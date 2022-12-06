Read full article on original website
Future Midland Mayor talks plans for 2023 and beyond
MIDLAND, Texas — Lori Blong will be the new Mayor of Midland come 2023 and she's ready to take the seat. "I'm very excited to get started with the council and to work back to a lot of communication within our council, that's a huge priority," said Mayor-elect Blong.
Atmos Energy donates to Senior Life Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- ATMOS Energy made the company’s largest financial donation in West Texas today, when they presented a check to the “Together, We are More” Capital Campaign from Senior Life Midland. The aim of Senior Life Midland’s new campaign is to help accommodate the ever-changing needs of the growing senior population in West Texas. […]
3 Indoor Waterparks Perfect For A Quick Christmas Family Getaway!
It is about that time to start planning your family's summer vacation. School will be out in just about a month and the fam will be hitting the road soon for a vacation destination of your choosing. Let me help you decide where to go. I have been to 2 of the 3 indoor waterparks I am about to suggest.
MISD school board chooses lone finalist for superintendent position
MIDLAND, Texas — In a school board meeting Wednesday night, the Midland ISD Board of Trustees announced the lone finalist for its superintendent position. The finalist named in the meeting is Dr. Stephanie Howard. Howard's most recent position was superintendent of Crane ISD, according to board president Bryan Murry.
Now Open! Newest Tractor Supply Is Open At This Midland Location!
This is West Texas and the MORE Tractor Supply Stores, the better! And. NORTH Midland just got its first Tractor Supply! 2 weeks in, and the latest Permian Basin Tractor Supply is in full motion to serve us here in West Texas. • TRACTOR SUPPLY AT 6403 N Hwy 349...
City of Midland announces road closures for weekend parade
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- City of Midland Parks and Recreation will host the Lighted Christmas Parade this Saturday. The festive event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Preparations for the annual event will prompt road closures throughout the downtown area. Road closures for the Lighted Christmas Parade will start at 3:30 p.m. on December 10 at the […]
Cotton Flat road construction making it harder for Midland residents to get around town
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland resident Ben Weihrich gets around town to run his errands in his wheelchair. "I live 3.2 miles from this intersection Midkiff and I-20. 45 mins to get in town and do my shopping and another 45 home," he said. However, now it's taking him even...
Local bar and barbershop celebrates one year
A local bar and barbershop is celebrating one year in business. Ntoxifaded, located on 902 N County Road West in Odessa, provides not only a place to get your haircut, but also a cool place to hangout and grab a drink with friends. “We wanted to do something different,” says owner Pete Mcgarity. “Something innovative, […]
Who is Dr. Stephanie Howard?
MIDLAND, Texas — During a meeting on Dec. 7, the Midland ISD Board of Trustees announced it had selected a lone finalist in its search for a new superintendent. Dr. Stephanie Howard was unanimously approved by the board, and pending the mandatory 21-day waiting she is expected to start in January 2023.
Graham Pharmacy closing
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Owner of Graham Pharmacy in Midland, Donelle Slentz, annouced on this morning Facebook that the pharmacy will be closing. “The legacy of Graham Pharmacy is a long and proud one. Beginning with Price Crawley, Graham Pharmacy was handed down through the years to Wes Graham, The Keele Family, Steve and Marcoleta Rogers, and I am the current and final owner.
20th Annual Odessa H-E-B Feast on Friday
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This Friday at the Ector County Coliseum thousands of Odessa residents will give thanks together and share a festive holiday meal. “We believe that we live here, all of our partners live here and work here so we can’t give back to our community. And this is just one of many ways that we do it” April Wright, Area Community Coordinator for H-E-B.
Comanche Trail Festival of Lights open through Christmas
BIG SPRING, Texas — The Comanche Trail Festival of Lights is open in Big Spring. Every night from Dec. 4 to Dec. 25, visitors can stop by Comanche Trail from 6-10 p.m. and enjoy the Christmas lights. The festival has been ongoing since 1997. Admission is free but donations...
Midland County and TxDOT partner up to create Emergency Response Plans
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County has teamed up with TxDOT to create emergency response plans for the new construction project starting on December 16. There will be major detours for people traveling north and south on Midkiff and Cotton Flat Roads. The bridge is currently closed to prepare for the demolition. The Midkiff Bridge will soon follow with its demolition n Early 2023.
Meet Wednesday, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Wednesday, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Wednesday is a two year old domestic shorthair cat, mostly white with black tabby accents. She was pulled from the Midland Animal Shelter as a pregnant stray and gave birth to three...
1 killed, 1 injured in Plains, Texas crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Department of Public Safety responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 380, eight miles west of Plains that left one person dead and another injured. According to a preliminary report from DPS, driver Manuel Rafael Ortega, 40, of Midland, Texas, and passenger...
2022 Parade of Lights winners announced
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Downtown Odessa, Inc. celebrated the 27th annual Parade of Lights Saturday, December 3rd. Over 126 organizations registered for the parade which concluded in over 300 vehicle entries. This was the largest parade to date. CBS7 provided a live broadcast on their news station, app, and Facebook...
Permian Basin experiencing pharmacist shortage
MIDLAND, Texas — Across the Permian Basin, patients who go to pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens noted that they have waited up to an hour to grab their prescriptions. This is because of a reported shortage of pharmacists across all of West Texas. Dr. Eric MacLaughlin, the Department Chair...
City of Midland holding 'Anyone Can Be Santa' Christmas parade
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will be holding the "Anyone Can Be Santa" Christmas parade at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 10. The parade will run through downtown Midland and end at Centennial Park. Float registration will be open until Dec. 8. Anyone wishing to participate must fill...
