10NEWS
Search ends for missing pilot of small plane that crashed off Venice Beach
iontb.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on 1st Avenue in St. Petersburg
iheart.com
Search Ends for Pilot in Deadly Crash
Deputies find truck suspected in fatal Treasure Island hit-and-run; no word on driver
East Lake neighbors outraged after finding two dead deer shot with bow and arrow
Residents living in a Pinellas County neighborhood are very upset after finding two dead deer shot and killed by an arrow this week.
Mysuncoast.com
Search ends for missing pilot off Venice coast
2 killed, 2 seriously injured after car flips during crash in Hernando County
Mysuncoast.com
Family in Venice plane crash identified
fox13news.com
St. Pete police investigate deadly crash involving motorcyclist
WESH
Florida deputy jumped onto moving parade float to save 1-year-old who couldn't breathe
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Parents of a 1-year-old Winter Haven girl say she is alive today because of the heroic actions of an off-duty first responder at a Christmas parade. He stepped in after several frantic minutes of terror for the child’s family. “That still haunts me, like,...
10NEWS
New red tide map to be released Friday
Bay News 9
New Orange Belt Trail path for Pasco County?
TRINITY, Fla. — Two public meetings this week revealed new information about a proposed 37-mile bike and pedestrian trail that will stretch across much of Pasco County from Trinity to Trilby. The trail, called the Orange Belt Trail, would follow the old Orange Belt Railway. What You Need To...
Longboat Observer
Man found sleeping in sports car on Longboat beach waiting for sunrise
iontb.com
Police investigating fatal single vehicle crash on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg
businessobserverfl.com
Restaurant company, behind 5-star fun motto, nearly doubles locations in less than a year
Key takeaway: Up until recently, John Horne’s restaurant company, Oysters Rock Hospitality, oversaw four Anna Maria Oyster Bar locations. His company’s total count of locations will soon reach seven. Core challenge: Managing inflation, supply chain disruptions and multiple construction projects can be dizzying and a logistical logjam. What’s...
pascosheriff.com
Attempt to Identify, New Port Richey
PSO wishes to speak with an individual regarding an investigation. The subject was last seen on video in the New Port Richey area on Nov. 21 at 2:34 a.m., and had picked up a juvenile. The juvenile has since been recovered. The subject may be driving a small white SUV. The subject is now wanted for questioning regarding his involvement with this juvenile. If you know the identity of this subject, call the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or submit a tip online at PascoSheriff.com/tips. Refer to case number 22-0042406.
Driver sought after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Treasure Island
businessobserverfl.com
Chicken sandwich-making sisters go from porch to nearly $1 million business
With a counterintuitive approach — what business plan? — two sisters find fast success by sticking to one key nugget: give customers what they want, with good service. Key takeaway: A business plan wasn't the first step for The Barnyard, and it turned out to be the right move for the business which is now through its second year with $400,000 in revenue.
After DNA evidence returns, arrest in gruesome North Port stabbing death
Man dies after walking into path of car in Hillsborough, troopers say
