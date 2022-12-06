ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Valdosta State women's hoops continues to challenge themselves

By Alison Posey
 4 days ago
The Lady Blazer women's basketball team is in the midst of a ten day lay-off. They last played Thursday and won't play again until Sunday. After dropping their first two games of the season, Valdosta State has won five straight.

This is a team on a mission. They reached the Elite Eight a season ago, and despite losing talent from that roster, they have a lot of talent back.

This team knows what they're capable of this season, now it's just about putting the pieces together and making it happen.

"It's whether we're getting better every single day, or we're taking our talent and we're optimizing it, versus what the other teams in the conference are doing," said head coach Deandra Schirmer. "We have a lot of talented teams in our conference. How can we be the ones that are most efficient and optimizing that talent the most? We really look to apply that pressure not just to the other teams, but challenge ourselves and challenge each other to get better every single day."

Valdosta State hosts Union on Sunday afternoon. The women tip at 2:00, and the men's game will follow.

