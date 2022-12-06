Read full article on original website
WSW Loop 323 In Tyler, Texas Is Going To Look Different In 2023
If anything is constant in this world, it is change. Change is coming to a small stretch of WSW Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas in 2023. Over the last year, Loop 323 between S. Broadway and Brookside Dr. has seen three marquee restaurants either close or move to a new location in Tyler and now those once thriving buildings are sitting empty. However, it appears as if they will not be sitting idle once the calendar flips to 2023.
ktalnews.com
Google reveals Shreveport’s top trending searches for 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’ve ever wondered what the most searched term in Shreveport-Bossier was, Google compiled its annual local search report for the area. Shreveport is the only city in Louisiana whose top trending “near me” search was for sno-cones. The top trending “near me” search was for formal dresses.
ktalnews.com
Louisiana Department of Health recalls oysters harvested in southeastern Galveston Bay
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Health announced a recall of Texas oysters from the southeastern Galveston Bay harvests on Friday. The recall includes shelled and shucked oysters that were harvested in the southeastern area of Galveston Bay from Nov. 19 through Dec. 7. LDH has...
WOW, People are Going CRAZY Over a New Mexican Restaurant in Tyler, TX
Now, it's no secret how much people in Longview and Tyler, Texas ADORE Mexican food. Whether Tex-Mex or authentic Mexican, we really, really, REALLY love it. Thankfully, we have a plethora of delicious options to choose from all over East Texas. Even so, when we hear a significant buzz about a new place that's opened in one of our East Texas cities, our pretty little ears perk up like hummingbirds hovering around a gallon of sugar water.
KLTV
Downtown Tyler restaurant introduces new speakeasy lounge
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A restaurant on the downtown Tyler square is shaking things up with a unique experience in East Texas. The owner talked about the inspiration behind a new speakeasy. “Going out and having a couple of drinks doesn’t necessarily have to be a crazy experience,” said Culture...
ktalnews.com
Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi River Bridge
Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi River Bridge. Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi …. Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi River Bridge. Rain returns this weekend & severe storms return …. Rain returns this weekend & severe storms return Tuesday. Weekend rain followed by severe storms...
Let’s Help ‘Stuff the Stockings’ for Adoptable Pets in Tyler, TX
Pets make life better, it’s true, they want to show you unconditional love every single day. They want to be your best friend and be there when life gets tough. They offer so much to us and all they want is got get love in return. Which is why we all need to step up and help the pets that are currently up for adoption at the Smith County Animal Control and Shelter in Tyler, Texas.
Snake Eyes: What Is The Most Sinful City In The State Of Texas?
Being bad sometimes feels good doesn't it? Though all of us after the fact will regret our decision sometimes. But it turns out there is more than meets the eye when it comes to "sinful" events in the nation. As we all know, data is routinely collected around the United...
ktalnews.com
Bossier City locals get the perfect blend from the Cares Krewe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — In honor of the holiday giving spirit, the Cares Krewe headed to PJ’s Coffee in Bossier City to surprise locals by giving away free java and beignets. “I love community projects and giving back,” said PJ’s franchise owner, Brandy Craft. “I do that the...
ktalnews.com
CPSO Reindeer Games benefit Providence House
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office hosts the 4th annual Reindeer Games to raise money for a local charity. For just $22, the public got a chance to enjoy target practice like the professionals do, while helping those in need. CPSO Reindeer Games benefit Providence House. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office...
Tyler roadway one of the most congested in Texas, study shows
TYLER, Texas — A busy stretch of Broadway Avenue in Tyler is one of the top 50 congested roadways in the state, according to a recent study. Coming in at No. 47, South Broadway Avenue, or U.S. 69, between W. Southwest Loop 323 and Toll 49 landed a spot on the Top 100 Most Congested Roadways in the state in a study performed by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI).
Canine Flu is Spreading Throughout Texas – Here Are the Symptoms to Watch For
There’s no better companion than a man’s best friend especially here in Texas. If your fur babies find their selves in some type of pain or sickness it’s truly like one of our children and it hurts. FLU SEASON IS ALSO FOR THE PETS. There are cases...
CBS19’s Favorite Things: Tamales from Texas Tortilla Kitchen
ARP, Texas — CBS19 is celebrating East Texas this holiday season with a list of our favorite things!. Each weekday through Dec. 23, we’ll highlight one item we love that's #TotallyEastTexas!. Then, on the last day, one lucky winner will win a basket of #CBS19sFavoriteThings!. Today’s item is...
Bucket-list worthy holiday light displays in East Texas
TEXAS, USA — Lights make the holidays so much brighter. And there will be plenty of opportunities to check out the different Christmas light displays throughout East Texas this holiday season. Add these to your bucket list – they won’t disappoint!. Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, 6085 Highway...
ktalnews.com
This ArkLaTex bird has 4 sexes, refuses to mate with birds of the same color feather
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We’re highlighting the White-throated Sparrow (Zonotrichia albicolis) during the month of December, and chances are you host White-throated Sparrows in winter if you have a bird feeder in Louisiana. The bird remains the most common North American sparrow species at most feeders in the...
Report: This is the best sandwich in Texas, among best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best things about Texas, it’s easy to place food atop of the list, and rightfully so as the Lone Star State is home to a number of the best cuisines in the world. None truly better than its barbecue though,...
Whatever Happened to the ‘No Democrates Allowed’ Texas Store?
Here's a blast from the past, anyone remember this Texas store from 2020?. So I was recently reflecting on some of my old posts and one that I had a lot of fun with is the 'No Democrates Allowed' guy. This guy was so infuriated with the election results he banned democrates from his store. Since a democrate is not a real thing, technically no one was banned from the store.He clearly meant democrats.
ktalnews.com
Texas bill would ban social media for those under 18
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A bill filed by a North Texas lawmaker this week would ban social media for Texans under the age of 18. HB 896, authored by Rep. Jared Patterson, of Frisco, would prohibit the use of social media by children. The bill was filed on Wednesday. If...
ktalnews.com
Suspect shot, killed on I-10 identified as Texas man; trooper on administrative leave
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police identified the man killed in a trooper-involved shooting Thursday night on I-10 as a Texas man. The vehicle’s driver, identified as 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro of Spring, Texas, allegedly fled on I-10 after a traffic stop made by a trooper at 10:02 p.m. Reza-Navarro allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase, causing multiple hit-and-run crashes.
ktalnews.com
Rapper Auto-Tray convicted of fatally shooting uncle while traveling to visit family
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An aspiring rapper from Bossier City was convicted for fatally shooting his uncle while traveling from Shreveport to Tennessee to visit family. According to court records, 22-year-old Traveion Fields was traveling with his grandmother and uncle on I-49 near Gilliam when he shot his...
