Georgia State

Georgia senator wants to ban TikTok

ATLANTA — A Georgia state senator wants to ban the popular video-sharing app TikTok. State Sen. Jason Anavitarte (R-Dallas) announced his intention to create legislation to ban the app statewide on Wednesday. Anavitarte is the chairman of the Senate Study Committee on the Creation of a Georgia Cybersecurity Force....
'We put up one heck of a fight' | Read Herschel Walker's full concession speech

ATLANTA — Georgia's Senate runoff Election Day ended with Herschel Walker conceding the race. Sen. Raphael Warnock was projected to keep his seat Tuesday night and made a reelection victory speech to mark the occasion. Before the senator made his victory lap, his Republican challenger Walker stepped to the podium to deliver remarks and remind his supporters "we put up one heck of a fight."
US Marshals find missing Georgia toddler, arrest 2 in Puerto Rico

OAKWOOD, Ga. — Two Georgia residents were arrested in Puerto Rico Monday after authorities found a missing toddler. The Hall County child had been missing since September, authorities said. U.S. Marshals on the island had been investigating the case as a kidnapping, suspecting the child's noncustodial father, they said.
Ex-girlfriend accuses Herschel Walker of domestic abuse: Reports

ATLANTA — Senate hopeful Herschel Walker is facing another accusation from a former relationship, according to reports. The Georgia candidate's ex-girlfriend Cheryl Parsa has publicly offered details of her five-year romantic relationship with Walker, NBC News reports, which includes moments of domestic abuse. The report comes days before Walker's bid for the U.S. Senate will be decided by voters in a runoff election. Incumbent Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock is looking to keep his seat.
