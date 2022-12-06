Basketball: Early Class B Tournament Underway Around the State
The basketball season is off and running for the Class B Girls, with many early season tournaments seen as measuring sticks for teams around the state.
New Salem-Almont Invite:
|Grant County/Mott-Regent
|54
|Standing Rock
|45
|Final
|Glen Ullin/Hebron
|68
|Flasher
|57
|Final
Nedrose Tournament:
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
|Our Redeemer’s
|48
|North Prairie
|51
|Final
|Powers Lake-Burke Central
|41
|Surrey
|49
|Final
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.
Comments / 0