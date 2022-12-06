Read full article on original website
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: No timeline for return
Pietrangelo (personal) doesn't have a timeline for his return, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. He's no longer listed on the Golden Knights' roster, per the NHL media site, indicating he's been placed on the non-roster list. At this point it's probably safe to assume Pietrangelo will miss...
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pounds empty net in Philly
Ovechkin scored two empty-net goals and compiled eight shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers. Carter Hart denied all six Ovechkin shots he faced, but the Capitals captain capitalized after the Flyers pulled their goalie. Just like that, Ovechkin's sitting at 15 goals through 28 games, putting him on pace to top 40 for the 13th time in his illustrious career.
Ovechkin, Mantha lead Capitals to 4-1 win over Kraken
WASHINGTON (AP) — Anthony Mantha and Alex Ovechkin each had a goal and assist and the Washington Capitals beat the Seattle Kraken 4-1 on Friday night. Marcus Johansson and Lars Eller also scored and Charlie Lindgren stopped 25 shots as the Capitals won three games in a row for the first time this season. Eller and Ovechkin sealed the with empty-netters in the final 1:06, with Ovechkin’s marking his 796th career goal. “We’ve just played amazing hockey,” Lindgren said. “Honestly, I think it’s been fun to play goal for this team all year long, but especially last few games, we’ve been playing incredible. (We) can’t get complacent, we just got to keep fighting, keep long going to work.” Adam Larsson scored and Philipp Grubauer finished with 34 saves as Seattle lost its third straight.
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Two helpers in Wednesday's win
Kuznetsov had two assists -- one on the power play -- while adding four shots, one blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers. Kuznetsov helped T.J. Oshie tie it at a goal apiece in the second period with the extra man before adding a helper on Washington's final goal, scored into an empty net with nine seconds left in the third by Alex Ovechkin. With four assists in his last three games, Kuznetsov has raised his season total to 17 in 27 games, but he remains stuck on three goals.
Barnes scores 20 points, Kings rally to beat Cavs
The Kings rallied past the Cavaliers 106-95 on Friday night.
Bruins great Zdeno Chara says Canucks were practicing their Stanley Cup celebration in 2011
The 2011 Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks was one of the more thrilling matchups in NHL history. The Bruins ended up winning their sixth Stanley Cup in franchise history in seven games against their Western Conference counterparts. It was an impressive finish to the series...
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Falls flat in one-point loss
Murray closed Tuesday's 116-115 loss to the Mavericks with 11 points (2-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 30 minutes. Murray connected on just two field goals in the one-point loss, his fewest makes this season. Over his last two appearances, he's shooting just 28.6 percent from the field, averaging 14.5 points during that stretch. The dynamic point guard will look to breakout of his two-game slump Thursday against Portland.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Efficiency issues persist
McCollum closed with eight points (3-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 104-98 win over the Pistons. McCollum has scored less than 10 points in all three games since returning after missing time due to the league's health and safety protocols. The star guard also posted his second-highest turnover tally of the season while picking up four fouls in Thursday's win. Fantasy managers should expect McCollum to take time to work back up to speed, as he is 8-of-33 from the field in his last three contests.
Wizards' Will Barton: Sitting out Friday
Barton (foot) won't play in Friday's matchup with the Pacers. Barton will sit out the opening leg of a back-to-back set due to left foot sprain, joining Bradley Beal (hamstring) and Rui Hachimura (ankle) on the sideline. In his stead, Anthony Gill and Jordan Goodwin are the favorites see expanded roles. Barton's next chance to suit up will come on Saturday against the Clippers.
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Iffy for Friday
Markkanen (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves. Markkanen missed Utah's most recent contest due to a non-COVID illness and is in jeopardy of missing a second. In his absence, Malik Beasley entered the starting five alongside Walker Kessler, who double-doubled in his first career start. If Markkanen doesn't receive the green light Friday, both Beasley and Kessler should continue to see extended run.
Bills' Reggie Gilliam: Sidelined during practice
Gilliam (ankle) was a non-participant in practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. This is the second consecutive DNP for Gilliam, as the team preps for a divisional showdown with the Jets on Sunday. The 25-year-old has yet to miss a game this season, so although his offensive snaps are limited, it's unclear what the team would do without the only fullback on it's roster. Gilliam will work to return to the practice field Friday, where his status will likely provide a better outlook for his potential availability Week 14.
Baker Mayfield throws game-winning touchdown during Rams debut vs. Raiders on 'Thursday Night Football'
Baker Mayfield had an inkling that the Rams would request his services after he was released by Carolina earlier this week. Mayfield was so certain that Los Angeles would sign him that he actually booked a flight for Los Angeles before he had officially cleared waivers. In a performance befitting...
