Rochester, NY (WHAM) - We woke up to a little wet snow this morning around Rochester and it looks like we'll have another opportunity for some snow later this weekend. The rest of our Friday should be snow free with lots of clouds. The clouds will thin out some this afternoon with a little sunshine making a return to WNY. Tonight will be mainly clear with a low in the lower 20s.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO