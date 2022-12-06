Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Named Best New Restaurant in the CountryGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
4 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
14 Day Trips From Phoenix: The Best Things To Do In PhoenixOutside NomadPhoenix, AZ
21 Fun Things To Do In Scottsdale At Night (Absolute Best Things To Do In Scottsdale)Outside NomadScottsdale, AZ
AZFamily
‘He was the sweetest man’: Beloved Mesa shoe repair shop owner found killed inside store
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Beloved Mesa shoe repair shop owner Jesus De La Rosa, known here as Fabien, was murdered inside his store this week. His neighbors say he was gentle and kind, the last person who deserved this. “I just can’t imagine why anyone would ever hurt him. He’s the sweetest man,” said Angie Smith, who came to pick up her shoes today.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Northern Parkway celebrated during full opening
A choreographed click of scissors and falling white ribbon celebrated the full opening of Northern Parkway in El Mirage October 25, marking a milestone in a project that helps complete a promise made to voters under Proposition 400. The improvement project was included in the 2003 Regional Transportation Plan and...
AZFamily
Phoenix city leader's proposed plan to sell seized guns placed on hold
Let it snow! The high country turned into a winter wonderland on Wednesday. Two people have life-threatening injuries and two others have non-life-threatening injuries. Local businesses connect with Super Bowl officials for events. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Local businesses want in on some of that Super Bowl money leading...
AZFamily
Mesa police asking for information after boots repair shop owner found dead
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are asking the public for help after a boots repair shop owner was killed inside his Mesa business on Tuesday. Officers say they found the owner, 58-year-old Jesus De La Rosa, dead inside Lamb’s Boot Repair near Main and Central streets. Mesa police...
themesatribune.com
Beloved downtown Mesa shop owner found slain
Police are seeking information about the slaying of a beloved downtown Mesa business owner who was found dead inside his store around noon Dec. 6. Police released few details about the death of Jesus De La Rosa, 58, owner of Lamb’s Shoe Repair at 28 D. Macdonald. Mesa Det....
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after Phoenix Jack in the Box worker shot, killed
Kari Lake files lawsuit against Katie Hobbs, Maricopa County election officials. The lawsuit says evidence was gathered from witnesses showing “hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots infected the election in Maricopa County.”. Sen. Sinema registers as independent after leaving Democratic Party. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten...
AZFamily
Phoenix City Council approves plan to reduce speed limit in 3 locations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cars fly by every day, some faster than others. “People drive really fast,” said Phoenix resident Thomas Merck. “70, sometimes 80 miles an hour. It’s scary fast.” A section of Thunderbird Road in north Phoenix, between 7th Street and 18th Street, can be downright dangerous. A motorcyclist was killed in a high-speed crash just a few months ago.
AZFamily
Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Phoenix City Council approves money to hire 58 positions in fire department
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Fire Department is getting nearly $8 million to hire dozens of people. The City Council unanimously approved the cash on Wednesday. The money will create 58 new positions in the 2023-2024 fiscal year. “This will place more resources in the system that will improve response times so that we can help our residents as quickly as possible,” Phoenix Fire Chief Mike Duran said in a news release from the city.
AZFamily
Box of frozen chicken on the floor among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants
Jerald Schrock said Bryan Patrick Miller never came off as violent and thought he could help guide Miller to a peaceful and successful life. Government report says Scottsdale startup used PPP loans for fraud. Updated: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:27 PM MST. |. BlueAcorn’s partner lenders facilitated almost three times...
KTAR.com
Arizona border sheriff backs protesters impeding shipping container installation
PHOENIX – A southern Arizona sheriff said protesters have been keeping crews from stacking shipping containers at the U.S.-Mexico border, and he supports the resistance to what he calls “illegal dumping.”. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on...
AZFamily
Phoenix to reduce speed limits to combat car crashes
Ex-mentor of 'Zombie Hunter' haunted by canal murders 30 years later. Jerald Schrock described Bryan Patrick Miller as socially stunted, saying he needed to be taught about basic hygiene and the importance of working to pay bills. Memorial growing in Surprise for 2 teen boys killed in crash. Updated: 1...
Twisted Sugar Announces Three New Valley Locations Through 2024
Local franchisees Katie and Russ Forsberg, who opened the state’s second Twisted Sugar in Peoria in 2021, have outposts planned for Surprise, Goodyear, North Phoenix, and slightly further afield in Show Low.
AZFamily
Progress of Prop 400 in the Valley adds hundreds of new miles of freeways, street projects
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Since Proposition 400 was approved in 2004, the Valley has seen 410 miles of new freeway, 252 miles of street projects, millions of bus service miles and more. That’s according to the 2022 Annual Report on the Status of the Implementation of Prop. 400. “The...
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location In Casa Grande
New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on December 16. December 08, 2022 // Franchising.com // Casa Grande, AZ - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 964 East Cottonwood Lane, Casa Grande, Arizona. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, December 16, where customers can get half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
AZFamily
Motorcyclist dies after collision on US 60 in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with another car Thursday morning on a freeway in Mesa. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Superstition Freeway (US 60) near Greenfield Road. The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirms the man who was riding the motorcycle died at the scene, but other information was not immediately available. It’s unclear if anyone else was hurt.
AZFamily
Man arrested after shooting at Phoenix Jack in the Box leaves 1 worker dead, another hurt
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of shooting at two Jack in the Box employees, killing one in north Phoenix late Thursday night. Phoenix police say they were called out to 18th Avenue and Bell Road around 10:30 p.m. following a fight between two employees and 29-year-old Christopher Candia at the drive-thru window. During the fight, Candia reportedly fired multiple rounds into the restaurant, hitting a man and woman inside. One of the employees, 19-year-old Jorge Valenzuela Ramirez, died a short time later at the hospital. The 22-year-old woman, whose identity has not yet been released, is hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Another 'big project' won't come to solve Arizona's water woes, experts say. But there's still hope
PHOENIX — De-salting the ocean, forcing clouds to snow, or a states-long pipeline from the Mississippi River won't create a big enough "new bucket" of water to tackle the root cause of the Southwest's worsening drought, experts said. Technologists' dreams were dashed Monday when Arizona's top water officials gathered...
For Black Families in Phoenix, Child Welfare Investigations Are a Constant Threat
One in three Black children in Maricopa County, Arizona, faced a child welfare investigation over a five-year period, leaving many families in a state of dread. Some parents are pushing back.
An ocean-themed surf park is coming to Mesa, Arizona in 2023
Cannon Beach RenderingPhoto byCannon Beach Developments. Mesa, Arizona is expected to get its first-ever ocean-themed surf park in summer 2023, amassing a total of 40 acres located at the southeast corners of Power and Warner roads.
