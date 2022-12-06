WASHINGTON (AP) — Anthony Mantha and Alex Ovechkin each had a goal and assist and the Washington Capitals beat the Seattle Kraken 4-1 on Friday night. Marcus Johansson and Lars Eller also scored and Charlie Lindgren stopped 25 shots as the Capitals won three games in a row for the first time this season. Eller and Ovechkin sealed the with empty-netters in the final 1:06, with Ovechkin’s marking his 796th career goal. “We’ve just played amazing hockey,” Lindgren said. “Honestly, I think it’s been fun to play goal for this team all year long, but especially last few games, we’ve been playing incredible. (We) can’t get complacent, we just got to keep fighting, keep long going to work.” Adam Larsson scored and Philipp Grubauer finished with 34 saves as Seattle lost its third straight.

