Kalamazoo, MI

Western Michigan defeats Concordia (MI)

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Markeese Hastings had 22 points in Western Michigan’s 94-50 victory over Concordia (MI) on Monday night.

Hastings added 17 rebounds for the Broncos (3-6). Tray Maddox Jr. scored 22 points and added five rebounds. Seth Hubbard shot 4 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Nate Brighton led the Cardinals (0-1) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and four steals. Jayden Priddy added nine points for Concordia (MI). Zackary Johnson also put up six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

