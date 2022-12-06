The 17-year-old was swimming in Cocoa Beach on Saturday when she was swept away by the current, according to the city's police department A New York teenager died just before her 18th birthday on what was supposed to be a fun trip south with her mom and friend. Danielle Marceline was vacationing in Florida over the weekend when she drowned while swimming in the ocean, according to the Lansingburgh Central School District, which she previously attended. The 17-year-old was in Cocoa Beach on Saturday when she was swept away...

COCOA BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO