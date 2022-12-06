Read full article on original website
'ROC around the Clock' holiday market this weekend
Rochester, N.Y. — Midtown plaza, the monorail, and Sibley's were among the many wonders of Christmas past in downtown Rochester and generations of cherished memories. Now, the festive atmosphere is returning to Sibley square this weekend with "ROC around the Clock "!. The holiday market is hosted by the...
Seneca Park Zoo presents inaugural Conservation Warrior Award
Rochester, N.Y. — She's a conservation warrior - that's the name of the award Patricia Wright received from Rochester's Seneca Park Zoo. The renowned anthropologist was in Rochester on Thursday to discuss the work she has done in Madagascar to earn this honor. "Well, we established a national park,...
Bright Spot: Woodworking Sale
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the annual Woodworking Sale this Saturday at Hope Hall. The once a year event features handcrafted items, such as toy, doll furniture, and holiday décor. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Woodworking Program at the school - which helps...
Vision Automotive kicks off Reason for the Season Toy Drive
Brighton, N.Y. — Vision Automotive's 17th annual Reason for the Season Toy Drive is now underway. The drive aims to collect new, unwrapped toys to benefit kids at Rochester General Hospital. Anyone who donates a toy will receive a free oil change coupon. Donations can be dropped off at any of Vision's 10 dealerships through Sunday.
Town of Greece celebrates grand opening of Toddler Gym
Greece, N.Y. — There's a new place for kids to play and learn the importance of getting exercise. The Toddler Gym, a play space meant for kids up to age 5, is now open at the newly expanded Greece Community Center. The gym, located in the town's former community...
Bright Spot: Batavia bells
Batavia, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the bells of Batavia Middle School. The bells used to hang at the school - now they have been refurbished by students in an auto body program. Now the bells have gone mobile, complete with new platforms. The restored bells were...
Blood drive held in memory of fallen Officer Daryl Pierson
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Locust Club held a blood drive Wednesday in memory of fallen Officer Daryl Pierson, who was murdered in the line of duty in 2014. The ninth annual event comes amid a critical need for blood donations. "It's just a great thing, just something...
Local businessman thanks RCSD teachers
Rochester, N.Y. — A local businessman is showing his appreciation for city school teachers while also honoring his mom's memory. Friday, 130 teachers and staff members at school 12 were treated to a catered lunch, courtesy of Jarrett Felton. In the past , teacher appreciation lunches were held a...
Neighbors protest proposed Byrne Dairy at former Frear's Garden Center
Greece, N.Y. — A neighborhood in Greece is protesting a proposed gas station at the former Frear's Garden Center on Stone Road. BACKGROUND | Longtime Greece garden center closing 'with heavy hearts'. Several attended a town board meeting Tuesday night to voice their concerns. Byrne Dairy is looking to...
A little snow late this weekend
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - We woke up to a little wet snow this morning around Rochester and it looks like we'll have another opportunity for some snow later this weekend. The rest of our Friday should be snow free with lots of clouds. The clouds will thin out some this afternoon with a little sunshine making a return to WNY. Tonight will be mainly clear with a low in the lower 20s.
Alley's death shines light on importance of colon cancer screenings
Rochester, N.Y. — The death of actress Kirstie Alley is raising awareness of the importance of colon cancer screenings. Alley, 71, died Monday after recently being diagnosed with the disease. Rochester Regional Health is reminding everyone of how vital cancer screenings can be for early detection. "There is no...
Ginny Ryan honored with inaugural Go Red for Women Leadership Award
Rochester, N.Y. — More than 120 people rocked red to raise awareness of heart disease Thursday at the annual Go Red for Women Luncheon. The event has been an opportunity for women to share their experiences. The American Heart Association presented longtime 13WHAM anchor Ginny Ryan with the first-ever...
Police investigating shooting in Rochester Public Market parking lot
Rochester, N.Y. — A 65-year-old man is in critical condition but is expected to survive after being shot on the city's northeast side Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to a parking lot on Trinidad Street, near the Rochester Public Market, just before 4:20 p.m. Officers found evidence shots had been...
13WHAM's 'Hire me Rochester' special event
Rochester, N.Y. — In anticipation of a New Year, people often resolve to pursue a career change, fortunately the job market remains robust and many local employers are now offering jobs with tremendois growth potential. Tune in Friday night for our special: 'Hire me Rochester'. We introduce you to...
Longtime Monroe County District Attorney Howard Relin dies
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County's longest-serving district attorney is being remembered. Howard Relin, who served as the county's top prosecutor from 1983-2003, has died at age 81. Relin oversaw some of the biggest cases in local history, including the conviction of serial killer Arthur Shawcross and the prosecution of...
RIT and MCC host machinist workshop
Henrietta, N.Y. — The demand for skilled workers is high and there are opportunities right here in Rochester. Friday, Rochester Institute of Technology along with Monroe Community College and local businesses hosted a recruiting and workshop event to build the next class of machinists. The goal is to spread...
Assemblyman, local families call for more funding for early intervention providers
Rochester, N.Y. — Families and community leaders are banding together in a collective call for help. The Children's Agenda is pleading for the governor and state lawmakers to confront the shortage of service providers in the early intervention program for infants and toddlers with developmental delays or disabilities. Families...
Cooler heading into the weekend
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - We've had mild air in WNY since the start of December. The air temperature is averaging around 3 degrees above normal for the first week of this month. Today's high temperature occurred earlier this morning. Rochester reached 43 degrees before the Sun came up today. However, with all of this cloud cover in place, we don't expect the temperature to move much heading into this afternoon.
Penfield woman killed in Onondaga County accident
Clay, N.Y. — New York State Police say a woman from Penfield is dead after crashing a Camaro in the Syracuse area Thursday night. Police say the crash happened at 11:35 p.m. and Melissa Ann Brown, 55, was driving south on Caughdenoy Road in Clay at a fast speed, when she missed a curve in the road and hit an embankment, crossing over Black Creek Road before hitting a utility pole, flipping and landing in a yard.
