has mostly stayed in the shadows in his role as the Boston Celtics president of basketball operations. But Stevens didn’t try to hide from the camera when the Celtics arrived for their tilt against the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night at Footprint Center. Instead, the former coach provided a very comical moment as he showed up in the background of a picture of Celtics center Robert Williams, who is still sidelined since having an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee in September but is closing in on a return.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Bounce Back Against Avalanche

The Bruins were back in action on Wednesday night and rebounded form Monday night’s shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights with a convincing 4-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Boston continues their west-coast road trip with games against the Arizona Coyotes and Golden Knights this weekend. For more...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jayson Tatum Pokes Fun At Grant Williams For Copying Star’s Celebration

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams wanted to celebrate accordingly following one of his 3-pointers he hit midway through the second quarter in Wednesday’s 125-98 blowout win over the Phoenix Suns. So, the fourth-year pro did an impersonation of Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum. After sinking a wide open, corner 3-pointer,...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins’ Top Line Making Waves, Ranked Among League’s Best

The Boston Bruins are off to a historic start in 2022, and there’s plenty of credit to go around. It seems as though each night has provided a new hero for Boston. Linus Ullmark has been stellar in net, posting a 15-1 record and leading the NHL with a .939 save percentage. Jim Montgomery has pushed all the right buttons behind the bench, leading the Bruins to a 21-3-1 record in his first season as head coach. All in all there’s plenty of deserved recognition, but ESPN pointed to a specific group when doling it out Thursday.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
50K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy