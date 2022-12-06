Wrestling: Minot Boys taking advantage of early season opportunities

Minot Boys Wrestling hopes to build on a second place finish in the WDA last season.

The Magi finished last season 17-5 overall with only two losses to conference opponents.

The team already has three events under their belt … two of which coming this past weekend in Montana.

Head Coach Justin Racine says wrestling unfamiliar opponents helps athletes focus on improving their skills.

“You just go wrestle. You wrestle your match, and do what you do. That’s what we preach to the guys. Wrestle their match, and don’t worry about what the other guy’s doing, so that’s exciting and that pressure is off a little bit,” Head Coach Justin Racine said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.