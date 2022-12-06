Podcast: MLB Winter Meetings Day 1 (AJ Preller, Jesse Agler, Geoff Blum)

It's a new episode of our "Inside San Diego Baseball" podcast with Sam Levitt from the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego!

It was a busy day, with a couple of marquee free agents reportedly agreeing to deals: Trea Turner to the Phillies and Justin Verlander to the Mets.

On this episode, we hear from Padres President of Baseball Operations and General Manager AJ Preller on the Turner deal, Fernando Tatis Jr., what the Padres are targeting in the free agent market right now, and more.

Sam also recorded conversations earlier in the day. He chats with Padres radio voice Jesse Agler about the Padres' interest in a free agent shortstop, the winter meetings experience, and more. Sam also caught up with former Padre and current Houston Astros TV analyst Geoff Blum to discuss Verlander's deal, the Padres' reported interest in Yuli Gurriel, the idea of Tatis switching positions, and the Astros' organization.