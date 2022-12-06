Read full article on original website
Bruins Wrap: Taylor Hall Feasts On Avalanche In Convincing Win
The defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche don’t seem to have anything for the Boston Bruins, who earned a 4-0 victory Wednesday night at Ball Arena. The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 21-3-1, while the Avalanche fell to 13-10-1. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Throughout their...
Sharks G James Reimer Hoping to Return for Tuesday
James Reimer is hoping to return to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. Reimer has missed the last six games for the Sharks due to a lower-body injury but is looking to play Tuesday versus the Arizona Coyotes. The veteran netminder has gotten off to a slow start this season, going 5-8-2 in 15 games, with a 3.00 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage.
Coyotes Face Bruins For First Game In Tempe After Long Road Trip
The Arizona Coyotes have been on the road for a hot minute. The Boston Bruins will face the Coyotes at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona on Friday night. Arizona returns to their new home ice for the first time following a 14-game road trip. For more, check out the video...
How Bruins Feel About Playing In College Arena Vs. Coyotes
It will not be the usual setting for an NHL game Friday night when the Boston Bruins take on the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes are playing in a temporary home for the next three years at Arizona State University’s Mullett Arena, a 5,000-seat bandbox that lacks the stature of NHL arenas — TD Garden has a capacity of 17,850 for Bruins home games in comparison.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Coyotes Lines, Pairings
The Bruins hope to keep their focus straight ahead as they take on the lowly Coyotes on Friday. Boston is coming off a shutout victory over the reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. The Black and Gold have won four of their last five games, which is the opposite direction Arizona has gone.
Kiké Hernández Is All Of Red Sox Nation After Reported Xander Bogaerts-Padres Deal
Kiké Hernández probably spoke for many, if not all Red Sox fans without even saying a word about Xander Bogaerts’ reported departure. Bogaerts reportedly agreed to a massive 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres worth $280 million and now will depart Boston after nine seasons as its shortstop.
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Admits He Struggles With This After Blowout Win
The Boston Celtics had things well in hand Wednesday night as their game against the Phoenix Suns shifted to the fourth quarter. The Celtics led by 39 points and the Suns had already waved the white flag, pulling all their starters. But despite the massive advantage, Jaylen Brown was on the floor for the first two minutes of the final frame.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Reminds Himself Of NBA Finals Loss In This Way
Celtics star Jaylen Brown hasn’t let go yet of Boston’s NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors or his shortcomings on the elevated stage. Brown admitted it has fueled a sensational start this season from the seventh-year pro as well as spurred the Celtics to an NBA-best 21-5 record.
How Robert Williams Reacted To Brad Stevens Flexing Arms Picture
Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens had a perfect photobomb of Robert Williams on Wednesday night prior to Boston’s beatdown of the Phoenix Suns. With the Celtics snapping a shot of the injured Williams arriving at the arena, Stevens was in the background flexing his arms at head-level.
Penguins D Kris Letang Returns to Practice for First Time Since Stroke
Kris Letang returned to practice Thursday for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. This is incredible when you consider that Letang returns to the ice just ten days after suffering a stroke. Letang has yet to be medically cleared to play in a game and isn’t expected to participate versus the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, but his return is not that far off either. This was the second stroke that Letang has suffered. The first was in 2014, costing him more than two months of action. This one shouldn’t keep him out anywhere near that long.
Three Takeaways From Bruins’ Shutout Win Vs. Avalanche
The Bruins’ hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season is no fluke and they continued to tack on the wins Wednesday night. Boston took care of the depleted Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 4-0 at Ball Arena for the second time this season. Yes, it was disappointing we couldn’t see a healthy Avs team take on the wagon that is the Bruins, but the Black and Gold still looked like they could beat them at full strength.
Taylor Hall Contributes Two Goals, Assist In Bruins’ Shutout Win
What a night for Bruins forward Taylor Hall. Boston defeated the Colorado Avalanche to kick off their road trip Wednesday night. Hall was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game and delivered two goals and an assist for the Black and Gold in the 4-0 shutout victory.
Brad Stevens Had Perfect Photobomb Of Celtics Center Robert Williams
Brad Stevens has mostly stayed in the shadows in his role as the Boston Celtics president of basketball operations. But Stevens didn’t try to hide from the camera when the Celtics arrived for their tilt against the Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night at Footprint Center. Instead, the former coach provided a very comical moment as he showed up in the background of a picture of Celtics center Robert Williams, who is still sidelined since having an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee in September but is closing in on a return.
Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins Bounce Back Against Avalanche
The Bruins were back in action on Wednesday night and rebounded form Monday night’s shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights with a convincing 4-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche. Boston continues their west-coast road trip with games against the Arizona Coyotes and Golden Knights this weekend. For more...
Why Grant Williams Almost Put Hands On Celtics Teammate In Win Vs. Suns
While the Boston Celtics put on a clinic during their 125-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, Grant Williams overcame a thrash of his own from one of his teammates mid-contest. Early in the third quarter, after the 24-year-old blocked a layup attempt from Suns star Devin Booker, teammate...
Jayson Tatum Pokes Fun At Grant Williams For Copying Star’s Celebration
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams wanted to celebrate accordingly following one of his 3-pointers he hit midway through the second quarter in Wednesday’s 125-98 blowout win over the Phoenix Suns. So, the fourth-year pro did an impersonation of Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum. After sinking a wide open, corner 3-pointer,...
Bruins’ Top Line Making Waves, Ranked Among League’s Best
The Boston Bruins are off to a historic start in 2022, and there’s plenty of credit to go around. It seems as though each night has provided a new hero for Boston. Linus Ullmark has been stellar in net, posting a 15-1 record and leading the NHL with a .939 save percentage. Jim Montgomery has pushed all the right buttons behind the bench, leading the Bruins to a 21-3-1 record in his first season as head coach. All in all there’s plenty of deserved recognition, but ESPN pointed to a specific group when doling it out Thursday.
