LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - First Baptist Church of Lawton will be doing their part to share the Christmas spirit with their 41st Annual Living Christmas Tree this weekend. The show features a 100-person choir. A full orchestra will be synced with a 39-foot light up Christmas tree. Performers will be in costume, acting out scenes from Mary’s life up until Jesus’ birth. Organizers are thrilled to hold the performance each year for the community.

LAWTON, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO