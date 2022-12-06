this is what happens when humans take over nature! STOP REMOVING THEIR ENVIRONMENT!!!! They're starving! I live in the state forest, on 4 acres that is on the river that is backed by more state forest and we've NEVER had a fox or coyote come onto the property!! we listen to them hunt all of the time (all around us). Nature is awesome! We roam around the property all times of the day and night!!
people...people... people... l commend you all for wanting to speak up, and behave of coyotes. But your information is wrong. Coyotes are one of few animals that has expanded their territories in modern times. In other words, they're one of few animals that benefited from our behavior. That's why they're becoming a problem. With the removal of other top predators. They are now the apex predator.. They are now here to stay, and we just have to learn to live with them..
If she is concerned about her dogs and cats, why not keep them in the house?? I know she has to walk her dogs but she should absolutely keep her cats in the doors and that would deter coyotes from getting them!!
