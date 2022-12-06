Read full article on original website
Political expert analyzes how Warnock was able to beat Walker in Senate runoff
ATLANTA — Sen. Warnock's historic win in Tuesday's Senate runoff makes him the first Black senator to be elected to a full six-year term in the state of Georgia. Democratic Georgia State Representative Erick Allen says the number of voters who turned out to vote is a testament to how people felt about the election.
'I'm not going to make any excuses.' Herschel Walker concedes Georgia Senate runoff
ATLANTA — Republican Herschel Walker thanked his campaign staff and donors in a speech to supporters Tuesday night after multiple media outlets projected that he would lose to Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff. "There's no excuses in life," Walker said. "And, I'm not going to make...
Sen. Raphael Warnock projected to win reelection | Georgia Senate runoff results
ATLANTA — UPDATE:. Incumbent Raphael Warnock has defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Multiple media outlets, including the Associated Press and NBC News, have called the race. Warnock jumped out to an initial lead thanks to strong early voting totals. Walker closed the gap, and the pair traded the lead...
Georgia senator wants to ban TikTok
ATLANTA — A Georgia state senator wants to ban the popular video-sharing app TikTok. State Sen. Jason Anavitarte (R-Dallas) announced his intention to create legislation to ban the app statewide on Wednesday. Anavitarte is the chairman of the Senate Study Committee on the Creation of a Georgia Cybersecurity Force....
Voting is like buying a Chick-fil-A sandwich - no one likes to wait: Georgia Secretary of State
ATLANTA — Georgia's Senate runoff election was like a Chick-fil-A line: efficient. Shortly after polls closed Tuesday night, Georgia's top election official Brad Raffensperger praised the state's election workflow, even likening it to the Atlanta-based fast food chain's distinguished drive-thru line. With only four precincts having to stay open...
Gas tax suspended again, Gov. Kemp says Georgians could expect tax refund next year
ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced the extension of the Georgia gas tax suspension for another month. Along with Kemp, state leaders such as Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones and Speaker-Nominee Jon Burns all voiced their support for a second tax refund that would be equal in size to this year's, according to a release from the governor's office.
'We put up one heck of a fight' | Read Herschel Walker's full concession speech
ATLANTA — Georgia's Senate runoff Election Day ended with Herschel Walker conceding the race. Sen. Raphael Warnock was projected to keep his seat Tuesday night and made a reelection victory speech to mark the occasion. Before the senator made his victory lap, his Republican challenger Walker stepped to the podium to deliver remarks and remind his supporters "we put up one heck of a fight."
US Marshals find missing Georgia toddler, arrest 2 in Puerto Rico
OAKWOOD, Ga. — Two Georgia residents were arrested in Puerto Rico Monday after authorities found a missing toddler. The Hall County child had been missing since September, authorities said. U.S. Marshals on the island had been investigating the case as a kidnapping, suspecting the child's noncustodial father, they said.
'Your concern is real' | Customers express fears holiday shopping amid increase in metro Atlanta shootings
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta shoppers said they are concerned about the number of guns in public places and officials said they could be seeing more of them now for a few reasons - but that doesn't necessarily mean shopping isn't safe. One factor could be the expansion of Georgia’s...
Ex-girlfriend accuses Herschel Walker of domestic abuse: Reports
ATLANTA — Senate hopeful Herschel Walker is facing another accusation from a former relationship, according to reports. The Georgia candidate's ex-girlfriend Cheryl Parsa has publicly offered details of her five-year romantic relationship with Walker, NBC News reports, which includes moments of domestic abuse. The report comes days before Walker's bid for the U.S. Senate will be decided by voters in a runoff election. Incumbent Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock is looking to keep his seat.
Crimes against senior citizens on the rise | What's being done to help
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Crimes against older Americans have increased dramatically since the start of the pandemic, and organizations all over metro Atlanta are helping potential victims fight back. The holiday season brings many opportunities for scam artists to target senior citizens. Monica Campbell knows what it’s like to be...
DFCS worker speaks out citing employees are overworked and burned out
ATLANTA — An employee for the Division of Family and Children Services is offering new insight into the problems that caused hundreds of people to not receive their SNAP benefits on time last month. It left many of those people in a desperate situation. The Georgia Department of Human...
State revokes officer certification for ex-Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill after inmate abuse conviction
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Victor Hill, the now-former Clayton County Sheriff convicted in October in a federal inmate abuse trial, can no longer work as a law enforcement officer in Georgia. The state Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST) last week voted to remove his POST certification. Virtually...
