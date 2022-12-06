H.S. Basketball: Wyoming Seminary girls defeat Northwest

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Wyoming Seminary held Northwest to 11 points in the second half as the Blue Knights posted a 42-26 victory Monday night in a non-conference girls basketball game.

Clare Griffin and Ellie Parra each scored 11 points for Seminary. Maddie Olshemski added eight.

Charleigh Miner had 10 to pace Northwest.

Pittston Area 55, Nanticoke Area 30

The Patriots jumped to a 14-point lead after one quarter on the way to a win.

Daniella Ranieli had 17 points to lead four Pittston Area players in double figures. Kallie Booth had 14, Maddie Karp had 12 and Ava Callahan netted 10.

Claire Aufiero scored nine and Caitlyn Majiros had eight for Nanticoke Area.

Crestwood 47, Valley View 39

The Comets outscored Valley Vire 18-7 in the final quarter to pull out a victory.

Cadence Hiller scored 13 for Crestwood. Camryn Collins had nine and Julia Glowacki scored eight. Jordan Andrews had all six of her points in the final period.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Berwick 67, Hanover Area 55

Sean Murphy scored a game-high 29 points and the Dawgs used a 42-point second half to defeat Hanover Area.

Jace Degroat and Billy Hanson added 13 each for Berwick, with Hanson scoring all his points in the second half.

David Popson scored 17, Luis McCoy had 13 and Elijah Noe added 11 for Hanover Area.

Northwest 51, Central Columbia 39

Josh Miner scored 21 points and Taylor Yaple added 13 as Northwest defeated Central Columbia.

Landon Hufford added eight.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Seminary 42, Northwest 26

NORTHWEST (26) — Ashlyn Hermanofski 0 0-0 0, Arheya Williams 0 0-0 0, Morgan Hermanofski 1 6-10 8, Karsyn Miner 0 1-2 1, Charleigh Miner 3 4-5 10, Marissa Valdez 1 0-0 2, Angelina DiPino 1 0-0 2, Taylor Noss 0 1-2 1, Jordin Bowman 1 0-2 2. Totals 7 12-21 26.

SEMINARY (42) — Cassidy Skoranski 2 0-0 6, Maddie Olshemski 2 3-4 8, Lexy Lichtenstein 2 0-0 4, Avery Luksic 0 0-0 0, Clare Griffin 4 2-4 11, Cat Ziegler 0 0-0 0, Ellie Parra 5 1-2 11, Hayley Smeraldi 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 6-10 42.

Northwest`11`4`5`6 — 26

Seminary`11`10`14`7 — 42

Three-point goals: WS 4 (Skoranski 2, Olshemski, Griffin).

Pittston Area 55, Nanticoke Area 30

PITTSTON AREA (55) — Nora Callahan 0 0-0 0, Daniela Ranieli 6 1-1 17, Kallie Booth 5 2-2 14, Maddie Karp 5 2-2 12, Ali Butcher 0 0-0 0, Ava Callahan 3 3-4 10, Rowan Lazevnick 0 0-0 0, Ella O’Brien 0 0-0 0, Taylor Baiera 1 0-0 2, Grace Callahan 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 9-17 55.

NANTICOKE AREA (30) — Kate Reed 2 0-0 4, Grace Reed 0 0-0 0, Amiah Ceruti 0 0-0 0, Sophia Lukowski 0 1-2 1, Caitlyn Majiros 3 2-2 8, Natalee Atkins 1 0-0 2, Marli Donahue 0 0-0 0, Claire Aufiero 4 0-0 9, Shaylee Heffron 2 2-3 6, Navaeh Baron 0 0-0 0, Brooke Felici 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 4-7 30.

Pittston Area`17`15`14`9 — 55

Nanticoke Area`3`7`9`11 — 30

Three-point goals — PA 5 (Ranieli 2, Booth 2, A.Callahan). NA 1 (Aufiero).

Crestwood 47, Valley View 39

VALLEY VIEW (39) — Evangilista 2 3-4 7. Zabielski 0 0-0 0, Costa 3 3-3 9, Cooper 0 0-2 0. Barrett 2 2-2 4, Pegula 0 2-2 2, Murphy 4 2-2 12, Rebar 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 12-15 39.

CRESTWOOD (47) — Camryn Collins 2 4-7 9, Katelyn Bozinko 1 1-2 3, Julia Glowacki 2 2-2 8, Jordan Andrews 1 4-4 6, Kendall Petrosky 0 0-0 o, Cadence Hiller 6 1-3 13, MaryKate Banford 1 0-0 2, Grace Pasternick 2 2-4 6.

Valley View`6`15`11`7 — 39

Crestwood`10`6`13`18 — 47

Three-point goals — VV 3 (Murphy 2, Rebar). CRE 3 (Collins, Glowacki 2).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Berwick 67, Hanover Area 55

HANOER AREA (55) — Elijah Noe 4 0-1 11, Sedrick Beasley 1 2-2 4, David Popson 7 3-3 17, Steven Florek 0 1-2 1, Brayden Sock 2 0-0 5, Luis McCoy 5 0-0 13, Noah Dewey 0 4-6 4, Caden Hummer 0 0-2 0. Demetrice Watkins 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 10-16 55.

BERWICK (67) — Sean Murphy 11 3-6 29, Noah Marquez 0 0-0 0, Billy Hanson 6 1-1 13, Julian Howie 1 1-2 3, Matt Lonczynski 3 0-0 6, Jace Degroat 5 0-0 13, Fabian Ramiro 0 0-2 2, Kaden Hickman 1 0-0 3. Totals 27 5-11 67.

Hanover Area`18`8`14`15 — 55

Berwick`15`10`19`23 — 67

Three-point goals — HA 7 (Noe 3, Sock, McCoy 3). BER 8 (Murphy 4, Degroat 3, Hickman).