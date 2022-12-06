Kris Letang returned to practice Thursday for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. This is incredible when you consider that Letang returns to the ice just ten days after suffering a stroke. Letang has yet to be medically cleared to play in a game and isn’t expected to participate versus the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, but his return is not that far off either. This was the second stroke that Letang has suffered. The first was in 2014, costing him more than two months of action. This one shouldn’t keep him out anywhere near that long.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO