ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Classic Rock 96.1

WSW Loop 323 In Tyler, Texas Is Going To Look Different In 2023

If anything is constant in this world, it is change. Change is coming to a small stretch of WSW Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas in 2023. Over the last year, Loop 323 between S. Broadway and Brookside Dr. has seen three marquee restaurants either close or move to a new location in Tyler and now those once thriving buildings are sitting empty. However, it appears as if they will not be sitting idle once the calendar flips to 2023.
TYLER, TX
ktalnews.com

Google reveals Shreveport’s top trending searches for 2022

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’ve ever wondered what the most searched term in Shreveport-Bossier was, Google compiled its annual local search report for the area. Shreveport is the only city in Louisiana whose top trending “near me” search was for sno-cones. The top trending “near me” search was for formal dresses.
SHREVEPORT, LA
101.5 KNUE

WOW, People are Going CRAZY Over a New Mexican Restaurant in Tyler, TX

Now, it's no secret how much people in Longview and Tyler, Texas ADORE Mexican food. Whether Tex-Mex or authentic Mexican, we really, really, REALLY love it. Thankfully, we have a plethora of delicious options to choose from all over East Texas. Even so, when we hear a significant buzz about a new place that's opened in one of our East Texas cities, our pretty little ears perk up like hummingbirds hovering around a gallon of sugar water.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Downtown Tyler restaurant introduces new speakeasy lounge

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A restaurant on the downtown Tyler square is shaking things up with a unique experience in East Texas. The owner talked about the inspiration behind a new speakeasy. “Going out and having a couple of drinks doesn’t necessarily have to be a crazy experience,” said Culture...
TYLER, TX
ktalnews.com

Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi River Bridge

Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi River Bridge. Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi …. Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi River Bridge. Rain returns this weekend & severe storms return …. Rain returns this weekend & severe storms return Tuesday. Weekend rain followed by severe storms...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
101.5 KNUE

Let’s Help ‘Stuff the Stockings’ for Adoptable Pets in Tyler, TX

Pets make life better, it’s true, they want to show you unconditional love every single day. They want to be your best friend and be there when life gets tough. They offer so much to us and all they want is got get love in return. Which is why we all need to step up and help the pets that are currently up for adoption at the Smith County Animal Control and Shelter in Tyler, Texas.
TYLER, TX
ktalnews.com

Bossier City locals get the perfect blend from the Cares Krewe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — In honor of the holiday giving spirit, the Cares Krewe headed to PJ’s Coffee in Bossier City to surprise locals by giving away free java and beignets. “I love community projects and giving back,” said PJ’s franchise owner, Brandy Craft. “I do that the...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

CPSO Reindeer Games benefit Providence House

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office hosts the 4th annual Reindeer Games to raise money for a local charity. For just $22, the public got a chance to enjoy target practice like the professionals do, while helping those in need. CPSO Reindeer Games benefit Providence House. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office...
CADDO PARISH, LA
CBS19

Tyler roadway one of the most congested in Texas, study shows

TYLER, Texas — A busy stretch of Broadway Avenue in Tyler is one of the top 50 congested roadways in the state, according to a recent study. Coming in at No. 47, South Broadway Avenue, or U.S. 69, between W. Southwest Loop 323 and Toll 49 landed a spot on the Top 100 Most Congested Roadways in the state in a study performed by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI).
TYLER, TX
CBS19

CBS19’s Favorite Things: Tamales from Texas Tortilla Kitchen

ARP, Texas — CBS19 is celebrating East Texas this holiday season with a list of our favorite things!. Each weekday through Dec. 23, we’ll highlight one item we love that's #TotallyEastTexas!. Then, on the last day, one lucky winner will win a basket of #CBS19sFavoriteThings!. Today’s item is...
ARP, TX
CBS19

Bucket-list worthy holiday light displays in East Texas

TEXAS, USA — Lights make the holidays so much brighter. And there will be plenty of opportunities to check out the different Christmas light displays throughout East Texas this holiday season. Add these to your bucket list – they won’t disappoint!. Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, 6085 Highway...
LONGVIEW, TX
LoneStar 92

Whatever Happened to the ‘No Democrates Allowed’ Texas Store?

Here's a blast from the past, anyone remember this Texas store from 2020?. So I was recently reflecting on some of my old posts and one that I had a lot of fun with is the 'No Democrates Allowed' guy. This guy was so infuriated with the election results he banned democrates from his store. Since a democrate is not a real thing, technically no one was banned from the store.He clearly meant democrats.
ABILENE, TX
ktalnews.com

Texas bill would ban social media for those under 18

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A bill filed by a North Texas lawmaker this week would ban social media for Texans under the age of 18. HB 896, authored by Rep. Jared Patterson, of Frisco, would prohibit the use of social media by children. The bill was filed on Wednesday. If...
TEXAS STATE
ktalnews.com

Suspect shot, killed on I-10 identified as Texas man; trooper on administrative leave

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police identified the man killed in a trooper-involved shooting Thursday night on I-10 as a Texas man. The vehicle’s driver, identified as 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro of Spring, Texas, allegedly fled on I-10 after a traffic stop made by a trooper at 10:02 p.m. Reza-Navarro allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase, causing multiple hit-and-run crashes.
SPRING, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy