City of Lawton announces 2022 Holiday Hours
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have announced the city’s schedule of closures for the 2022 holiday season. According to a press release, all City of Lawton offices will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2 for the observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
Advanced Eye Site hosts food drive
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the holidays just around the corner, the team at Advanced Eye Site wants to do their part to ensure students have those extra resources. Advanced Eye Site has been collecting food donations to give to the food pantries of Lawton’s middle schools since November 7.
American Red Cross handing out Christmas cards
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For the past couple of weeks, the American Red Cross has been collecting Christmas cards for the troops. The program started seven years ago after the foundation kept receiving calls from people who wanted to send Christmas cards to the soldiers. Along with the cards, other...
CASA representatives discuss 16th Annual Jingle Jog 5k and 1 Mile Walk
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - CASA is prepping for its annual 5k and 1 mile walk on Saturday, December 10. 7News spoke with Leigh Smallwood, CASA’s Advocate Supervisor, and Jerry Nottingham, the event coordinator, about the annual event, how it helps CASA, and how it affects the community. The 16th...
VA benefits symposium coming to Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs will hold its 33rd annual Veterans benefits symposium in Lawton, instead of Oklahoma City, for the first time since its creation. The symposium is set up to get Veterans Resource Officers, or veterans themselves, up to date with the latest...
PSO’s Shine a Light program to provide free LED light bulbs to Oklahomans
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - PSO is helping families in need by distributing more than 180k free LED Light Bulbs to 100 communities within Oklahoma. Shine A Light began in 2014 and since its inception they’ve distributed more than 750k energy-efficient bulbs to food pantries in PSO serviced areas in the state. This year, they expanded to an additional 22 pantries.
Lack of lighting on city streets
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Street lights are around to help drivers and pedestrians find their way around in the dark, but some people in Lawton have noticed some darker areas around town. Since daylight saving time last month, it’s been getting darker sooner, making it where some are driving home...
Fort Sill’s ‘Candlelight Stroll’ takes place Sunday
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - The Fort Sill National Historic Landmark and Museum is holding their 27th annual Candlelight Stroll around the Old Post Quadrangle. It is happening Sunday evening between 5:30 and 7:45. The event takes attendees on a trip back to the 1870′s, to find out what life...
Ft. Sill ceremony honors soldiers with Army expertise badges
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - On Friday, Fort Sill took the time to honor a group who went above and beyond to better themselves as soldiers. In a ceremony, several soldiers were given the “Expert Infantry Badge” and “Expert Soldier Badge”. Each recipient went through five intense...
‘Beautiful Day’ holds fundraiser to further non-profit’s cause
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Birthdays are special for many reasons, but a Duncan non-profit believes they’re important in a child’s development. The Beautiful Day is known across Oklahoma for visiting elementary kids while they’re in school on their birthday, and helping them celebrate. On Wednesday, the organization...
Temple woman reportedly injured in Lawton road rage incident
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -A Temple woman is recovering from a road rage incident she said happened in Lawton last week. Her parents, Angi and Micah Lipscomb, are pleading with the suspect to come forward. 21-year-old Krissy Lipscomb’s face is black and blue with bruises. She said around 1:30 p.m....
MacArthur High hosts Archery competition
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Dozens of young archers gathered at MacArthur High School on Thursday for a varsity bow competition. MacArthur hosted 65 middle and high school archers from across southwest Oklahoma as they competed against each other for the win. Participating schools included Macarthur High, the Lawton Academy of...
‘Living Christmas Tree’ at First Baptist Church in Lawton this weekend
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - First Baptist Church of Lawton will be doing their part to share the Christmas spirit with their 41st Annual Living Christmas Tree this weekend. The show features a 100-person choir. A full orchestra will be synced with a 39-foot light up Christmas tree. Performers will be in costume, acting out scenes from Mary’s life up until Jesus’ birth. Organizers are thrilled to hold the performance each year for the community.
Ft. Sill families reunite before holidays
Ft. Sill, Okla. (KSWO) - Soldiers at Fort Sill were greeted by the merry and bright faces of their families earlier today after 9 months of being away. After 9 months abroad at Camp Casey, the 2nd Battalion, 18th Field Artillery is back just in time for the holidays. “I...
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: free Christmas trees for active-duty military families
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is celebrating the holidays with a multitude of festivities throughout this week. 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison, about providing free Christmas trees for active-duty military families, a performance from the 77th Army Band, and more. The 77th Army Band...
Texoma community fundraises thousands for Athena Strand’s family
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Texoma community is honoring the 7-year-old Comanche girl who was found dead in north Texas last week. Wise County authorities said a contracted FedEx driver kidnapped Athena Strand outside her father’s home in Paradise. 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner later confessed to killing her. He’s in the Wise County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.
FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools
The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore. The FBI's statement follows:. The FBI is aware of...
‘Messiah’ performance happening Saturday at McMahon Memorial Auditorium
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After two years of restrictions due to the pandemic, the McMahon Memorial Auditorium stage will once again be filled with a chorus representing more than 30 different church congregations and orchestra’s for the 81st performance of ‘Messiah.’. The one-hour performance will happen at 7:30...
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
Oklahoma law enforcement officers are still seeking information on a missing Randlett, OK man who was last seen nearly a month ago. Grady Bruce Benson, 69, resides in Cotton County, OK, about 10 minutes outside Randlett. He was last seen on Nov. 9 before his family says he disappeared without a trace from his home off State Highway 70.
Duncan holds signing ceremony
Lawton High, MacArthur score wins on Day One of Great Plains Invitational. LHS beats NW Classen. Mac tops OKC Storm. Ike falls to Putnam City.
