Winter Park, FL

fox35orlando.com

Man found shot at extended stay hotel, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot at an extended stay hotel in Orlando late Thursday night, according to police. Officers arrived at the Home Suite Home extended stay hotel on E. Colonial Drive just before midnight after receiving a call about a shooting. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man reunited with dog lost in California 7 months ago

ORLANDO, Fla. - It may be a little early for Christmas miracles, but a man and his best friend seem to be living one. On May 22, a man named Dean Hamilton was driving through Tulare County, California, traveling for special treatment at hospitals in the state. While traveling, he was separated from his dog, Angus, also known as Goosie.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
WESH

8-foot American crocodile spotted at beach in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Sunday, a crocodile was spotted at a beach in Brevard County. Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program said on Facebook that the eight-foot American crocodile was laying on a beach near the Barrier Island Center. They called this a “rare sighting”, saying American crocodiles...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
disneydining.com

Physical Altercation Leaves Guest Area Shut Down, Security Guard with Injuries at Universal Studios Orlando

A security guard at Universal Studios Orlando was attacked by a guest of the resort who was allegedly part of a group involved in an altercation over the weekend at the park. According to OTPZ, a security guard working at Universal Orlando‘s Cabana Bay Beach Resort was assaulted on Wednesday evening after informing a guest that glass was not permitted in the pool area at the resort hotel. OTPZ reports that the security guard was left with a broken nose after a guest “head-butted” the Universal guard in response to the guard’s directive about having glass in the pool area of the resort hotel property.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man robbed two Orlando stores because he was 'bored:' Police

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man who was arrested after police connected him to two recent robberies told officers he did the crimes because he was "bored." Nicolas Zapater-Lamadrid, 45, reportedly robbed a TD Bank in Orlando and a Circle K gas station two days apart, police said. On Dec....
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Police: Eustis teen shot man who made advances on his girlfriend

Police arrested and charged a teenager in Eustis after they say he shot a man for making advances toward his girlfriend. Police said the teen asked the 22-year-old man to stop, but the man refused and threatened to fight him. That’s when police say the teen shot the man in the thigh.
EUSTIS, FL
People

Girl Drowns Day Before 18th Birthday While on Trip with Her Mom: 'It Was Supposed to Be the Best Weekend'

The 17-year-old was swimming in Cocoa Beach on Saturday when she was swept away by the current, according to the city's police department A New York teenager died just before her 18th birthday on what was supposed to be a fun trip south with her mom and friend. Danielle Marceline was vacationing in Florida over the weekend when she drowned while swimming in the ocean, according to the Lansingburgh Central School District, which she previously attended.  The 17-year-old was in Cocoa Beach on Saturday when she was swept away...
COCOA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Bored' robbery suspect suffers from impulsive behavior, police say

A Florida man is accused of two robberies in one week. Orlando police officers said 45-year-old Nicolas Zapater-Lamadrid is accused of handing notes to a bank teller and a gas station clerk demanding cash. Police said he told them he was "bored" and that he suffers from impulsive behavior.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Sole survivor of Orlando warehouse fire continues recovery

ORLANDO, Fla. — The sole survivor of a warehouse fire in Orange County that killed four others remains in the hospital, six days after the flames broke out and fireworks stored inside went off. Lindsey Tallafuss, 27, is in a medically-induced coma with burns across much of her body,...
ORLANDO, FL

