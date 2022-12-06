Read full article on original website
Wellness: What does sleep have to do with Diabetes?
Diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects more than 30 million Americans and is the 7th leading cause of death in the United States. Most of us know how important weight control, exercise, and nutrition are in controlling blood sugars. What impact does sleep have? Sleep is extremely important in maintaining our body’s performance, not only physically and mentally, but also down to the body’s chemical balances. Diabetes, whether type 1 or 2, comes down to an imbalance of the insulin and blood sugar...
News Channel Nebraska
How you sleep can cause neck and back pain
Neck pain may have many causes: Stress, poor posture, texting, injuries from sports, car or other accidents and chronic illnesses such as fibromyalgia, to name a few. But there's another culprit you may not be considering — how you sleep. "Generally, when you wake up with neck pain, either...
Healthline
Your Guide to Stress Test Results by Age
A stress test is a way of measuring how well your heart works under greater demands — namely, exercise. Some doctors will call this an exercise test or treadmill test. A doctor or healthcare professional may order this test for a number of reasons, including assessing your exercise tolerance, determining if your heart can respond to exercise demands, or if medications you’re taking to improve your heart condition are working.
People On TikTok Are Saying Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach Causes All Sorts Of Health Issues, So We Spoke To An Expert To Get The Truth
People on TikTok have claimed that drinking coffee on an empty stomach is causing painful periods, acne, hair loss, and exhaustion. So we spoke to a doctor who rebuffed many of these claims.
WebMD
Just 8 Minutes of Exercise a Day Is All You Need
– You can get all the exercise you need in just 8 minutes a day if you work out a bit harder, according to a new study in the European Heart Journal. Just 54 minutes of vigorous exercise per week provides the most bang for your buck, researchers found, lowering the risk of early death from any cause by 36%, and your chances of getting heart disease by 35%.
Student rushed to hospital after two bites of Christmas dinner diagnosed with incurable condition
A musical theatre student who took two bites of her Christmas dinner before doubling over in pain and being rushed to hospital, where she was told her organs were failing, is now helping other people seek medical help by posting TikTok videos, with one viewer saying she had “saved his life”.Lucy Harman, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, was in her first year of university in September 2020 when she noticed herself rapidly losing weight – however, scared that it could be a serious illness, Lucy kept quiet about her symptoms despite losing 4st in 30 days.Determined to be well...
Potatoes could hold a ‘powerful’ new treatment for cancer: study
Scientists claim a potentially “powerful” treatment for cancer might lie in potatoes, according to new research published Wednesday. Academic researchers from Poland report that glycoalkaloids — naturally occurring chemicals found in potatoes — have some cancer-fighting properties and could also help patients with the devastating side effects of treatments. A new peer-reviewed study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology reexamined the properties of medicinal plants — including the evidence on glycoalkaloids, which are also prominent in foods like tomatoes, peppers, goji berries and huckleberries. While chemotherapy is largely a success at killing cancer cells, it comes with a wide array of harsh side effects...
Can’t fall asleep? Try this ancient technique
The breathwork style that can calm a racing mind was coined by integrative medicine specialist Dr. Andrew Weil in 2015, but it is an ancient practice with roots in yoga.
Medical News Today
Causes of a lump on the finger knuckle joint
A lump on the finger knuckle joint that appears suddenly can cause concern. It can happen for many reasons, ranging from an inflammatory disease to an infection or, more rarely, a tumor. Most tumors that affect the hands are benign, meaning they are not cancerous. However, cancerous tumors around a...
msn.com
The Rock swears by one time-saving exercise — and scientists just showed it can help you build muscle super fast
Don't just focus on lifting weights — lowering them may help you build as much muscle in half the time, a small new study suggests. Researchers from Edith Cowen University in Australia tested different types of dumbbell exercises on a group of 53 university students over 10 training sessions in five weeks.
cohaitungchi.com
How to Lose Weight with an Underactive Thyroid and Find a Happy Body Composition
Chances are if you’re reading this, you’ve got an underactive thyroid. And you’ve tried to lose weight with unsatisfying results. How do we know that? Because, when it comes to weight loss with an underactive thyroid, it’s about as straightforward as one-legged box jumps – with your eyes closed.
Psych Centra
How Does Caffeine Affect Your Body?
Whether it’s from coffee, tea, chocolate, or other sources, caffeine impacts your body in several different ways. For many people, pouring a hot cup of coffee is a cherished part of their morning ritual. Not only does it taste delicious, but it can also give you an extra boost of energy to start your day.
MedicalXpress
Can colorectal cancer be prevented?
Regular screening is one of the most important ways to prevent colorectal cancer (colon and rectal). "Colorectal cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. And we expect about 50,000 people will die this year from colorectal cancer," says Dr. Lisa Boardman, a Mayo Clinic gastroenterologist. Everyone...
Bloating After Exercise? Your Pre-Workout Snack Might Be to Blame
Have you ever felt or looked bloated after a workout and wondered why? Post-workout bloating is not fun, but it's actually more common than you might think. In fact, it's one of several common gastrointestinal issues that you might experience during or after a workout. "The incidence of overall exercise-induced gastrointestinal symptoms is anywhere from 20 to 96 percent," board-certified Samantha Nazareth, MD, tells POPSUGAR, and these symptoms are especially common in women and younger people, studies have found. Those GI issues can include things like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea — but what causes bloating after a workout, specifically? And most importantly, what can you do to manage and prevent it?
12tomatoes.com
Two Simple Diet Changes May Improve Gut Health
Multiple studies have recently shown that adding some simple (and delicious) ingredients to your daily diet can have an impact for the better on your gut health. And, if you’re thinking it must be vegetables you’re wrong. The magic ingredients for a better gut microbiome are actually peanuts and spices. The studies were conducted to research the results of food additions in a series of 2 studies, but in each case the baseline gut microbiome was studied and then compared to later results when participants had been on the special diets. Researchers found that these additions fostered strains of the good bacteria genus, Ruminococcaceae, which usually indicates good liver and bowel function.
Best gifts for expecting mothers
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Welcoming a child into the world is a joyful yet stressful time. Expecting moms are preparing to bring their little one into the world, and if this is their first child, they are probably being overwhelmed with questions about their pregnancy and gifts from their baby registry. Most often, new moms are well prepared with the baby essentials, but they forget their needs.
EverydayHealth.com
When Anxiety Calls, Just Sit With It
It’s been a mad busy month or so. Between traveling with my wife, Caryn, to a few of her conferences (one in Dublin, the other in Miami), family visits (for both of us), getting the house ready for a long-term guest who is in need, and attending to a series of introductory “roadshow” programs for an (non-MS) organization I helped to found, I’ve been burning the candle at both ends. And said candle was pretty short to begin with.
Just 1 minute of exercise a few times per day may help you live longer, a new study suggests
New evidence suggests very short, intense movements like power walking or climbing stairs can reduce your risk of dying from cancer and heart disease.
Healthline
How to Treat Blepharitis
Following a regular eyelid care regimen can help you manage and treat blepharitis. Prescription treatments are also available for more complex forms of the condition. Blepharitis is inflammation of the eyelids. It often causes crusts or flakes that look like dandruff on the eyelashes. There are two types of blepharitis....
Celine Dion diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome: What is it?
Celine Dion revealed to her fans Thursday she has been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that affects about 1 or 2 people per million, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.
