FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KFDM-TV
Missing Vidor teen girl safe, man who helped with search arrested for harboring a runaway
VIDOR — Chelsea Stewart, the 14-year-old girl that had been missing since Monday, November 21, 2022, has been found and is reported as safe. The Vidor Police Department issued the following update after locating her:. On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at approximately 11:15 AM, Officers with the Vidor Police...
12newsnow.com
A special group of young people gathered at the Beaumont Event Center
The Beaumont youth council was formed through a partnership with the city and the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce. the program is set to begin in January 2023.
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits The Salvation Army for ToyFeast
TEXAS — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited The Salvation Army to learn more about what is being done for the less fortunate during the holidays and beyond. The goal of the KFDM-FOX4 ToyFeast is to deliver toys and food to children, families and seniors in need. Every year, The Morning Show crew rallies together to collect toys, food, and cash for those less fortunate.
Body of woman discovered behind building near downtown Beaumont Friday morning
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after the body of a woman was found Friday morning not far from downtown Beaumont. The woman's body was reported to Beaumont Police at about 7 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Broadway St near the intersection of Broadway and Oakland St. according to police dispatch records.
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: BPD investigating death of woman found behind building
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are investigating a woman's death. Someone discovered a woman's body at about 7 a.m. Friday behind a building in the 1300 block of Broadway, a couple of blocks east of MLK, not far from downtown, according to Sgt. Tom Swope. Police say the body is...
Beaumont police arrest Louisiana man after finding cocaine, weed, cash during IH-10 traffic stop
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 33-year-old Louisiana man is behind bars after Beaumont Police officers found drugs and cash during a traffic stop along Interstate 10. Beaumont narcotics officers pulled over a vehicle driven by Lenord Howard, 33, of Franklin, Louisiana, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, along Interstate 10 near mile marker 835 about 10 miles west of the city according to a news release.
KFDM-TV
BPD arrests Quenisha Hawkins in connection to severe child abuse/death case
BEAUMONT — According to the Beaumont Police Department, on September 29, 2022 at 5:08 p.m., two Beaumont Police Officers were flagged down at 2950 S. 8th in reference to an unresponsive infant. The officers quickly began CPR and continued life-saving measures until Beaumont EMS arrived. The 5 month old...
4 wanted, 2 in custody for drive-by shootings that wounded 3, including child, teen at Beaumont home
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is looking for four suspects in connection to two separate drive-by shootings in the same home that left a man, a teen and a child injured. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a November 4, 2022 newscast.) Dearius Keshawn Owens turned...
Beaumont Animal Care in desperate need to find homes for the animals in their care
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Animal Care is crying out for a helping hand this holiday season. The animal shelter is nearly full. The facility is at capacity with dogs and have just a few remaining cages available for cats. Beaumont Animal Care is the city’s shelter and they do...
Woman crossing street with husband in Baytown hit and killed in 'tragic accident,' deputies say
"It's very foggy out here. The driver never saw the pedestrian." Investigators said the woman and her husband were crossing the road, heading to a store, just before the deadly crash.
Beaumont Police identify man hit, killed on Interstate 10 westbound Thursday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a man from Marshall, Texas was hit and killed Thursday night. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Interstate 10 westbound shortly before 6 p.m., after receiving a call about a person who had been hit by a vehicle. The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Marquis Lequavior Marshall, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
12newsnow.com
Joyriding auto shop employees lead cops to bust Nederland Garage owner for meth possession
NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland police say that an ongoing drug investigation led them to a little more than just drugs. Police say that workers at Nederland Garage in the 2200 block of Nederland Ave were using customer's vehicles without their permission. On Thursday when officers searched the home of...
therecordlive.com
Church wants to donate building to county, but parking lot holds up deal
First United Methodist Church wants to give Orange County a downtown building that can be used to house first responders and volunteers during an emergency like a hurricane. But an impasse on an agreement for use of a parking lot across the street is holding up the deal. Tuesday, Orange...
kjas.com
Teenage driver and two children escape injury in rollover crash
A teenage driver and two children were lucky to escape injury in a rollover crash just east of Jasper on Tuesday evening. It happened shortly before 9:00 on Farm to Market Road 776, just before Highway 63 East. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said that 17-year-old Isabella...
Suspect arrested on murder charge in death of accomplice during botched October robbery
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 29-year-old Beaumont man wanted in connection with an October robbery that left his accomplice dead is behind bars after turning himself in. Carron Joseph Dickenson, 29, of Beaumont, surrendered to police at about 6 p.m. according to Sgt. Tom Swope of the Beaumont Police Department.
KFDM-TV
Why a mosquito invasion is underway in Southeast Texas
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A mosquito invasion is underway in Southeast Texas. High grass and puddles from recent rains, along with heat and humidity, are turning the area into a mosquito breeding ground. Jefferson County's mosquito control director told us that Monday night, the city of Nederland was on the...
Medical experts bracing for scarcity in children's medicine, sharing advice with parents amid nationwide shortage
BEAUMONT, Texas — Medical experts in Beaumont are preparing in case a children's medicine shortage seen nationwide makes its way Southeast Texas. While area shelves are stocked with medicine such as Tylenol, health professionals believe this could change soon. Greg Hamby is Beaumont pharmacist. He saw a demand in...
Port Arthur family sues accused drunk driver in death of 24-year-old man
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A family from Port Arthur is filing a civil suit after their loved one was killed by an accused drunk driver in October. Irving Canela, 24, was driving along Highway 73 when Daniel Clayton Rawley of Pearland allegedly collided head-on with him while driving the wrong way, according to Texas Department of Public Safety investigators.
KFDM-TV
PAPD Narcotics and Guns Unit arrests 2 after report of possible gang activity
BEAUMONT — According to the Port Arthur Police Department, On December 7, 2022, PAPD's Narcotics and Guns Unit officers investigated a report of possible gang members hanging out in a city apartment building while carrying weapons. Officers located and attempted to stop the suspects' vehicle after they say they...
Beaumont longtime Mediterranean deli still in business in spite of social media posts
BEAUMONT, Texas — A long time Beaumont deli whose owner announced it was closing more than a month ago is actually still open for business. The owner of Abbie's Imports, a popular deli featuring Mediterranean food, Abbie Baradar, announced on his Facebook page on November 1, 2022, that the deli was "closing the door" and that "everything must go."
