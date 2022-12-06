The Addams Family TV series that premiered in 1964 has lived on for over five decades as a pop culture phenomenon. The characters first debuted in comic form in the 1930s in The New Yorker, created by Charles Addams, but became cultural icons in the 1960s because of the TV version. One of the main reasons the show took off, was leading lady, Morticia Addams, played by Golden Globe winner Carolyn Jones.

