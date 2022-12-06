ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Congressional negotiations prioritizing government, military funding

By Anna Wiernicki, Abigail Jones
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uEuMc_0jYg73yg00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Lawmakers are back in Washington with just a few short weeks to wrap up their remaining business before the end of the year. The biggest priorities include must-pass funding bills.

Lawmakers have a lot to get done before the end of the year. Congress still has to pass a funding bill to keep the government running, and a separate bill to fund the military.

Democrats say the pressure is on to pass a spending bill before the government runs out of funding mid-December, and before Republicans take control of the house in January.

“Making sure that we are putting together a blueprint of our values in how we spend our money. We do not want to leave that to the hands of the GOP,” Congresswoman Katherine Clark (D-MA) said.

Another critical item on Congress’ to-do list is the annual National Defense Authorization Act, but a group of Senate Republicans are threatening to hold up the must-pass annual military budget until the Senate first votes to end the COVID-vaccination mandate for service members.

However, the White House is standing by its policy. National Security spokesperson John Kirby said Monday that vaccine requirements are meant to ensure military readiness.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer says negotiations will continue until “we get the job done.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

Schumer says Sinema can keep committee assignments after leaving Democratic Party

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Friday announced he will let Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) keep her committee assignments after she dropped her affiliation with the Democratic Party and said she would identify as an Independent. Schumer added Sinema’s decision will not affect Democratic control of the Senate’s committees, including the power to issue […]
GEORGIA STATE
WGN Radio

‘The clock ticks’: Congress races to resolve high-stakes spending tug-of-war

Lawmakers are digging in their heels in a high-stakes, end-of-the-year spending tug-of-war, with only a week now left before a government shutdown deadline. While leading negotiators say they’ve been exchanging topline figures for a potential omnibus funding bill that many are still optimistic could pass this month, members say it’s becoming clearer that negotiations will […]
WGN Radio

House passes annual defense funding bill

The House on Thursday passed the annual defense authorization bill, sending the mammoth, $847 billion measure to the Senate for consideration ahead of the year-end deadline. The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed in a bipartisan 350-80 vote. It was approved under suspension of the rules, an expedited process to pass legislation in the House […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WGN Radio

Senate Democrats gear up for battle with corporate America

Democrats lost control of the House but expanded their Senate majority, giving them greater power to issue subpoenas that party senators say they plan to use to investigate price gouging and other inequities in corporate America.   Democratic committee and subcommittee chairs say they plan to call on corporations to provide more information about how […]
WGN Radio

White House responds to criticism of Griner prisoner deal

The White House stressed on Thursday that it is committed to bringing home former Marine Paul Whelan and will remain vigilant over Viktor Bout’s release amid a backlash of criticism over a prisoner swap deal that released WNBA star Brittney Griner from months of detention in Russia. In exchange for the release of Griner, the […]
WGN Radio

House COVID panel accuses Trump administration of exacerbating the pandemic in its final report

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis released its final report on Friday before Republicans take control of the House in the upcoming Congress, providing new findings on how the Trump administration’s actions negatively impacted the U.S. response. The report from the Democratic-led subcommittee, chaired by Rep. James Clyburn (S.C.), highlighted the Trump White […]
WGN Radio

Fizzling voting rights push angers Black lawmakers

The move by House Democratic leaders to fast-track a defense policy bill without tackling voting rights has ruffled some members of the Congressional Black Caucus, who saw the must-pass Pentagon package as their last best chance to address election protections for several years to come. The critics are grumbling that party leaders simply haven’t been […]
WGN Radio

Lawmakers push for funding to upgrade military bases

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As lawmakers work to pass a military spending package, some are pushing for more funding for military bases which they say are in desperate need of updating. Between outdated barracks, decaying training facilities, and deteriorating childcare centers, some senators say U.S. military bases are in bad shape. “We have long neglected the […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WGN Radio

Progressives fume over party switch: ‘Typical Sinema’

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (Ariz.) decision to become an Independent has enraged progressives. They’re describing her as self-interested, disloyal and happy to blunt valuable momentum from Democrats’ major Senate win in Georgia for her personal gain. “It’s f***ed up, but also typical Sinema,” Andrew Feldman, a Democratic strategist and founder of the progressive communications firm Feldman […]
GEORGIA STATE
WGN Radio

What Sinema’s party switch means for the Senate

The reverberations from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (Ariz.) announcement on Friday that she has left the Democratic Party and is now an Independent are being felt across the political spectrum but especially in the Senate itself, where lawmakers are evaluating how her decision will change the dynamics of the chamber. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (Ga.) runoff victory […]
ARIZONA STATE
WGN Radio

Willie Wilson addresses bribery charges

Attempted bribery charges have been made in the race for Chicago Mayor.  A volunteer for candidate Ja’Mal Green released a recording showing Ricky Hendon, an aide to candidate Willie Wilson, offering another Green aide a bribe in exchange for an end to the challenge of Wilson’s nominating petitions. Neither side denies the attempted bribe took […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

FTX founder Bankman-Fried agrees to testify at House hearing on collapse

The founder and former CEO of bankrupt cryptocurrency platform FTX on Friday said he will testify before a House committee next week despite his initial reluctance. In a Friday tweet, Sam Bankman-Fried announced he would testify before the House Financial Services Committee at its Tuesday hearing on the collapse of FTX.  “I still do not […]
WGN Radio

Jan. 6 panel plans to release criminal referrals alongside final report

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol will release its list of criminal referrals alongside its final report on Dec. 21, the panel’s chair told reporters Thursday. “We will make that announcement on the 21st when we release the report,” said Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.). The panel is meeting this […]
WGN Radio

Bowman on Sinema leaving Democratic Party: ‘Bye Felicia’

Progressive Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) appeared unfazed by Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s announcement on Friday morning that she is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an Independent. “Bye Felicia,” Bowman said on Twitter. “This isn’t about the party this is about your pharma donors! Stop lying!” In a video accompanying the tweet, Bowman laughed as he […]
ARIZONA STATE
WGN Radio

Texas House Republicans release border security plan

House Republicans in the Texas delegation on Thursday released a framework of proposals to curb the migration surge at the southern border. The four-pronged plan aims to “Complete Physical Border Infrastructure,” “Fix Border Enforcement Policies,” “Enforce our Laws in the Interior” and “Target Cartels & Criminal Organizations.” Specifically, measures proposed include resuming the building of […]
TEXAS STATE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

12K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy