Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Another local judge is retiring. The Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection is now accepting applications for a vacancy in the Third Judicial District. The opening is being created by the upcoming retirement of Judge Jody Williamson, who was appointed to the bench by Governor Jesse Ventura in January 2000. Judge Williamson was originally assigned to hear cases in Olmsted County but later transferred to Dodge County, which is where her successor will also be chambered.
ROCHESTER, Minn. – How would a Regional Sports and Recreation Complex in Rochester function and would it be a good use of public money?. That’s what the City of Rochester wants to find out. It is now accepting proposals for a gap analysis on the design, operation, and use of such a proposed facility. Gap analysis is a business term for assessing the differences between the actual performance and expected performance in an organization or a business.
(ABC 6 News) – The wintry weather of snow and ice has forced numerous schools to close across northern Iowa and southeast Minnesota. Rochester Public Schools, Austin Public Schools, Albert Lea, Mason City were just some of the schools that canceled classes on Friday. The following was sent out...
(ABC 6 News) – As you drive in downtown Rochester you might have noticed a lot of construction in the past 18 months. Destination Medical Center along with other partners has been constructing a new addition to downtown – Discovery Square. Thursday, DMC officials held an event to...
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is out $1,000 after a scammer claimed his bank account had been emptied. Rochester police say they spoke to a 73-year-old man Tuesday, who had received an email claiming to be from Norton Antivirus. The man clicked on a link to cancel a subscription and in retrospect, believed the link gave scammers access to some of his computer information.
(ABC 6 News) – A burglar likely entered a Gates of Rochester apartment Thursday by removing the window screen and climbing inside, Rochester police say. Rochester police responded to a burglary report Thursday, Dec. 8, reported by a 23-year-old woman who left her residence at 10:45 a.m. and returned at about 8:15 p.m. to signs that her home had been ransacked.
(ABC 6 News) – It’s national recruitment day for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and Rochester’s Federal Medical Center is among those institutions looking to fill some important positions. On the first Saturday of every month through the 2023 fiscal year, FMC will be hosting a job...
(ABC 6 News) – Wednesday, both landlords currently involved in the HCV program and ones who aren’t were invited to the HCV Landlord Summit to talk about the difference the program can make to the community. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in partnership with...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One of the two men charged with leading police on a high-speed chase following a burglary recently entered into a plea agreement. 37-year-old Kyle Felter admitted to felony counts of third-degree burglary and fleeing police. Two felony theft-related charges and three misdemeanor offenses were dropped through the plea agreement.
(ABC 6 News) – Nearly 100 women got ready to shop till they drop in Austin, as part of the annual “Bus Ladies” shopping event. “So we started by a carful of women coming down, and eventually that became a bus and then two busses, and then we have another 50 or so women that are driving from all over Southern Minnesota, mostly from Rochester, to come to this super special day that’s gone on for probably over 20 years,” says organizer Susan Lundquist.
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man is going to federal prison for dealing methamphetamine. Fernando Garcia-Davila Jr., 49, has been sentenced to 12 years and seven months for pleading guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota...
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 30-year-old man was arrested early Friday following an assault at the warming center. Justin Milsap is facing charges of fifth-degree assault for allegedly smashing a mason jar across the victim’s face. Police said the Milsap was upset because the victim tried to sit by him.
(ABC 6 News) – For more than ten years, students and parents at Sumner Elementary School and Woodson Kindergarten Center in Austin have come to appreciate the 45/15 calendar year. But recent data produced by the Austin Public School board shows that the schedule is not working as well...
Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
Rochester residents are invited to the first ever Celebrate Rochester NYE party at the Mayo Civic Center. Organizers have announced the details and say this all-day event will include a special time for families with kids and an adults only party. I'm super excited for this because I have two young kids so we don't typically do anything on New Year's Eve.
(FOX 9) - People south of the Twin Cities woke up with less than favorable road conditions after measurable snow fell overnight. Multiple cities received several inches of snow including Austin with 6.1 inches, Rochester 3.7 inches, and Decorah, Iowa with 4.2 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service.
(ABC 6 News) – A NW Rochester couple reported a van stolen from their closed garage sometime between 10:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday morning, according to Rochester police. The couple, who live in the 2300 block of Telemark Lane NW, reportedly pulled their 2016 Chrystler van into their garage overnight, but did not lock the side door of their garage.
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It was cold to start the morning on Thursday, but there will be plenty of sunshine to help warm things up to the upper 20s in the Twin Cities metro and much of the region by the afternoon. Cloud cover will build in the evening and...
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man’s trial has been scheduled in an identity theft case dating back to 2021. Robert Owen was arrested in May of 2021 after a traffic stop allegedly uncovered a firearm, cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a book of blank checks belonging to a 61-year-old man from Lincoln, NE.
People have guts - stealing catalytic converters in broad daylight. If you missed it, that actually happened in Rochester, Minnesota last week. Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin are all experiencing these thefts and below are the top 15 vehicles that seem to be targeted for catalytic converter thefts. 15 Vehicles...
