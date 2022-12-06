ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Roseville, December 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Roseville.

The Bella Vista High School soccer team will have a game with Woodcreek High School on December 06, 2022, 15:30:00.

Bella Vista High School
Woodcreek High School
December 06, 2022
15:30:00
Freshman Girls Soccer

The Antelope High School soccer team will have a game with Roseville High School on December 06, 2022, 15:30:00.

Antelope High School
Roseville High School
December 06, 2022
15:30:00
Freshman Girls Soccer

