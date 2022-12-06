ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Northern Parkway celebrated during full opening

A choreographed click of scissors and falling white ribbon celebrated the full opening of Northern Parkway in El Mirage October 25, marking a milestone in a project that helps complete a promise made to voters under Proposition 400. The improvement project was included in the 2003 Regional Transportation Plan and...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
Phoenix city leader's proposed plan to sell seized guns placed on hold

Two people have life-threatening injuries and two others have non-life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
Beloved downtown Mesa shop owner found slain

Police are seeking information about the slaying of a beloved downtown Mesa business owner who was found dead inside his store around noon Dec. 6. Police released few details about the death of Jesus De La Rosa, 58, owner of Lamb’s Shoe Repair at 28 D. Macdonald. Mesa Det....
MESA, AZ
Suspect arrested after Phoenix Jack in the Box worker shot, killed

Kari Lake files lawsuit against Katie Hobbs, Maricopa County election officials. The lawsuit says evidence was gathered from witnesses showing "hundreds of thousands of illegal ballots infected the election in Maricopa County." Sen. Sinema registers as independent after leaving Democratic Party. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Phoenix City Council approves plan to reduce speed limit in 3 locations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cars fly by every day, some faster than others. “People drive really fast,” said Phoenix resident Thomas Merck. “70, sometimes 80 miles an hour. It’s scary fast.” A section of Thunderbird Road in north Phoenix, between 7th Street and 18th Street, can be downright dangerous. A motorcyclist was killed in a high-speed crash just a few months ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Phoenix City Council approves money to hire 58 positions in fire department

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Fire Department is getting nearly $8 million to hire dozens of people. The City Council unanimously approved the cash on Wednesday. The money will create 58 new positions in the 2023-2024 fiscal year. “This will place more resources in the system that will improve response times so that we can help our residents as quickly as possible,” Phoenix Fire Chief Mike Duran said in a news release from the city.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix to reduce speed limits to combat car crashes

Memorial growing in Surprise for 2 teen boys killed in crash.
PHOENIX, AZ
Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location In Casa Grande

New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on December 16. December 08, 2022 // Franchising.com // Casa Grande, AZ - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 964 East Cottonwood Lane, Casa Grande, Arizona. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, December 16, where customers can get half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
CASA GRANDE, AZ
Motorcyclist dies after collision on US 60 in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with another car Thursday morning on a freeway in Mesa. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Superstition Freeway (US 60) near Greenfield Road. The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirms the man who was riding the motorcycle died at the scene, but other information was not immediately available. It’s unclear if anyone else was hurt.
MESA, AZ
Man arrested after shooting at Phoenix Jack in the Box leaves 1 worker dead, another hurt

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of shooting at two Jack in the Box employees, killing one in north Phoenix late Thursday night. Phoenix police say they were called out to 18th Avenue and Bell Road around 10:30 p.m. following a fight between two employees and 29-year-old Christopher Candia at the drive-thru window. During the fight, Candia reportedly fired multiple rounds into the restaurant, hitting a man and woman inside. One of the employees, 19-year-old Jorge Valenzuela Ramirez, died a short time later at the hospital. The 22-year-old woman, whose identity has not yet been released, is hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ

