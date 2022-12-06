ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

iontb.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on 1st Avenue in St. Petersburg

Officers from the St. Petersburg Police Department are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist. The crash occurred at approximately 9:24 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7th, 2022. Investigators reports that 44 year-old Christoper Smith of St. Petersburg was operating a black Suzuki Motorcycle westbound on 1st Avenue North. A blue...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
iheart.com

Search Ends for Pilot in Deadly Crash

Four days after the crash of a rented Piper Cherokee that killed three members of a St. Petersburg family, the search has now been called off for the pilot, Christian Kath. He and his family were on their way back to Albert Whitted Airport from Venice, but data from the web site Flight Aware shows the plane only reached an altitude of 135 feet before it disappeared from radar. Pilot Jerrid Velte tells News Channel 8 he flies a similar single-engine plane out of Venice, and says taking off from a runway that ends right at the water can be very tricky. "You don't have any way of your brain knowing what's up or down, because you can't see the horizon. There's no boat lights. There's no city lights," Velte said.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Search ends for missing pilot off Venice coast

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The search for a pilot whose plane crashed in the Gulf off the Venice shoreline last weekend has ended, officials said. “Divers have completed search and recovery operations,” City of Venice spokeswoman Lorraine Anderson announced Wednesday. “After consultation with the U.S. Coast Guard, the search for the missing male pilot, Christian Kath, has been discontinued at this time.”
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Family in Venice plane crash identified

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The family whose rented plane crashed into the Gulf shortly after takeoff from Venice Municipal Airport has been identified. The victims have been identified as Christian Kath, 42; his wife, Misty Kath, 43, and their daughter Lily, 12. The family was currently living in St. Petersburg, Fla., and previously resided in Australia, Lorraine Anderson, a spokeswoman for the City of Venice, released Tuesday.
VENICE, FL
fox13news.com

St. Pete police investigate deadly crash involving motorcyclist

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A fatal crash occurred in St. Petersburg after a motorcycle and vehicle collided Tuesday night. The crash occurred at the intersection of 1st Avenue North and 42nd Street North around 9:24 p.m. According to St. Pete police, the rider on a black Suzuki, identified as 44-year-old Christopher Smith, was heading west.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

New Orange Belt Trail path for Pasco County?

TRINITY, Fla. — Two public meetings this week revealed new information about a proposed 37-mile bike and pedestrian trail that will stretch across much of Pasco County from Trinity to Trilby. The trail, called the Orange Belt Trail, would follow the old Orange Belt Railway. What You Need To...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Man found sleeping in sports car on Longboat beach waiting for sunrise

Boating citation: A boater was cited for his failure to carry the required safety equipment during a police encounter prompted by the boater's creation of a wake in a slow-speed, minimum-wake zone. Following up on the stop, the marine-patrol officer explained the reason for his attention on the water and asked to see the legal essentials of boating. The operator could not produce a fire extinguisher, a throwable flotation device or the vessel’s registration paperwork. The boater was given two citations.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Restaurant company, behind 5-star fun motto, nearly doubles locations in less than a year

Key takeaway: Up until recently, John Horne’s restaurant company, Oysters Rock Hospitality, oversaw four Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. His company’s total count of locations will soon reach seven. Core challenge: Managing inflation, supply chain disruptions and multiple construction projects can be dizzying and a logistical logjam. What’s...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
pascosheriff.com

Attempt to Identify, New Port Richey

PSO wishes to speak with an individual regarding an investigation. The subject was last seen on video in the New Port Richey area on Nov. 21 at 2:34 a.m., and had picked up a juvenile. The juvenile has since been recovered. The subject may be driving a small white SUV. The subject is now wanted for questioning regarding his involvement with this juvenile. If you know the identity of this subject, call the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or submit a tip online at PascoSheriff.com/tips. Refer to case number 22-0042406.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Chicken sandwich-making sisters go from porch to nearly $1 million business

With a counterintuitive approach — what business plan? — two sisters find fast success by sticking to one key nugget: give customers what they want, with good service. Key takeaway: A business plan wasn't the first step for The Barnyard, and it turned out to be the right move for the business which is now through its second year with $400,000 in revenue.
BRADENTON, FL

