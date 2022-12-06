Union Local And Bellaire Win Big

MARTINS FERRY, OHIO (WTRF) – Union Local and Bellaire both earned big wins Monday night.

The Lady Jets handled Martins Ferry , winning 66-19 over the Purple Riders. Torre Kildow led the Jets with 15, Reagan Vinskovich and Emily Miller each had 14 points.

In Bellaire, the Lady Big Reds got by St.Clairsville 54-33. Elaina Mason led Bellaire with 18 points.

