Basketball: Early Class B Tournament Underway Around the State

By Phil Benotti
 3 days ago

The basketball season is off and running for the Class B Girls, with many early season tournaments seen as measuring sticks for teams around the state.

New Salem-Almont Invite:

Grant County/Mott-Regent 54 Standing Rock 45 Final
Glen Ullin/Hebron 68 Flasher 57 Final

Nedrose Tournament:

Our Redeemer’s 48 North Prairie 51 Final
Powers Lake-Burke Central 41 Surrey 49 Final
Related
KX News

Basketball: Rugby opens CNDC Tournament with big win

Day one of the 2022 CNDC girls tournament tipped off Thursday in Harvey. #1 Rugby Panthers 73 #8 TGU Titans 32 Final #2 St. John Woodchucks 77 #7 Drake-Anamoose Lady Raiders 36 Final #3 Minot Sophomore Majettes 71 # Glenburn Panthers 50 Final #4 New Rockford-Sheyenne Rockets 50 #5 Harvey/Wells Co. Hornets 52 Final
HARVEY, ND
KX News

Basketball: Multiple Region Six girls teams in play on Thursday

Thursday, Dec. 12 marked the first full night of the Class B Girls Basketball season. Shiloh Christian Skyhawks 62 Linton-HMB Lions 33 Final MLS Mavericks 31 St. John Woodchucks 62 Final Glenburn Panthers 64 TGU Titans 72 Final Des Lacs Burlington Lakers 53 Westhope/Newburg Sioux 66 Final South Prairie-Max Royals 61 Drake-Anamoose Raiders 39 Final
KX News

Basketball: WDA opens up regional play for boys and girls

The WDA season is officially underway, with nine of the eleven teams in action with doubleheaders. WDA Boys Scores: Mandan Braves 88 Bismarck Demons 69 Final #2 Century Patriots 94 Dickinson Midgets 58 Final Williston Coyotes 87 #1 Minot Magicians 101 Final Jamestown Blue Jays 78 St. Mary’s Saints 66 Final Sidney, MT 55 Watford […]
KX News

NDSU punches ticket to semifinals for tenth time in last 11 years

FARGO, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota State football team is once again onto the semifinals for the FCS playoffs. The third Bison defeated No. 6 Samford 27-9 on Friday night. This marks the tenth time in the last 11 years that the Bison have made it to the semifinal round of the playoffs. It […]
FARGO, ND
KX News

University of Jamestown wins NAIA Coach of the Year and Player of the Year following Championship run

JAMESTOWN, ND (KXNET) — Following an NAIA National Championship run for the Univerity of Jamestown’s Women’s Volleyball team, the team now appears to be receiving some extra hardware to add to their trophy case. According to the University of Jamestown, Senior, Kalli Hegerle was named the 2022 NAIA Women’s Volleyball Player of the Year along […]
JAMESTOWN, ND
KX News

Wrestling: Minot Boys taking advantage of early season opportunities

Minot Boys Wrestling hopes to build on a second place finish in the WDA last season. The Magi finished last season 17-5 overall with only two losses to conference opponents. The team already has three events under their belt … two of which coming this past weekend in Montana. Head Coach Justin Racine says wrestling […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Williston man arrested for domestic assault on girlfriend

WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — An 18-year-old Williston man was arrested for domestic violence when he choked his longtime girlfriend while punching her after he became upset over something on her phone in Williston. According to an affidavit from the Williston Police Department, the man, Mitchell David Hayes, became very upset with his girlfriend due to […]
WILLISTON, ND
KX News

Basketball: Rugby returns core of key players in 2022

The Panthers enter the 2022 season after a 12-11 record last year. This go around they return 10 players and with that experience, one of their strengths is the length in the frontcourt. “It will help us defensively because it will be harder to finish in the paint and definitely help us on offense cause […]
RUGBY, ND
KX News

North Dakota medical panel sanctioned 5 doctors in 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The state Board of Medicine brought five formal disciplinary actions against North Dakota licensed doctors in 2022, including three sanctions that resulted in physicians losing their credentials to practice indefinitely in the state. The number of disciplinary actions in 2022 was six fewer than each of the previous two years, said […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

KX News

