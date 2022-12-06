ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

KFDM-TV

The Morning Show visits The Salvation Army for ToyFeast

TEXAS — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited The Salvation Army to learn more about what is being done for the less fortunate during the holidays and beyond. The goal of the KFDM-FOX4 ToyFeast is to deliver toys and food to children, families and seniors in need. Every year, The Morning Show crew rallies together to collect toys, food, and cash for those less fortunate.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

DEVELOPING: BPD investigating death of woman found behind building

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are investigating a woman's death. Someone discovered a woman's body at about 7 a.m. Friday behind a building in the 1300 block of Broadway, a couple of blocks east of MLK, not far from downtown, according to Sgt. Tom Swope. Police say the body is...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont police arrest Louisiana man after finding cocaine, weed, cash during IH-10 traffic stop

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 33-year-old Louisiana man is behind bars after Beaumont Police officers found drugs and cash during a traffic stop along Interstate 10. Beaumont narcotics officers pulled over a vehicle driven by Lenord Howard, 33, of Franklin, Louisiana, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, along Interstate 10 near mile marker 835 about 10 miles west of the city according to a news release.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont Police identify man hit, killed on Interstate 10 westbound Thursday night

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a man from Marshall, Texas was hit and killed Thursday night. Officers responded to the 2300 block of Interstate 10 westbound shortly before 6 p.m., after receiving a call about a person who had been hit by a vehicle. The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Marquis Lequavior Marshall, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
BEAUMONT, TX
therecordlive.com

Church wants to donate building to county, but parking lot holds up deal

First United Methodist Church wants to give Orange County a downtown building that can be used to house first responders and volunteers during an emergency like a hurricane. But an impasse on an agreement for use of a parking lot across the street is holding up the deal. Tuesday, Orange...
kjas.com

Teenage driver and two children escape injury in rollover crash

A teenage driver and two children were lucky to escape injury in a rollover crash just east of Jasper on Tuesday evening. It happened shortly before 9:00 on Farm to Market Road 776, just before Highway 63 East. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said that 17-year-old Isabella...
JASPER, TX
KFDM-TV

Why a mosquito invasion is underway in Southeast Texas

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A mosquito invasion is underway in Southeast Texas. High grass and puddles from recent rains, along with heat and humidity, are turning the area into a mosquito breeding ground. Jefferson County's mosquito control director told us that Monday night, the city of Nederland was on the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX

