fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Bear spotted casually strolling through Florida neighborhood
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A Florida woman captured a video of a bear strolling through her Winter Springs neighborhood Thursday night. The video, sent in by FOX 35 viewer Jenna Davidson, appears to show a bear walking across a Winter Springs front yard. "Hi there! Caught yogi grabbing a snack...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando warehouse fire: 911 calls released deadly fire that ignited fireworks
ORLANDO, Fla. - Recordings of 911 calls reveal new details about an Orange County warehouse fire that ignited fireworks stored inside a unit at the facility. The fire broke out on Dec. 1 in Taft inside a unit where the company Magic in the Sky stored fireworks. "There's smoke, and...
fox35orlando.com
Man found shot at extended stay hotel, Orlando police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot at an extended stay hotel in Orlando late Thursday night, according to police. Officers arrived at the Home Suite Home extended stay hotel on E. Colonial Drive just before midnight after receiving a call about a shooting. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man reunited with dog lost in California 7 months ago
ORLANDO, Fla. - It may be a little early for Christmas miracles, but a man and his best friend seem to be living one. On May 22, a man named Dean Hamilton was driving through Tulare County, California, traveling for special treatment at hospitals in the state. While traveling, he was separated from his dog, Angus, also known as Goosie.
WESH
8-foot American crocodile spotted at beach in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday, a crocodile was spotted at a beach in Brevard County. Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program said on Facebook that the eight-foot American crocodile was laying on a beach near the Barrier Island Center. They called this a “rare sighting”, saying American crocodiles...
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County Animal Services sues Sanford dog owner who wants 38 dogs back
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Seminole County is taking legal action after seizing 39 dogs from a Sanford home. One of the dogs died shortly after being recovered. Animal Services called the conditions of that home the worst they had ever seen. The dog owner Brandon Blake, 40, who is facing...
disneydining.com
Physical Altercation Leaves Guest Area Shut Down, Security Guard with Injuries at Universal Studios Orlando
A security guard at Universal Studios Orlando was attacked by a guest of the resort who was allegedly part of a group involved in an altercation over the weekend at the park. According to OTPZ, a security guard working at Universal Orlando‘s Cabana Bay Beach Resort was assaulted on Wednesday evening after informing a guest that glass was not permitted in the pool area at the resort hotel. OTPZ reports that the security guard was left with a broken nose after a guest “head-butted” the Universal guard in response to the guard’s directive about having glass in the pool area of the resort hotel property.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man robbed two Orlando stores because he was 'bored:' Police
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man who was arrested after police connected him to two recent robberies told officers he did the crimes because he was "bored." Nicolas Zapater-Lamadrid, 45, reportedly robbed a TD Bank in Orlando and a Circle K gas station two days apart, police said. On Dec....
WESH
Police: Eustis teen shot man who made advances on his girlfriend
Police arrested and charged a teenager in Eustis after they say he shot a man for making advances toward his girlfriend. Police said the teen asked the 22-year-old man to stop, but the man refused and threatened to fight him. That’s when police say the teen shot the man in the thigh.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando youth program employee arrested, accused of molesting teenage girl, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man who worked with the City of Orlando's youth development program has been arrested and accused of inappropriately touching a 17-year-old girl, according to official court records. DeMarcus Womack, 31, was arrested Tuesday by Orlando police and booked into jail on charges of indecent, lewd, or...
fox35orlando.com
'Worst feeling in the world': Mom grieves after daughter drowns on what was to be 18th birthday weekend
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - "It was supposed to be the best weekend," Christine Marceline told FOX 35, describing a mother-daughter trip to Florida. Marceline's daughter, Danielle, was celebrating her 18th birthday. The dream weekend became this parent's worst nightmare. It was the pair's first trip to Florida. Over the weekend,...
fox35orlando.com
Store owner searching for teens caught stealing on camera, but doesn't want them arrested
ORLANDO, Fla. - For the third time now, the owner of a small business in Orlando says a group of teens has come in to steal products. Security footage shows one of the teens hopping over the counter to grab items off the wall before running off. Another incident caught...
fox35orlando.com
fox35orlando.com
Orange County shelter drops adoption fee to $5 for 'Empty the Shelters' event
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Animal Services is hosting an "Empty the Shelters" event this Saturday, Dec. 10, and reducing adoption fees for all animals in hopes of finding hundreds of dogs and cats loving homes before Christmas. The shelter said it is partnering up with the BISSELL Pet...
fox35orlando.com
3 deadly missing person cases in Orange County prompts new partnership with sheriff's office
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office will announce a new partnership to better search for missing persons after the search for three people who disappeared in November ended in tragedy. The cases involved two children and an older man with dementia in Central Florida. All of them...
fox35orlando.com
Grandmother, daughter help stop attack on security guard, sheriff says
Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is releasing a new video of a security guard being attacked by two men at Old Town. Despite all the witnesses, he said it was two women who ran to help him, and one of them is a grandmother.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 54-year-old Orlando man killed after SUV hits electric scooter he was riding
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 54-year-old man was killed after being hit by an SUV while riding his electric scooter in Orlando, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said this happened Wednesday night on Dean Road south of River Pines Court. According to a press release from FHP, the driver of...
fox35orlando.com
Florida students accused of punching, hitting, spitting on teachers
At a Brevard County School Board meeting on Thursday, parents and staff discussed a rise in student misbehavior, in which students have been accused of punching, hitting, even spitting on teachers. In fact, dozens of the teachers have already quit.
Bay News 9
Sole survivor of Orlando warehouse fire continues recovery
ORLANDO, Fla. — The sole survivor of a warehouse fire in Orange County that killed four others remains in the hospital, six days after the flames broke out and fireworks stored inside went off. Lindsey Tallafuss, 27, is in a medically-induced coma with burns across much of her body,...
